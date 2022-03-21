Politics
Southern Govs Forum Welcomes Soludo
The Chairman of the South ern Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has congratulated Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra on his inauguration.
Akeredolu in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, on Saturday in Akure, also congratulated Ndi Anambra for the peaceful transition to another administration.
The SGF Chairman, who charged Soludo to brace up for “the task ahead”, noted that the security and economic challenges in the Southern part of the country and the nation at large required joint efforts and unalloyed commitment.
“We rejoice with our brother, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo and we welcome him to the Southern Governors’ Forum.
“We are confident of his track records and his ability to provide the right leadership for the people of Anambra State.
“We look forward to his viable and rich contributions to the development of Southern Nigeria because his vast experience spanning the economy and human capital management is a great asset to behold,” Akeredolu said.
He charged Soludo to deploy his wealth of experience for the good of the people of Anambra and Nigeria in general.
“We are particularly enamoured by Gov. Soludo’s palpable passion for home-grown economic growth through effective mobilisation of resources for development.
“For us in the SGF, a fresh and resourceful addition has berthed for the upholding of our ideals and common course.
“We are confident that owing to his background, Prof. Soludo will expend time and resources to justify the trust of the people of the state who freely gave him the mandate to lead them at this critical time.
“For us at the Southern Governors’ Forum, we see Prof. Soludo as a great asset that will further help drive our forum’s agenda, most especially on the economic well-being of our dear people.
“As a consummate economist, we look forward to drawing from his vast experience in finding a way out of the lingering socio-economic challenges that have pervaded the national space,” he said.
Electoral Act: FG To Effect Court Judgment
The Federal Government has announced plans to implement the court judgement allowing political appointees to run for office without resigning.
Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, made the government’s position known in a statement, on Friday.
FG’s announcement came hours after a Federal High Court sitting in Umuahia, on Friday, nullified Section 84(12) of the newly amended Electoral Act, saying it violated the provisions of the Constitution.
The Senate had earlier unianimously rejected Electoral Act Amendment Bill sent by the Preident Muhammadu Buhari.
However, elected officers including governors, deputy governors, the Vice-President and members of the National Assembly and the state legislature will be allowed to contest and participate in the primaries.
Section 84(10) of the Act specifically reads, “No political appointee at any level shall be a voting delegate or be voted for at the convention or congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election.”
However, on Friday, the court, in a judgment delivered by Justice Evelyn Anyadike, held that the section was unconstitutional, invalid, illegal, null, void and of no effect whatsoever, saying it ought to have been struck out.
Mr. Nduka Edede, a lawyer and chieftain of Action Alliance party, had approached the court, in the suit that had the Attorney-General of the Federation as the defendant.
The plaintiff had asked the court to determine whether Section 84(12), when read together with Sections 66(1)(f) 107(1)(f)(137(1)(f) and 182(1)(f) of the 1999 Constitution, was not inconsistent.
Reacting in a statement, Malami said, “The office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice will accordingly give effect to the Court judgment in line with the dictates of the law and the spirit of the judgment.
“The judgment of the Court will be recognized by the Government printers in printing the Electoral Act.
“The Act will be gazetted factoring the effect of the judgment into consideration and deleting the constitutionally offensive provision accordingly.
“The provision of Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act 2022 is not part of our law and will be so treated accordingly.
“This is in line with the dictates of chapter 7, Part 4, Section 287 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) on enforcement of decisions that makes it a point of duty and obligation on all authorities and persons to have the judgment of the federal High Court, among others, to be enforced.”
APGA Condemns Obiano’s Arrest
The All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, has reacted to the arrest of former Governor Willie Obiano by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.
APGA described Obiano’s arrest by the EFCC as a “politically motivated witch-hunt.”
EFCC had arrested the immediate past governor at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos on Thursday night.
This was a few hours after he officially handed over to his successor, Charles Soludo, following the completion of his tenure.
Condemning his arrest, APGA accused the anti-graft agency of resorting to the use of fifth columnists against perceived political opponents.
The National Coordinator, APGA Media Warriors Forum, Evang Chinedu Obigwe, spoke to journalists in Awka, the state capital, on Saturday.
He said: “When they see the real corrupt politicians joining APC, they would turn to toothless bulldogs.
“But when an opposition figure is involved they will be barking as if the person committed any crime whereas they are doing the evil bidding of their paymasters.
“EFCC, as usual, has resorted to the use of fifth columnists for the media trial of Obiano. This is evidence showing that they are executing a politically motivated witch hunt plot against him.”
Obigwe wondered how EFCC that denied placing Obiano on its watchlist last year, would turn around to recant the earlier claim after his arrest.
He insisted that Obiano’s arrest was an injustice that should be condemned.
“APGA as a party says no to EFCC media trial of former governor Obiano because injustice to one is an injustice to all,” he added.
