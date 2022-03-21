News
RSG Encourages Women Emancipation, Banigo Affirms
Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo has said that the Rivers State Government under the watch of the State Chief Executive, Chief Nyesom Wike has taken practical steps to encourage women’s emancipation in the state.
Banigo made this assertion in her keynote address during the maiden edition of the Women in Energy, Oil, and Gas (WEOG) Summit at Hotel Presidential in Port Harcourt, last Saturday.
The deputy governor said Wike initiated a political revolution that makes it mandatory for all vice chairmanship positions in local government council elections to be reserved for women, in addition to her being elected as the first female two-term deputy governor in the South-South region in Nigeria.
“To this end, I urge all women to get involved in the forthcoming General Election in 2023. Joyfully, now that the Electoral Act has been amended and signed into law, women must get their PVCs ready for the elections because every vote must count under the new electoral order”.
Banigo said the summit should not only serve as an umbrella for the inter-party and cross-cultural centripetal force, for all women of substance but should also articulate and take appropriate steps that would address the lingering artificial and social-cultural barriers against women aspiring to fulfill destinies in their chosen professions in the society.
The deputy governor, who noted that women have made remarkable strides by dint of hard work and commitment in the oil and gas industry in Nigeria, disclosed that the Women in Energy, Oil, and Gas (WEOG) Summit was a bold statement by women in the South-South to change the narrative that women’s roles were not limited to the “other room”, but a potent force for social, economic and political change towards rapid and sustainable growth and development.
Banigo, who advocated for the fixing of the nation’s refineries, appealed to participants to join the Rivers State Government in the fight against illegal refineries, popularly known as ‘Kpo fire’, noting that the activities of these criminally-minded individuals, groups or cartels have far-reaching socio-economic, environmental and health consequences.
In her remarks, wife of the Bayelsa State Governor, Mrs. Gloria Douye Diri, said this summit was coming at the appropriate time to sensitise the women and tell the world that women were supposed to be heard and seen.
She added that they were the ones to salvage the women in the communities, stressing that the meeting buttresses the point that women were ready to take their place, the He4She should endeavour to speak for women that the National Assembly made a mistake, and the men should help us tell them to call it back.
In her welcome remarks, the National President of the Women in Energy, Oil, and Gas, Dr. Dunni Owo said they were not here to compete with men, adding that it was not about feminism, but about maximising the beautiful energy, the nature God has given to women.
She said the women desire to break the energy poverty bias, adding that they would continue to collaborate and support the men in breaking the energy poverty bias.
“We are not doing it alone; it is a global thing. Women in Energy, Oil and Gas is an organisation that was incubated in 2017, and it commenced operation in 2018. We came across some American women in the industry, and saw what they were helping Americans to achieve.
“We saw the gap and need in Nigeria, as well and decided to form the group at Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) 2018. Since then, a lot of great things have happened.
“Our focus is to bring all the women in the industry, our aim and objective, is Energy Women close the Energy Gap, Energy Women, move the nation forward”, she said.
IPOB Draws Red Line For Soludo
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has warned the new Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo against going after its members.
IPOB also warned Soludo not to succumb to advice of arresting, imprisoning, and killing its members in the state.
The spokesman of the separatist group, Emma Powerful, who gave the warning, yesterday, also cautioned that such a step would mark the beginning of Soludo’s failure as a governor.
Powerful also cautioned the new governor against repeating the same mistake his predecessor, Chief Willie Obiano made while in power.
He, however, assured Soludo of IPOB’s cooperation and support to enable him succeed.
The group was reacting to Soludo’s recent comment that he was willing to work with the group to tackle insecurity in the state.
According to Powerful: “Anambra State Governor, Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo in other to succeed must not take seriously those or anyone whether part of his government or not that will advice him to arrest, imprison, and kill IPOB family members in Anambra State because if he listen to those criminal political harlots, that will be the beginning of his failure as a governor.
“We, therefore, advise Soludo to remain focused on his vision and mission and shun distractions and bad advice from evil politicians. He should not repeat the mistakes of his predecessor, Willie Obiano, who allowed himself to be used by Fulani people to persecute our people.
“They killed our people at Nkpor in 2016 during the annual remembrance of our fallen heroes and heroines who paid the ultimate price for our freedom between 1967 and 1970, yet, the governor never asked questions.
“IPOB is a peaceful movement working hard to restore Biafra independence. We will never give up on our agitation until we are given a date for referendum to decide our fate as a people.
“We are ready to work with anyone in government who works for the interest and liberty of our people. Prof Charles Soludo is a seasoned technocrat, and an accomplished Igbo who should use his wealth of knowledge to develop our land. We are willing to support him as long as he will not turn to be a willing instrument in the hands of our oppressors to persecute our people, especially Biafra agitators. We wish him success in office.”
2023: Atiku’ll Go Into Extinction After Primary, Afegbua Alleges
Former Commissioner for Information in Edo State and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Kassim Afegbua, has said it would be morally reprehensible to continue to indulge Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and other Northern aspirants in the race on who emerges as the presidential candidate of the party for the 2023 elections.
Afegbua, in a statement, yesterday, stressed that for the sake of justice, equity and fairness, the PDP presidential ticket should be ceded to the Southern part of the country.
“This is how to promote party cohesion, unity and oneness of purpose. It was in realisation of that, that the Southern axis allowed their Northern brothers to take a shot at the presidency alone and all alone in 2019”, he added.
The former commissioner expressed shock that now that it should be the turn of the South, the leadership of the PDP was “talking with its tongue in cheek”.
He stated that “talking about 2023, I read somewhere that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar said PDP would go into extinction in 2023, if they didn’t get it right. How wrong?. The PDP has come to stay as a viable political party that will endure the test of time.
“The fact is, once Alhaji Atiku is beaten at the party’s primaries, he will surely go into extinction and run away to his usual destination; Dubai”.
Speaking on Atiku’s ambition, Afegbua said “there is no sincerity of purpose. What you see is a culture of desperation and a huge sense of self-entitlement as if the party was built or created for him.
“Only last week, the party talked about setting up a zoning committee to look into the issue. The following day, Alhaji Atiku ambushed the party by purchasing the nomination form. Who does that? Where is the honesty and sincerity of purpose? Why wouldn’t he wait for the zoning committee to be composed, meet and come up with a decision? He has also set March 23 for his official declaration at the conference centre without waiting for any position of the party”, he added.
He said Atiku returned to PDP realising that his journey in APC would not give him opportunity to contest the 2019 presidential election.
Afegbua noted that, aside from age, “Alhaji Atiku has not been consistent with the PDP. He’s driven by his ambition always and not the growth of the party to deepen democracy”.
He said, “In 2019, Alhaji Atiku bulldozed his way and emerged the party’s presidential flag bearer. After the election, he couldn’t even wait for us to prosecute the project at the tribunal, he bolted away to Dubai. That was the last we saw him, except for now that he saw another presidential contest coming; he suddenly emerged from the blues and wanted the ticket to be ceded to him against the run of play.
“So, with or without Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the PDP, as an organic party, has remained strong, viable and formidable. It is presently the only hope of the common man following APC’s underperformance in the last seven years. Nigerians are looking forward to the PDP to get it right this time by fielding a candidate from the South.
“This position is an irrevocable one that cannot be compromised by any interplay of forces against the provisions of Article 7 of the PDP Constitution. Alhaji Atiku Abubakar should quit the stage at this time and allow justice to prevail. I am very sure he will run away to Dubai again once he loses out”.
PCN Arrests 16 Illegal Medicine Dealers, Seals 178 Premises In Rivers
The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) has confirmed the arrest of 16 illegal medicine dealers and sealing of about 178 premises in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor local government areas of Rivers State.
The PCN’s Director of Enforcement, Stephen Esumobi, who spoke to journalists in Port Harcourt, last Friday, said the 16 illegal medicine dealers were arrested for breaking the PCN seals while 178 premises were sealed for offences such as operating without registration with PCN, incomplete registration, and selling ethical medicines without the supervision of a pharmacist.
He said many of the premises sealed were not registered with the council, adding that many of them do not have appropriate storage facilities, thereby exposing medicines to adverse environmental factors that either degrade them or transform them to other biologically active substances.
Esumobi said the illegal outlets do not have pharmacists to supervise the dispensing of medicines to the public, stressing that the action has contributed to irrational dispensing of medicines, resulting in treatment failures and untoward effects on patients and other unsuspecting members of the public who patronise them.
“In other to address this challenge, the PCN stepped up enforcement activities across the states. As a result of this intervention, some premises upgraded their facilities to meet conditions of storage of medicines while others have employed pharmacists to supervise pharmaceutical activities.
“However, some of the premises’ owners in the state who refused to comply with guidelines broke the PCN seals and continued with their illegal activities. This prompted this follow up enforcement visit which was jointly carried out with the officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).
“16 illegal medicine dealers have been arrested so far for breaking PCN seals and efforts are ongoing to apprehend and prosecute other suspects who are currently at large. Also, 178 out of 251 premises visited were sealed off for offences such as operating without registration with PCN , incomplete registration, selling ethical medicines without the supervision of a pharmacist among other,” he said.
He added that PCN would do all within its powers to ensure that all those involved in breaking its seals were arrested and prosecuted.
