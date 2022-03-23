Ict/Telecom
Leverage Technology To Enhance Productivity, NBCC, Bank CEOs Advise Businesses
The Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) and top bank chief executives have charged businesses to leverage technology to improve productivity and positively impact the nation’s economy.
They spoke at the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) maiden conference and exhibition with the theme: “Fast Tracking Productivity- Leveraging Technology” on Tuesday in Lagos.
Mrs Bisi Adeyemi, President, NBCC, stressed the imperative of technology in driving productivity, especially in view of the current realities propelled by COVID-19 pandemic.
She said that the conference, whiah would be biannual, afforded businesses the opportunity to showcase their brands and foster new partnerships.
“These businesses would also develop foreign market opportunities, which aligns with our cardinal objectives,” she said.
Dr Adesola Adeduntan, Chief Executive Officer, First Bank Group, said that technology had entered an era of digitalisation.
Adeduntan, represented by Mr Ini Ebong, Executive Director, Treasury and International Banking, First Bank, said new technologies were powering and providing attractive basis for business growth, innovation and differentiation.
He noted that increasingly, both large and small businesses were leveraging modern technology to become agile and grow more efficiently.
The CEO said that technology was powering business development in various ways, leading to enhanced business growth and profitability.
Adeduntan projected that the rise of frontier technologies promised to further impact and transform the dynamics of business.
“Organisations are leveraging technology to future proof their business through investments in talents, embracing e-commerce option and using analytics to draw insights.
“Businesses that will remain sustainable must have digital and online presence by creating e-commerce stores which may complement brick-and-mortar points of sale.
“Businesses will also need to leverage digital ecosystem partnerships to remain competitive,” he said.
Mr Lamin Manjang, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria, said that the opportunities that had come with the adoption of digitalisation in the financial sector were enormous.
Manjang was represented by Head, Digital Banking and Financial Inclusion, Mr Adeyinka Shorungbe.
He said that following the adoption of digitalisation, total retail account base grew by 200 per cent in two years and its revenue base for retail business increased by 300 per cent.
“Technology now allows us to acquire customers in all states, with an average of 9,000 new accounts opened monthly.
“Also, the bank’s digital penetration is at 87 per cent, with increased efficiency, speed and quality, yet reduced cost,” he said.
Mr Olukayode Pitan, Managing Director, Bank of Industry (BoI) said that the bank would continue to play its role in fast tracking productivity through its various funding and advisory facilities.
Pitan, represented by Mr Simon Aranonu, Executive Director, Large Enterprises, Bank of Industry, said that Nigeria, like many countries around the world, was not immune to the economic headwinds presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
This, he said, made it essential for all non-oil sectors, particularly manufacturing, to boost productivity, create employment opportunities, and enable Nigeria to be more self sufficient (less import dependent).
He described the manufacturing sector as the gateway to industrialisation through substantial forward and backward linkages with other sectors, providing a wealth of opportunities for suppliers, distributors and retailers.
He stressed that with the introduction of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), Nigeria must build its manufacturing sector towards it becoming the manufacturing hub for West Africa and the rest of Africa.
Pitan revealed that the BoI had successfully raised about $3.8bn from the international market in the last four years with some of the meetings and roadshows held virtually, leveraging technology.
“BOI supports projects with potential developmental impact and the capability to generate considerable multiplier effects such as job creation, import substitution and poverty alleviation.
“All of which would have significant positive effects on the socio-economic condition of Nigerians, particularly in light of recent challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“BoI also sponsors Corporate Social Responsibility activities that provide technology solutions to businesses such as innovation hub across all states in Nigeria,” he said.
Ict/Telecom
‘Bioethics Documents Ready For President’s Approval’
The Director-General, National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA), Prof. Abdullahi Mustapha, says the National Bioethics Documents will soon be transmitted to the Federal Executive Council for President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval.
Disclosing this on Monday at the NABDA’s Bioethics Educational Programme in Abuja, Mustapha said the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, already signed the National Bioethics Federal Executive Council Memo.
According to him, Nigeria is a signatory to the 2005 UNESCO Declaration on Bioethics and Human rights.
“As a signatory to the declaration, Nigeria is expected to develop the National Bioethics Framework and Policy Documents that will lead to the establishment of a functional national bioethics committee.
“Article 23 of the Declaration affirms that member states should endeavour to foster bioethics education and training at all levels as well as encourage information and knowledge dissemination programme about bioethics,’’ he said.
The NABDA Director-General noted that the process of establishing the National Bioethics Committee began in 2009 with UNESCO organising the first national bioethics stakeholders meeting.
He said the second was also organised by UNESCO in 2017 while NABDA in collaboration with the National Commission for UNESCO (NATCOM) organised the third in 2019.
Mustapha pointed out that the three meetings were all geared towards drafting the National Bioethics Framework and Policy Documents which were vital documents required for the establishment of a National Bioethics Committee.
“The National Bioethics Documents are to serve as guide for the establishment and proper functioning of the National Bioethics Committee,’’ he said.
He stressed that there were numerous advantages to be drawn from the establishment of the committee.
However, he noted that as giant of Africa, Nigeria should take the lead in bioethics for the rest of the continent to follow.
Dr Chitu Princewill, Deputy Director at the NABDA and Desk Officer of Bioethics unit, said three major components were required for the establishment of National Bioethics Committee in Nigeria.
“First is the development of a national bioethics framework and policy documents, second is the bioethics educational programme and the third is inauguration of the members.
“The inauguration will come after the approval of the National Bioethics programme and Policy Documents by the Federal Executive Council headed by the President,’’ Princewill said.
She said the educational programme was a continuous process due to the rapid advances in science, medicine and societal changes in the environment, local and international laws.
The Bioethics Desk Officer said that the objectives of the educational programme were to give participants the basic knowledge of bioethics as well as to understand the core principles of bioethics.
Prof. Adefolarin Malomo, a professor of Neurology and trained Bioethicist, said that bioethics would affect how Nigerians look at issues that affect human lives using different background theories, understanding and principles.
Speaking in an interview on the sideline of the event, Malomo said bioethics in a country such as Nigeria had to take advantage of all aspects of social life to strengthen everybody.
“Doing good is something that should occur at all levels, if you are a husband, a boss and above, it’s your obligation to continuously seek and do good to those who are below you.
“Bioethics is something that will beef up our understanding of ourselves because as human beings we are gifted and talented about the light we get,’’ he said.
High point of the day one educational pogramme saw five lectures delivered on Introduction to Bioethics and Theories of Bioethics by Prof. Peter Omonzejele.
Others were, Evolution of Human Research Protection and Principls of Biothics/Informed Consent by Prof. Adefolarin Malomo.
Prof. Omokhoa Adeleye also delivered a lecture on Research Misconduct and Integrity.
Ict/Telecom
‘Nigeria Can Attain Self-Reliance, National Security With STI’
The Overseeing Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, Mr Idowu Afe, says if Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) are properly deployed, Nigeria can attain self-reliance and enhanced national security.
Afe spoke at the meeting of the National Council for Science Technology and Innovation (NCSTI) in Abuja on Monday.
The meeting has as its theme “Achieving Nigeria’s Global Competitiveness through the application of Science, Technology and Innovation”.
He said that technology was the cornerstone of progress and the basis of advanced development which Africa was in dire need of in order to move the continent to a higher level.
Afe disclosed that the ministry’s new mandate was to facilitate the deployment of STI in order to enhance the socio-economic development of the country.
The permanent secretary stressed that the country would make a difference in economic diversification by nurturing indigenous technology and creating new technology that would help improve productivity.
He said several policies had been developed by the ministry to drive STI, which would be implemented through the collaboration of state governments.
The permanent secretary maintained that the aims and objectives of these policies focused on the commercialisation of research done by investors and inventors.
He added that the innovation agenda of the ministry would be driven through the strategic implementation of Executive Order 5 and the development of policies focused on effective competitiveness.
Afe noted that this would lead to the attainment of the circular economy, skill development, health services, security, emerging market among others.
