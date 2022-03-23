10 Ships With Petrol, Others Berth At Lagos Ports

In order to clear the lingering fuel queues and ensure energy security through efficient distribution of petroleum products, Ijegun-Egba Owners and Operators’ Association has stated their commitment to load and supply 40 trucks of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise called petrol, to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) daily, beginning from Monday.

The Association also announced that its members collectively have 106 million litres of PMS in stock, which they have agreed to load and truck accordingly.

These were some of the resolutions reached at an emergency meeting of the owners/Chief Executive Officers of the Association held in Lagos, weekend.

This was contained in a communiqué signed by the Chairman of the Association, Adebowale Olujimi, and the Secretary, Eshiet E. Eshie, after the meeting.

The association specifically resolved that: “In line with our transparent posture, we wish to put it on record that we collectively have approximately 106 million litres in stock and will load and truck same accordingly”, and that “all tank farms within the Ijegun-Egba axis are committed to loading and supplying 40 trucks of PMS per day to Abuja, FCT to address and augment energy supply and energy security in Federal Capital Territory.”

The Association sent copies of the communiqué to the GMD, NNPC Ltd, AC, NMDPRA, DG, DSS, Chairman, PTD and President, NUPENG.

The meeting also resolved that: “The Owners/CEOs, having considered the energy situation in the country, committed themselves as credible businessmen and women to work assiduously with the federal government and their agencies to ensure effective and efficient distribution of petroleum products in the nation.

“That in line with our collective corporate values, all members of Ijegun-Egba Tankfarm Owners will continue to maintain and ensure full compliance with government regulated and stipulated price of PMS, and as such no Tankfarm should sell or price PMS above the government regulated price.

“And that any Tankfarm within the Ijegun-Egba axis that defaults or fails or neglects to operate in full compliance with the regulated price should be sanctioned accordingly.’’

“To underscore transparency and our good faith in ensuring effective product distribution across the Nation, we are committed to working with and cooperating with all government agencies and security agencies regarding our members’ operational plans, loading plans and pricing. We shall avail the regulatory agencies our books for scrutiny whenever the same is required.

“We also state that we are collectively expecting consignments in the next few days, and will load and truck to ensure energy stability and security.”

The Association continued that “to further complement Government’s efforts, plans and policies, we commit ourselves to work 24 hours to ensure seamless loading, trucking and distribution of petroleum products, especially PMS from the Ijegun-Egba axis”.