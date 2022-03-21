Kimberly-Clark, USAID Partner To Empower 6,000 Adolescents In Nigeria

Former Commissioner for Information in Edo State and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Kassim Afegbua, has said it would be morally reprehensible to continue to indulge Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and other Northern aspirants in the race on who emerges as the presidential candidate of the party for the 2023 elections.

Afegbua, in a statement, yesterday, stressed that for the sake of justice, equity and fairness, the PDP presidential ticket should be ceded to the Southern part of the country.

“This is how to promote party cohesion, unity and oneness of purpose. It was in realisation of that, that the Southern axis allowed their Northern brothers to take a shot at the presidency alone and all alone in 2019”, he added.

The former commissioner expressed shock that now that it should be the turn of the South, the leadership of the PDP was “talking with its tongue in cheek”.

He stated that “talking about 2023, I read somewhere that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar said PDP would go into extinction in 2023, if they didn’t get it right. How wrong?. The PDP has come to stay as a viable political party that will endure the test of time.

“The fact is, once Alhaji Atiku is beaten at the party’s primaries, he will surely go into extinction and run away to his usual destination; Dubai”.

Speaking on Atiku’s ambition, Afegbua said “there is no sincerity of purpose. What you see is a culture of desperation and a huge sense of self-entitlement as if the party was built or created for him.

“Only last week, the party talked about setting up a zoning committee to look into the issue. The following day, Alhaji Atiku ambushed the party by purchasing the nomination form. Who does that? Where is the honesty and sincerity of purpose? Why wouldn’t he wait for the zoning committee to be composed, meet and come up with a decision? He has also set March 23 for his official declaration at the conference centre without waiting for any position of the party”, he added.

He said Atiku returned to PDP realising that his journey in APC would not give him opportunity to contest the 2019 presidential election.

Afegbua noted that, aside from age, “Alhaji Atiku has not been consistent with the PDP. He’s driven by his ambition always and not the growth of the party to deepen democracy”.

He said, “In 2019, Alhaji Atiku bulldozed his way and emerged the party’s presidential flag bearer. After the election, he couldn’t even wait for us to prosecute the project at the tribunal, he bolted away to Dubai. That was the last we saw him, except for now that he saw another presidential contest coming; he suddenly emerged from the blues and wanted the ticket to be ceded to him against the run of play.

“So, with or without Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the PDP, as an organic party, has remained strong, viable and formidable. It is presently the only hope of the common man following APC’s underperformance in the last seven years. Nigerians are looking forward to the PDP to get it right this time by fielding a candidate from the South.

“This position is an irrevocable one that cannot be compromised by any interplay of forces against the provisions of Article 7 of the PDP Constitution. Alhaji Atiku Abubakar should quit the stage at this time and allow justice to prevail. I am very sure he will run away to Dubai again once he loses out”.