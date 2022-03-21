NBA Joins Forces To Sanitise The Judiciary

A non-governmental rganisation under the aegis of Coalition of Supporters of Democracy and Good Governance in Rivers State (CSDGGRS), has conferred an award of excellence on the Revenue Commitee Chairman in Oyigbo Local Government Area in the State, Senibo Samuel Chijindu.

Receiving the award at the weekend, in his office, in Oyigbo, Senibo Chijindu lauded the Chairman of the area, Hon Akara Okechukwu, for giving him the opportunity to serve.

According to him, the chairman has demonstrated quality leadership that has bought the minds of Oyigbo people.

“I want to say that the people of Oyigbo did not make any mistake to have elected Hon. Akara Okechukwu as the Chairman because the area is witnessing fast development thereby complimenting the efforts of Governor Nyesom Wike, in terms of development and security.

The people of Oyigbo will attest that the chairman has not disappointed them in any way following his performance, mostly in the area of empowerment.

“First, I will return all glory to God and to the executive chairman of Oyigbo who found me worthy to occupy this position, I may not necessarily be the best but grace found me”, Senibo Chinjidu said.

The revenue commitee chairman restated his commitment to improve the revenue base of the area, saying that his aim was to surpass what others have done previously.

“I can assure the chairman of the area, as well as those who entrusted the position to us that we are going to increase our revenue generation.

“I also use this forum to say that I remain grateful to the best performing state PDP Chairman in the State, Amb Desmond Akawor, as well as relevant stakeholders in Oyigbo for their unalloyed support to Governor Wike in the last seven years. Wike’s sterling performance has earned him the next president of Nigeria as people are clamouring for him to make himself available”, he stated.

He further thanked the organisation for finding him worthy for such an award, adding that it is an indication that a dancer does not see his back.

Earlier, the coordinator of the organisation, Comrade Bob-Emmanuel Garshion Achor, had said that the award was well- deserved and aimed at encouraging youths to do well on any position they find themselves.

According to him, the excellent performance of the revenue committee chairman has hitherto placed Oyigbo on a fast lane of infrastructural development

“I call on other evenue committee chairmen across the state to emulate the Oyigbo revenue chairman,” Comrade Achor said.

By: Tonye Orabere