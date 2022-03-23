News
Eunisell Limited Launches 2022 Graduate Trainee Programme
Eunisell Limited has kicked off the recruitment drive for its 2022 Graduate Trainee programme to harness talents and address work-readiness challenges in work place.
The company said the programme is a two-year development framework designed to provide solid foundation for smart graduates and enable them transform into valuable professionals within the company system.
It added that the initiative which sought to hone skills and finetune abilities for talents started in January for batch 2022 and about 20 successful candidates will undergo the programme.
The Managing Director, Eunisell, Mr. Chika Ikenga, said, “As West Africa’s largest company in specialty chemicals and oil and gas solutions, our organisation seeks to expand its winning team with vibrant minds that are brimming with critical thinking and fresh ideas on how to do things differently for maximum productivity.”
“At Eunisell, there are opportunities for graduates in relevant disciplines with the right spirit and attitude to join the company’s graduate trainee program. We are looking for young dynamic graduates with good interpersonal skills, who have the potentials for leadership and ability to do well in a multi-disciplinary and culturally diverse workplace.
“The experience will offer them business knowledge and training needed to become future leaders. They will gain invaluable business perspectives that open up countless opportunities for personal and professional growth, and also develop grit and consciousness for exceptional delivery.
“The two-year intensive experience is customised to offer solid foundation for smart graduates. It combines classroom and practical training to equip participants with tools and knowledge required for career success,” Ikenga remarked.
He assured that an offer of full-time employment with Eunisell is guaranteed for candidates who successfully complete the programme.
The Eunisell boss added that the programme will be in three stages: First is an online application, followed by psychometric tests for qualified candidates, then an interview.
According to him, Eunisell is a well-respected leader in the energy, oil and gas industry and a trusted name which has continued to bring world class solutions to a wide range of businesses in a vibrant and challenging African environment.
“With this programme we are keen to open opportunities for talents to join the company and expose them to trainings that develop skills and competencies. We seek dynamic talents with great energy, passion and drive, who also exhibit a high level of respect and integrity.” he noted.
Eunisell is Nigeria’s foremost specialty chemicals, fluids and energy productions solutions company which has operated for over 25 years in West Africa.
By: Akujobi Amadi
News
Reps Okay Federal Medical Centre, Bonny …Group Hails Moves To Reconsider Three Gender Bills
The House of Representatives has passed a bill for the establishment of a Federal Medical Centre in Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State.
The bill, which was read for the third time and passed, at yesterday’s plenary, was sponsored by members representing Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency of Rivers State, Hon Farah Dagogo, and 12 others.
The proposed Federal Medical Centre was expected to cater for the people of Bonny and environs.
Dagogo, had in his lead debate, during the second reading of the bill, told the House that existing health facilities in the area are not capable to handle serious health challenges.
According to him, “currently, existing facilities look more like mere consulting clinics. Besides, Bonny is an island, that grapples with many security challenges on the waterway. So, no medical centre in the area can withstand an outbreak of serious epidemic or hazards caused by industrial or social-related activities.
“The absence of a good secondary health care facility is a concern to the residents, and this has led to vociferous calls and clamour for the provision of an improved health care system, hence, this bill, which seeks to establish a Federal Medical Centre in Bonny, Rivers State in order to assuage the health needs of the people, given its peculiar location, and the related industrial activities ongoing in the Island.”
Similarly, a political pressure group, The True Democrats (TTD), has commended the House of Representatives for living up to their calling by agreeing to reconsider three of the five gender bills that were rejected in the ongoing amendments to the 1999 Constitution by members of the National Assembly.
Convener of the group, Bob Ofunne said in a press statement that the TTD was utterly dismayed when the National Assembly threw out the gender bills especially as it’s obvious that women’s representation in governance in Nigeria was at its lowest level and the rights of women are daily trampled upon by some repressive traditional laws that must be changed.
Ofunne said “Though women have continued to play very leading political roles dating back to the days of Funmilayo Ransome Kuti, Margaret Ekpo and Gambo Sawaba, they have constantly been marginalised in the political arrangements and permutations in the country.”
He added that “This is very unfair considering the fact that women constitute more than 50percent of the country’s population and should have a fair share at the table.
“If you can get their votes, then you should support them”.
The group while commending the House of Representatives members, especially the Speaker, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, for spearheading the restoration of justice to the female folk, also urged the Senate to follow suit.
It argued that the country’s economic and developmental challenges can be traced to the non-inclusion and involvement of women in governance.
The group said that the passing of the bills by the two chambers of the National Assembly would be towing the path of not only justice for the women but the much-needed progress the country so desperately yearns for.
Going further, the group said, though the National Gender Policy encourages a 35percent affirmative action, the country should actually go for a 70percent affirmative action, arguing that the female gender deserves this because their social, economic and political rights have been deprived for so long.
He said cited examples of countries like New Zealand, Germany and Iceland which have female leaders and have made tremendous progress in major spheres of development.
The TTD convener noted that cases like the widow who was stripped naked in Anambra State would continue to happen if women are not placed in the forefront of governance, laws are not made to stop all these barbaric acts and women are not made to lead in the judicious use of the resources of Nigeria.
In his words, “Any political party that does not push for active women participation in governance should not be taken seriously in 2023.”
He said,”Not a few political parties have shown in their actions the need for active women participation. It has all been mouth and no action. 2023 must be a time to take action and women must show these political parties that their vote is their action.”
He hoped that the 9th National Assembly would do justice to not only three of the bills but all five bills before their lifespan expires.
News
Buhari Shops For Special Funding For Abuja Airport
President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, directed the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning to look for special funding for the second runway of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.
Speaking at the inauguration of the new Terminal Building, Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, the president also directed the minister of the Federal Capital Territory to conclude the documentation of the approved 12,000 hectares of land to accommodate the runway and other developmental projects.
Further, the president tasked the minister of aviation to fast-track the airport concession programme, to boost aviation practice in the country and make the aviation industry reflect global standards.
The president noted that the completion and delivery of five brand new international airport terminals since 2015, which were at 11percent completion level then, aligns perfectly with the Aviation Roadmap, developed in 2016, for the purposes of establishing critical infrastructure, including a National Carrier as well as maintenance, repairs and overhaul centre, and improved airport terminals through concession.
Buhari, who described the administration’s investments in inter-state rail connectivity, road networks, agriculture, power and telecommunications, despite limitations in resources, as unprecedented, noted that robust initiatives have been complemented with specific fiscal policies to drive aviation infrastructure renaissance.
‘‘These include the designation of four airports, namely Lagos, Abuja, Kano and Port Harcourt as Free Trade Zones, in which customs duty is not applicable; removal of VAT on all forms of shared transportation, including air transportation; and exemption of commercial aircraft and spare parts from VAT payment.
‘‘Similar projects at both the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport and Port Harcourt International Airport were completed and commissioned by this administration and our people have since been benefiting from the positive economic impacts of those magnificent terminals.
‘‘The one in Kano has also been completed, and will be commissioned soon, while work continues apace to complete that of Enugu shortly,’’ he said.
The president expressed confidence that the new terminal in Lagos with 66 check-in-counters, 16 Immigration desks at arrival, 28 Immigration desks at departure, and eight security screening points, among others, would go a long way in contributing to the socio-political and economic prosperity of the country,
He added that the improvement would increase airport operations and management services to about 14million passengers per annum, create 3,000 direct and indirect jobs, increase inflow of Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) and exponential growth in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
He thanked the government and people of the Republic of China, through the China Export-Import Bank and CCECC Nigeria Limited, (FAAN), for their commitment and support towards the completion of the project.
The president also commended the Federal Ministry of Aviation and its agencies, particularly, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, for working assiduously towards the realisation of the project.
‘‘With the delivery of this project, a new era of safety, security, and comfort has been ushered into the Nigerian aviation industry, and I am persuaded that it will get better with the passage of time,’’ he said.
The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu said it was instructive that Lagos State in one day had witnessed the evolution of three major infrastructure development projects that will change the Nigerian landscape while commending Buhari for the infrastructural renewal and redevelopment necessary for a city like Lagos.
He lauded the private sector in the aviation industry for their continued contributions to the growth of the country despite the challenges.
The governor informed the gathering that Lagos State Government was forming a partnership with FAAN towards ensuring that the new international terminal enjoys easy access which would be achieved by creating a bypass, the Airport – Alimosho Bypass Project, to create an alternative route to the airport.
The signing of the agreement for the partnership was later done by the officials of the Lagos State Government and FAAN.
In his remarks, Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika said aviation was the worldwide rapid transportation network that facilitates international trade, commerce and tourism, the only medium for achieving continental integration and interaction towards achieving the AU Agenda 2063.
He commended the administration of Buhari for efforts towards resolving the problems inherited in the aviation industry in 2015 such as lack of professionalism, scarcity of foreign exchange, obsolete equipment, poor facilities, blocked funds for airlines among others, adding that more still needed to be done.
The minister said the airport concession project, including the new terminals has reached an advanced stage with the ministry issuing requests for shortlisted firms before the end of March.
According to the minister, a study by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Nigeria in 2020, “showed that the sector created 241,000 jobs, direct and indirect, and contributed $1.7billion to the economy,” with a hope to grow the contribution of the sector from the current 0.68percent to 5percent or approximately $14.16billion.
Sirika gave assurances that the new terminal would be linked to the railway system.
News
Defection: Ayade To Know Fate, Friday
A Federal High Court, Abuja, would on Friday, deliver judgment in a suit filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against Cross River Governor, Prof Ben Ayade.
The PDP, through its counsel Emmanuel Ukala, SAN, had filed the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/975/2021 before Justice Taiwo Taiwo to seek for an order sacking the governor and his deputy over their defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC), among others.
It was gathered, yesterday, from Court 7, where Taiwo presides that the judgment in suit number: FHC/ABJ/CS/975/2021 filed by the PDP against Cross River governor and his deputy would come up on Friday, March 25.
Taiwo had, last Monday, ordered two House of Representatives members representing Cross River and 18 lawmakers from the state’s House of Assembly to vacate their seats over their defection to APC.
The judge gave the order following a suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/971/2021 filed on August 27, 2021, by the PDP to challenge the 20 lawmakers’ defection to APC, alongside the governor on May 20, 2021.
Taiwo, in the judgment, dismissed the defence argument that the PDP (plaintiff) had no locus standi (legal rights) to institute the case.
He also dismissed other preliminary objections raised by the sacked lawmakers.
Taiwo ruled that the argument of the lawmakers that there was rancour in the PDP which necessitated their defection to APC was a ploy to mislead the court.
The judge, who granted all the reliefs sought by the PDP, held that it was disheartening that politicians in the country treat citizens as if they do not matter once they get into office.
“A day must surely come when elected officials, must either resign from their office or ask the people who voted for them before defecting to other political parties, instead of defecting to another party without recourse to the law and the citizens,” he said.
According to him, we cannot continue in sin and expect grace to abound.
The affected two members of the House of Representatives from the state are Michael Etaba and Legor Idagbor.
The 18 state’s lawmakers include the Speaker, House of Assembly, Eteng Williams; Mich Etaba, Legor Idagbor, Joseph Bassey, Odey Agbe and Okon Ephraim.
Others are: Regina Anyogo, Matthew Olory, Ekpo Bassey, Ogbor Udop, Ekpe Okon, Hillary Bisong, Francis Asuquo, Elvert Ayambem, Davis Etta, Sunday Achunekan, Cynthia Nkasi, Edward Ajang, Chris Ogar and Maria Akwaji.
While Etaba represents Obubra/Etung Federal Constituency of Cross River, Idagbor represents Obudu/Obaliku/Bekwarra Federal Constituency of the state.
