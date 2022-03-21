Police Arrest Woman Over Assault On Blind Sister, Daughter In Delta Community

The member representing Yenagoa Constituency three in the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Hon Ted Tonbara Elemeforo, says during the past two years he has held sway as the representative of his people in the state legislature, he has made series of record achievements for the Constituency.

The legislator, who also doubles as Chairman of the House Committee on Physical Planning and Development Board hinted that in the past two years of his first four years tenure which he said began in 2019, he had like every elected member of the state Assembly been involved in the onerous tasks of representation, lawmaking and oversights to improve the lots of his constituents by way of attracting as well as influencing development to the area.

Elemeforo said as the assembly member of the constituency which he stated, consists of the three clans of Okordia, Zarama and Biseni, respectively, he has had to willingly at various fora intervene in the processes of making life more meaningful for his constituents through the offsetting of healthcare bills, award of scholarships to constituents, who met a particular set standard in academic pursuits as well as has been participating expectedly in the general manpower development of the area.

The Tide learnt that Elemeforo was amongst the first persons who spoke out against the alleged continuous dehumanising activities of multinationals operating in his constituency recently, which also led to prompt intervention by the state government in alleviating the plights of the people of the oil rich tripod clans.

He re-emphasised the need for his constituents to continue keeping faith in the prosperity government of the state under the leadership of Senator Douye Diri, saying that the Governor has impacted on the development of the area with the approval of the East-West-Nyambiri-Biseni road project, including plans to build a military secondary school in the constituency.

The first termer who also applauded former lawmakers from the constituency for their contributions in the development of the area mentioned that steming from the fact that the constituency lacks a central arena for meetings and related events,in consultations with stakeholders and opinion moulders from the area, he has since built a 1,500 sitting capacity multipurpose hall fitted with the state-of- the-art facilities as his first constituency project, which he hinted was awarded by the state government.

He averred that while he would still do more of such projects if they were awarded in the coming years of his tenure, he doesn’t intend to be found wanting in his representation, lawmaking and oversights, just as he Advised his Constituents to disabuse their minds of any contrary claims by naysayers.

“My advice to the Okordia-Zarama-Biseni people(Yenagoa Constituency three) is for them to continue to have faith in the Prosperity government of his excellency, senator Douye Diri, the executive Governor of our Dear state.

“Through the Constituency Project contracts awarded by the state government, I’ve built the best town hall (a multipurpose hall)in the state with galaries in my Constituency headquarters,Agbobiri Communitiy. But apart from this town hall built within my first two years in the House, I’ve also done project on borehole for this same Communitiy. And I’ve the intention of replicating projects in other Communities when once other Constituency projects are awarded.

“I’ve been footing medical bills for my ailing Constituents who couldn’t afford their bills. I’ve also been instrumental to the reassorbtion into the civil service of civil servants from my Constituency who were unlawfully sacked by the various civil service verification exercises conducted in the state”, he said.

”I’ve a scholarship scheme for my Constituency too, where students in tertiary institutions who a CGPA of four point and beyond become direct beneficiaries of the scholarship.

“Recently I was glad when I met a young woman who told me she had graduated through the support of my scholarship scheme,and I was so glad I had that scheme for my Constituency” he added.

By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa