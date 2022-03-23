Sack Of Legislators: Police Barricade C’River Assembly Gate

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Commandant in Akwa Ibom State, Mr Abidemi Majekodunmi, has said that no fewer than 14 suspected persons will be facing the wrath of the corps for allegedly vandalising Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) facilities in the State.

Briefing journalists at the command’s exhibits yards in Uyo recently, the NSCDC commandant said they would not leave any stone unturned in making sure vandals faced the wrath of the law, stating that the 14 suspects were arrested on March 10 and 14 within Itu and Onna Local Government Areas of the state.

Majekodunmi said that the activities of the vandals and criminals could lead to bleeding of the Nigerian economy, and that a nation striving towards development cannot afford to allow this kind of things to be happening.

‘’NSCDC Akwa Ibom Command is here because of the arrest we have made. In our custody, we have 14 suspects and we also have as exhibits four trucks laden with suspected petroleum products.

‘’In total capacity , we have 170,000 liters of AGO inside the trucks. They were accosted in four different locations. Three of them fall within Itu LGA while the fourth one was arrested in Onna LGA of Akwa Ibom State.

‘’Definitely, we are suspicious of the content of the trucks. From our preliminary investigation, we are suspecting that this is adulterated petroleum products. We are working on the suspicions that it may be stolen products.

‘’Investigation is underway and we want to tell Akwa Ibom people that there is no breeding space for criminals and vandals in the state.

‘’Majekodunmi said that the commandant -General, Mr Audi Abubakar, had directed that under no circumstance should the command allow vandals to have breeding space.

He also said that the command had inaugurated ‘’Operation Flush’’ to flush criminals out of the state. The commandant added that the action was a contravention of the Nigerian state constitution and NSCDC was committed to ensuring that the nation was free from vandalism.

‘’We want the public to support our progress with credible intelligent information, that we can actually execute our constitutional duties and responsibilities.

‘’The Nigerian economy has a strong presence in the oil industry. We must protect this industry because it is one of the advantages that we have as a nation. ‘’We want to tell the Nigerian people to shun illegalities and crime as NSCDC will not tolerate such activities,” he added.

By: Christopher Tom, Uyo