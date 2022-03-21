Maximising Museum Potentials In Cultural Heritage Tourism

For about eleven days now, the mainstream and social media in Nigeria have been awash with news of the emergence of Miss Chidinma Ojukwu as winner of the Miss Cell 2022 beauty pageant at the female section of the Kirikiri Correctional Centre in Lagos.

Chidinma is the 21-year old 300-level mass communication student of the University of Lagos currently in detention at the Kirikiri maximum security prison while undergoing trial at a Lagos High Court for a confessed but later recanted crime of stabbing to death the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, Mr Michael Usifo Ataga, on June 15 last year.

The pageant which was reportedly staged to mark the 2022 International Women’s Day has attracted commendations and condemnations from far and wide, with some even suggesting that the young woman was being sponsored by a randy bigwig in the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).

But according to Francis Enohore, spokesman of NCoS, in his speech during the occasion, the beauty contest was part of the activities the correctional service facility used to ensure that inmates were kept in sound and good spirit. The other events include cooking, tailoring and make-up competitions.

He seemed to draw support from some commentators who tried to remind Nigerians of how, in the past, people always decried the poor state of the nation’s prisons and the harsh treatment of inmates. So, they had wondered why anyone would still complain now that there is visible re-orientation of staff alongside improvements in these facilities and the welfare of prisoners.

There were also those who upheld Chidinma’s right to participate in the pageant since she was only an accused and still entitled to every privilege until the courts pronounce otherwise.

However, these arguments appeared to be tough sells to several other social media respondents, including Reno Omokiri – a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan – who wondered if the incarcerated Unilag student had ‘a prison official zaddy who she is making happy, because the state of her hair, skin, the clothes she wore and her shoes are better than 99% of females that are free in the world outside prison’.

He said that prison was a place where convicted felons were punished and rehabilitated; and equally wondered how relatives and friends of the slain Ataga would feel seeing their loved one’s suspected murderer prancing about as a beauty queen in prison.

Almost in the same vein, others had asked why, as a suspected criminal, Chidinma was recently brought to court in a cab instead of the usual prison vehicle (Black Maria) and even without handcuffs. Why this VIP treatment which some of the nation’s top political leaders hardly got when being tried for less grievous offences?

While expressing surprise at the presence of many beautiful young ladies at the Lagos prison, some critics had condemned the conduct of such beauty competition for prison inmates as it was capable of encouraging criminality in society.

Well, even as I admit that the new operational model for the nation’s penitentiaries is way beyond my ken, I want to believe that whoever is advising or trying to project Miss Ojukwu in this manner may not be doing her any good. Whether as an awaiting trial person or a convict already serving term, the prison environment should be seen as a place for sober reflection and certainly not a funfest rendezvous.

Cooking, dressmaking and make-up competition I can understand; but a televised beauty pageant in prison? No, sir! Why would prison officials want to secure a ‘sound and good spirit’ for an inmate while further aggravating a bereaved family or community after they would have viewed such pageant on television?

Again, a beauty queen should be a role model, especially somebody whose contemporaries and the younger generation could look up to as to finger the turns for them. Honestly, I still cannot fathom how this would work in a prison set-up. Who, except a hardened jail bird, would wish to toe the steps of a murder, kidnap or armed robbery suspect, no matter the extent of their beauty and elegance?

For the attainment of a sound and good spirit, I think only little else can seem to work like the combination of good feeding, physical exercise, daily prayers and access to legal representation. It hardly would come from the wearing of skimpy attire and parading half nude before a panel of some rutting judges.

And if I may ask, how come everyone appears not to have known about this Miss Cell event until now if indeed the show has been a long established pastime at Kirikiri, as claimed by Enohore? Or is the Chidinma factor responsible for the media blitz which the event is getting? In which case, the said contest would still have attracted sensational headlines if she had crashed out or brought up the rear.

Lacking in any moral lesson or achievement, the prison event should not be associated with the IWD in order not to taint the day set aside to highlight and discuss serious issues confronting women globally.

To effectively sell the idea behind it, if at all, the pageant’s organisers surely need to invent a noble explanation than the balderdash they have touted so far.

Dear reader, this may be the last edition of Write Angle as today marks my disengagement from the Rivers State Civil Service. Many thanks and God’s blessings to you for keeping faith with the column while it lasted. Cheers!

By: Ibelema Jumbo