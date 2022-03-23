Odibola Powers Mini Marathon In PH

Port Harcourt City, Rivers State and indeed, the South South region is set to witness a grand mini marathon as Odibola Global Services Limited powers a medium distance race for athletes in the state and beyond next month tagged, New Port Harcourt Mini Marathon. The race, being put together by Odibola Global Services in conjunction with Rivers state government and other brands is scheduled to hold on the 18th of next month and would be open to any interested runner.

Speaking at a Press briefing recently in Port Harcourt, the Managing Director of the organisation, Mr Regha Julius described the one-day event as the company’s gesture to give back to the society and help in the effort to identify, wean and throw up new athletes that can fly the flag of the state and country in future athletics competition.

According to Mr Julius,” the one day mini marathon is one of the many people oriented activities of Odibola Global Services, it’s one of our ways of giving back to the society and making people know that Rivers state is safe to live and do business in. People can come and invest in the state”

“We as a brand with focus on people always try to reach out, impact on the lives of people and improve the way businesses are conducted by engaging in activities geared toward improving the lives of people”, he added.

While answering questions, the Managing Director disclosed that the race would have two categories, male and female with One million naira prize money for each. The 21km race will commence and terminate at the Sharks FC Stadium.

He stated that they would be partnering with bodies such as Rivers State Sports Council, Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Nigerian Civil and Security Defence Corps, NCSDC and Red Cross to make the marathon a success.

He promised that there would be a second edition of the race next year and that with the support of the state government, the New Port Harcourt Mini Marathon has come to stay.

It is expected that the Rivers state Sports Council would provide the technical assistance and equipment for the event, while the FRSC ensures effective management of the road and traffic, the NCSDC provides security and the Red Cross, the medical/health management to make the event hitch-free.

Chairman of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, SWAN, Rivers State Chapter, Sarah David on her part said that the development was a good thing that needs to be encouraged by all. She offered the total support of all sports writers in the state towards the success of the event and called on other corporate bodies to emulate Odibola Global Services by investing in the youth and society via sports development, promotion and sponsorship.

Registration for the mini marathon is free and can be done online (www.odibola.com/marathon), at the Ministry of Sports or Odibola’s corporate headquarters in Port Harcourt. Residents and athletes from outside the state are eligible to participate on passing the stipulated health checks.

ODIBOLA POWERS MINI MARATHON IN PH

Gabriel Nwanetanya

Also speaking at the briefing, the State’s Director of Sports, Mildred Hart described the involvement of Odibola Services in the event as a good development, noting that the marathon would provide a veritable platform for the youth to express and explore their talents, which can lead them away from societal vices.

