Niger Delta
Livestock Grazing Law, Not To Exterminate Herders – Ayade
Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has signed the Livestock Grazing Management Bill into law.
Ayade, however, stressed that it was not aimed to destroy the business of the herders or legitimatise destruction of farmlands by livestock. He signed the bill and another, entitled Anti-Corruption Bill into law in his office Friday evening.
Speaking about the anti-grazing law, the governor said, “For those who do not know, this law is not designed to entertain the destruction of our farmlands. It is also not designed to exterminate the business of herders because it is not only non-Cross Riverians that are into livestock farming.
“We also have Cross River indigenes who are into livestock”, he clarified. Ayade debunked insinuations that the law has legitimatised destruction of farmlands by farmers.
“The law is very detailed. It provides penalties for straying cattle as well as cattle rustling. Anybody who steals cattle belonging to a herdsman, there is a penalty provided in the law. Any herdsman who allows his cattle to stray out of the ranch, there is a penalty. So with this law, we have protected the farmers and we have protected the herders too.
“ This way we did not absolutely ban but we have controlled grazing, we have controlled movement of cattle and made a provision that all movement of cattles within the state has to be by vehicle, so, there would no longer be trekking with cows through farmlands.”
On the anti-Corruption law, the Cross River state governor explained that it offers a guarantee of transparency in the way and manner public offices are handled.”It brings the watchdog closer to us and brings us to a point where we will have ultimate value for the resources of our state”, he said.
According to him, “it is the domestication of the criminal administration law of Nigeria which Cross River State has domesticated and this law derives its strength from the concurrence of the criminal Justice of Nigeria.”Essentially, by the provisions of the new law, the Cross River state House of Assembly now has a superintending authority over the disbursement and distribution of resources of the state.
“The house plays more or less a super auditing role and is vested with the powers to make final statement of clearance for any expenditure that is consistent with the appropriation law of each year.
Earlier, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Eteng Jones Williams, expressed optimism that “the two important laws will shape the behavioural pattern of Cross Riverians.”
Niger Delta
Lawmaker Renders Scorecard, Recommits To Positive Impact On Constituency
The member representing Yenagoa Constituency three in the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Hon Ted Tonbara Elemeforo, says during the past two years he has held sway as the representative of his people in the state legislature, he has made series of record achievements for the Constituency.
The legislator, who also doubles as Chairman of the House Committee on Physical Planning and Development Board hinted that in the past two years of his first four years tenure which he said began in 2019, he had like every elected member of the state Assembly been involved in the onerous tasks of representation, lawmaking and oversights to improve the lots of his constituents by way of attracting as well as influencing development to the area.
Elemeforo said as the assembly member of the constituency which he stated, consists of the three clans of Okordia, Zarama and Biseni, respectively, he has had to willingly at various fora intervene in the processes of making life more meaningful for his constituents through the offsetting of healthcare bills, award of scholarships to constituents, who met a particular set standard in academic pursuits as well as has been participating expectedly in the general manpower development of the area.
The Tide learnt that Elemeforo was amongst the first persons who spoke out against the alleged continuous dehumanising activities of multinationals operating in his constituency recently, which also led to prompt intervention by the state government in alleviating the plights of the people of the oil rich tripod clans.
He re-emphasised the need for his constituents to continue keeping faith in the prosperity government of the state under the leadership of Senator Douye Diri, saying that the Governor has impacted on the development of the area with the approval of the East-West-Nyambiri-Biseni road project, including plans to build a military secondary school in the constituency.
The first termer who also applauded former lawmakers from the constituency for their contributions in the development of the area mentioned that steming from the fact that the constituency lacks a central arena for meetings and related events,in consultations with stakeholders and opinion moulders from the area, he has since built a 1,500 sitting capacity multipurpose hall fitted with the state-of- the-art facilities as his first constituency project, which he hinted was awarded by the state government.
He averred that while he would still do more of such projects if they were awarded in the coming years of his tenure, he doesn’t intend to be found wanting in his representation, lawmaking and oversights, just as he Advised his Constituents to disabuse their minds of any contrary claims by naysayers.
“My advice to the Okordia-Zarama-Biseni people(Yenagoa Constituency three) is for them to continue to have faith in the Prosperity government of his excellency, senator Douye Diri, the executive Governor of our Dear state.
“Through the Constituency Project contracts awarded by the state government, I’ve built the best town hall (a multipurpose hall)in the state with galaries in my Constituency headquarters,Agbobiri Communitiy. But apart from this town hall built within my first two years in the House, I’ve also done project on borehole for this same Communitiy. And I’ve the intention of replicating projects in other Communities when once other Constituency projects are awarded.
“I’ve been footing medical bills for my ailing Constituents who couldn’t afford their bills. I’ve also been instrumental to the reassorbtion into the civil service of civil servants from my Constituency who were unlawfully sacked by the various civil service verification exercises conducted in the state”, he said.
”I’ve a scholarship scheme for my Constituency too, where students in tertiary institutions who a CGPA of four point and beyond become direct beneficiaries of the scholarship.
“Recently I was glad when I met a young woman who told me she had graduated through the support of my scholarship scheme,and I was so glad I had that scheme for my Constituency” he added.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Niger Delta
Police Arrest Woman Over Assault On Blind Sister, Daughter In Delta Community
The Police in Isiokolo Division, Ethiope-East Local Government Area of Delta State, have arrested a woman, Mercy Oba, over an alleged assault on her forty-five-year-old blind step-sister, Odiri Oba and her twelve-year-old daughter.
The suspect’s arrest was made possible by a Warri- based human rights activist, Kelvin Ejumudo and his team.
The Activist in his Facebook timeline alleged that the suspect also drove a wood into the private part of the twelve-year-old daughter of the blind woman and inflicted bodily injuries on her and the blind mother following severe beatings.
He added that the suspect also chased the victims out of their house with their property thrown out just as she threatened to kill them boasting that nothing would happen.
Comrade Ejumudo said the matter will be charged to Court today, Monday.
Ejumudo, who tendered a Police medical report said, “Nobody has the monopoly of violence and to inflict bodily injuries on another individual.”
He urged the Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Ari Muhammed Ali, to ensure that justice was served in the matter to serve as a deterrent to others.
Blind Odiri Oba is an indigene of Emaje Village, Kokori Community in Ethiope-East Local Government Area and is a step-sister to the suspect, Mercy Oba.
It was not clear at the time of filing this report, why the suspect who is currently in Police custody attacked her blind sister and her daughter.
Niger Delta
Community Confers Chieftaincy Titles On Diri, Deputy
The Elebele Community in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State has appreciated Governor Douye Diri over the reconstruction of a collapsed bridge in the community.
The Tide learnt that access into the community was cut off in 2019 when the old steel bridge constructed by the SPDC which linked the community to other parts of the stste was damaged by floods.
The Governor Douye Diri’s prosperity administration, however, commenced the building of a new concrete bridge in 2021 and it was one of the projects inaugurated during the second year anniversary celebrations of the Diri-led government last month by former President Goodluck Jonathan.
The Tide further learnt that the community led by its paramount ruler, His Royal Highness David Osene Osene, at the weekend paid a thank-you visit to Government House, Yenagoa, during which it announced the conferment of the chieftaincy titles of ‘Ogimemema I’ (Builder) of Elebele community on Governor Diri and ‘Ogimemema II’ on his Deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.
The Elebele paramount ruler said the gesture was in appreciation for the construction of a permanent bridge in the community, just as he applauded governor Diri for his commitment to development of the state, noting that the governor has restored peace in the community and other parts of the state,pledging the Community’s support for the ‘Prosperity’ administration of the governor.
In his response, Governor Diri appreciated the community and said the honour will spur him to embark on more development projects for the community and the state, expressing happiness that his administration was able to construct a permanent bridge, which had over the years been either wooden or iron.
He said he saw the bridge as a priority because of its importance not only to Elebele but also people of the state as it links the Bayelsa East Senatorial District with other parts of the state.
Diri enjoined other communities to emulate Elebele, which he noted was united in protecting the project from beginning to completion without any incident of protest or kidnap.
“All you have succeeded in doing is to spur us to do more for the Elebele community. We see ourselves as performing the duties for which we were elected. But you thought otherwise, and beyond all that you have done, you are here again not only to say thank you to your government but to also confer chieftaincy titles on me and my deputy. On behalf of my family and the deputy governor, I say thank you.
“This is how communities should work with the state government. I keep saying whether you are APC or PDP, we are brothers and sisters, and development should be prioritised above other political considerations. That is why we are happy with you because in Elebele, there is no APC or PDP; everybody came onboard to protect the project. If we continue this way, Bayelsa will certainly prosper.
“I use this opportunity to call on other communities to take a cue from Elebele for the way they owned the government project sited in their community. I am glad that the state government has now built a solid bridge that will not collapse again. This bridge is important not only to the whole of Eastern Senatorial District but indeed Bayelsa State”, the Governor said.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
