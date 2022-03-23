FG Scraps PCR Test For Fully Vaccinated Travellers

The effects of red meat on health have been heavily studied.

However, most of these studies are observational, meaning that they are designed to detect associations but cannot prove causation (cause and effect).

Observational studies tend to have confounding variables — factors other than the ones being studied that might be influencing the outcome variable (10Trusted Source).

For example, an observational study may find that people who eat a lot of red meat have worse health outcomes.

However, perhaps this group of people may be more likely to smoke, drink alcohol frequently, or engage in other behaviours that contribute to undesirable health effects compared with those who do not eat red meat.

It not impossible to control for all of these factors and determine if red meat is a “cause” of any health outcome. That limitation is important to keep in mind when reviewing the research and determining if red meat is something you would like to incorporate into your regular diet.

Red meat and heart disease

Several observational studies show that red meat is associated with a greater risk of death, including from heart disease

Nevertheless, it appears that not all red meat has the same health effects. Plus, it is important to remember the limitations of observational studies.

A large study including 134,297 individuals found that high intake of processed meat (150 or more grams per week) was significantly associated with an increased risk of death and heart disease.

However, no association was found for unprocessed red meat consumption, even in amounts of 250 or more grams per week .

Randomised controlled trials — which are considered to be higher quality than observational studies — appear to support these results.

One review of controlled studies concluded that eating half a serving (1.25 ounces), or more of unprocessed red meat daily does not adversely affect heart disease risk factors, such as blood lipids and blood pressure levels.

One of the reasons processed meats may be associated with heart disease risk is the high salt content. Excessive sodium intake has been linked to high blood pressure .

Overall, it is unclear if, how, and why unprocessed or processed red meats are connected to heart disease. We need more high quality studies to help contextualise the data.

Red meat and cancer

Observational studies also show that red meat consumption is associated with an increased risk of certain cancers, especially colorectal and breast cancers .

Similar to the studies on heart disease, it appears that the type of meat makes a difference.

Consumption of processed red meats, like bacon and sausage, has been linked to an increased risk of colorectal cancer. This does not appear to be true for unprocessed red meats.

What is more, a review of studies found that high processed meat intake was associated with a larger increase in breast cancer risk compared with high unprocessed meat intake.

It is not fully understood how processed meats increase the risk of certain cancers.

However, it is thought that using nitrites to cure meat and smoking meats can produce carcinogenic (cancer-causing) compounds. High heat cooking, such as grilling, may also create cancer-promoting compounds.

The way red meat is cooked also affects how it influences your health. When meat is cooked at a high temperature, it can form harmful compounds.

These include heterocyclic amines (HCAs), polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) and advanced glycation end-products (AGEs) .

According to the National Cancer Institute, lab experiments suggest these compounds may change DNA and promote cancer development.

More research is needed, though.

Here are some tips to minimise the formation of these substances when cooking red meat.

Use gentler cooking methods, like stewing and steaming, instead of grilling and frying.

Minimise cooking at high heats and do not expose your meat directly to a flame.

Limit charred and smoked food. If your meat is burnt, cut away the charred pieces.

If you must cook at a high heat, flip your meat frequently to prevent it from burning.

Soak your meat in a marinade, like one made with honey and herbs, before cooking. Marinating may help decrease the formation of HCAs.

By Kevin Nengia