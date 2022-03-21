Agriculture
NNPC To Deduct N242.53bn Fuel Subsidy From FAAC
The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited says it will deduct the sum of N242.53 billion as subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) from the Federation Account in March 2022.
Although it described the proposed subsidy deduction as a value shortfall, the oil firm stated that the fund would be recovered from February 2022 proceeds due for sharing in the March 2022 Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting.
Disclosing this in its latest presentation to the FAAC meeting in Abuja on Friday, the NNPC said, “The December 2021 value shortfall recovery on the importation of PMS amounted to N210.38 billion.
“The recovery consists of December 2021 value shortfall of N176.48 billion plus the outstanding value shortfall recovery of N33.9 billion accrued over the 2021 year. The November 2021 spot arrears of N98.81bn is also outstanding.
“The estimated value shortfall of N242.53 billion (consisting of N143.72 billion for January 2022 recovery plus November spot arrears of N98.81billion) is to be recovered from February 2022 proceed due for sharing at the March 2022 FAAC meeting”, it stated
Last month, the NNPC remitted no money to FAAC due to its huge fuel subsidy spending and subsequent deduction from the Federation Account.
On March 3, 2022, state governors lambasted the NNPC for not remitting any funds at last month’s FAAC meeting.
The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, had also wondered how the oil firm was bold enough to declare profit when it had not been meeting its FAAC obligations.
Fayemi had disclosed this alongside other governors during the Nigerian Governors’ Forum session on natural resources at the Nigeria International Energy Summit 2022 in Abuja.
He specifically noted that in the last Federation Accounts Allocation Committee meeting in February, the NNPC made zero remittance to the federation.
“We’ve just had the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee meeting a couple of days ago and the NNPC contributed zero to the Federation Accounts this month,” the governor had stated.
Various industry operators told our correspondent that unless the fuel subsidy regime was halted, the deductions might continue, as NNPC had been the sole importer of petrol into Nigeria for more than four years running.
The oil firm had also been shouldering the cost of subsidy on petrol all these years. The actual cost of the commodity is far higher than the approved N162-N165/litre pump price.
The President, Petroleum Products Retail Outlets owners Association of Nigeria, Billy Gillis-Harry, explained that the actual cost of petrol without subsidy was usually a little higher than that of diesel.
He stated that if not for subsidy, PMS would be selling around N550 to N600/litre going by the rise in crude price.
The approved subsidised pump price of PMS in Nigeria is between N162 to N165/litre, but oil marketers stated that the actual cost should be a little higher or about the same price of diesel had it been PMS was deregulated.
The PETROAN president further stated that the N3tn that was projected by the government as subsidy spendings in 2022 might double before the end of the year if the crude oil price continues to rise.
Meanwhile, in NNPC’s latest presentation to FAAC seen in Abuja on Friday, the firm stated that its overall crude oil lifting of 8.13 million barrels (export and domestic crude) in December 2021 recorded 2.21 per cent decrease relative to the 8.31 million barrels lifted in November 2021.
Agriculture
‘Nigeria Behind Ghana, Cote D’ Ivoire, Guinea Bissau In Cashew Production’
An expert in agriculture, Mrs. Amina Abdulmalik, has disclosed that Nigeria, which was rated very high in the international market in terms of production capacity of cashew, has been overtaken by countries like Ghana, Cote D’ Ivoire and Guinea Bissau.
Abdulmalik, the Trade Promotion Advisor, Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Lokoja Office, Kogi State, made this known during a workshop organized to provide technical support to enhance the capacity of cashew farmers and processors in Kogi State.
According to her, the technical support enjoyed by farmers and processors through the interventions of government and Development partners in terms of training on best practices and standardisation is largely responsible for the upsurge in their production capacity.
She stated further that: “The capacity has enhanced their farmers to cultivate high yield varieties with short gestation period.
“While most Nigerian cashew farmers still count on aging cashew from the wild, most other countries grow the jumbo size Brazilian type suitable for the international market.
“In order to reverse the trend and increase significantly the annual production output of the country, there is the need to support the farmers and processors with the requisite technical knowledge through an intensive capacity building workshop.
“Virtually all the Local Government Areas in Kogi State have cashew farmers with little or no prerequisite knowledge of cashew value addition. The farmers are faced with challenges of waste, poor packaging, finance, security, infrastructure and lack of basic knowledge of Good Agricultural Practices (GAP)”, she said.
She stressed that it was against this background that the workshop on technical support to farmers and processors of cashew in Kogi has become very necessary and of utmost priority.
Agriculture
Bank Pledges Digitised Payment Solutions For Farmers
Nigeria’s pioneer payment service bank, 9 Payment Service Bank (9PSB) says it is committed to growing Nigeria’s agriculture value chain by supporting payment needs of farmers through accessible, easy and inclusive payment solutions.
Chief Executive Officer of the bank, Branka Mracajac, who gave the assurance recently while speaking at the Vanguard Economic Forum Series, held in Lagos, identified funding and digitisation as solutions to Nigeria’s agriculture development challenges.
In a keynote address titled, “Digitizing Payment & Agricultural Value Chain Financing for Small Holder and Commercial Farmers”, she said the solution to solving Nigeria’s agriculture value chain is two-fold: the need to increase funding for Agribusiness, and to digitise payments in the agriculture value chain.
Mracajac said, while there are ongoing efforts to solidify the country’s financial inclusion mandate, it is important to speed up actions on addressing the gap on financial literacy.
“Although, there is an increase in the uptake of digital financial products and payment platforms in Nigeria, the fact remains that most farmers in rural Nigeria are unbanked and have little or no access to formal financial services, including adequate information on the most basic elements of financial concepts”, she said.
Noting challenges warranted by lack of digital access to the farmer, she explained that, ‘’If you therefore visit the yam and garri market at Iseyin, in Oyo State, where, for instance, there is a hub of these small-scale farmers, you will discover that a lot of the payments for farm produce and other services are cash transactions.
“People travel from major Southwest cities carrying heavy cash for their goods, because the farmer from whom they buy the products does not accept or understand or trust digital modes of payment”, she stated.
She stressed further the need for collaboration among stakeholders to create solutions that would enhance the agricultural value chain in Nigeria, saying that “9PSB is particularly invested in strategic partnerships and collaboration that enables accessible, seamless, efficient and an inclusive financial service for all”.
Also speaking, the Co-Chair, Comms Sub-Committee, UN Food Systems Summit Nigeria Cohort, Richard Mark Mbaram, noted that in solving food security issues, there is need to integrate smart solutions.
“If we are looking at achieving a world free of hunger by 2030, then we need to aggressively look into improving the capacity and productivity of farmers as well as expanding the market frontiers to make the agribusiness viable and attractive”, he said.
On his part, the Vice President, Nigeria Agribusiness Group, Dr. Emmanuel Ijewere, spoke about creating an environment where Nigerian farmers would be able to partake in the global agric export trade.
According to him, the need has arisen to “emphasise smart agriculture and mechanised farming to enable farmers overcome the natural encumbrances that come with the business in terms of storage, farm implements, seedlings, fertilisers, quality of produce etc”.
At the end of the day, all the speakers at the Summit agreed that there must be a cross sectoral collaborative effort consisting of grassroots actions and initiatives that will create an ecosystem to reduce transactional cost, improve efficient cash management, accountability and transparency, drive financial footprints for end-stage beneficiaries, while providing them with access to the financial ecosystem and improving information for credit scoring.
Agriculture
Lagos Refocuses Youths Attention On Modern Agric
The Lagos State Government says it is refocusing the attention of its teeming youth on modern agriculture, considered a veritable part of its economy.
The State Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, stated this last Friday in Ikeja, during the final stage of the Start Them Early Programme (STEP) Schools Agric-Competition.
The agri-competition is in collaboration with the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) and the Innovation Youth in Agriculture (I-Youth) Project.
Adefisayo, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mr Abayomi Abolaji, said government would harness the opportunities derived in modern forms of agriculture, as it educates the youth on its importance.
She said over the years, government at different levels, particularly at the Federal level, had always been touting the need to go back to agriculture, adding that it was not just to have food sustainability, but to also see it as a means, or another path to diversification.
“We have always for years relied on petroleum and we have seen where that has taken us to. The government has realised that and so has over the years been calling for a visit to the past, not of regret, but of re-engineering, of recharging our course.
“So, for us to therefore, take a step back and refocus our energy in agriculture, we are of course not going to depend on the men and women who are 60, 65, 70, 75 years old. We are not going to look at them to salvage the situation.
“Who are we going to beckon on? The youth, and we have them in large number. So that is why this programme is aimed at refocusing the attention of our youth to that veritable part of the economy.
“That sector of economy that has the capacity to absorb as many entrants as possible and one of the ways is through this competition, where you awaken the understanding, the spirit of these young boys”, the Commissioner explained.
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
CBN Introduces Cash Collection Centres For Withdrawal, Deposit
-
Business4 days ago
Ijaw Communities Urge Akpabio To Account For N800bn NDDC Fund
-
Business4 days ago
Meter Bypass: How We Lost N36m Revenue To Mexis Group – DisCo
-
Business4 days ago
Sugar Master Plan: We’ve Created 15,000 Jobs – FG
-
Editorial4 days ago
Adesina’s Needless Outburst On Fuel Scarcity
-
Entertainment4 days ago
Fave Emerges Spotify’s Music Ambassador For March
-
Social/Kiddies4 days ago
Rivers Joins The World To Celebrate Adolescents
-
Social/Kiddies4 days ago
Tackling High Rate Of Adolescents’ Deaths