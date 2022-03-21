Don’t Disrupt Oil Firms’ Operations, Wike Warns Communities

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has said there was greater gain communities can derive when they notify the state government of any dispute they may have with oil companies operating in their areas.

Wike observed that most communities take to violence, and think it was the best way for them to get what they want from any company.

The Rivers State governor stated this when members of the Ogba traditional council and stakeholders formally introduced the Oba of Ogbaland, Eze Nwachukwu Obuoha Nnam-Obi, to the governor at Government House, Port Harcourt, last Friday.

Wike stated that the state government would no longer tolerate a situation where communities would block roads, stop operations of companies and think government would intervene on their behalf.

He insisted that communities must at all times first report their grievances to the state government, and not resort to taking laws into their hands.

“It is not when you go and blow up oil pipelines or gas pipelines that you get what you want to get. No community can do it alone.

“There is nothing wrong with you liaising with government to make sure companies fulfil their promises, and whatever is provided in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). You need government to give you support.”

Wike said the support the state government can give should first be sought by the community, which would enable them not to take the laws in their hands.

He pointed out that any community that engages in avoidable violent protests against any company can also not use such to intimidate government because they would be left to their fate.

“Because if you recognise the government, the first thing you will do is to let government know that these are your grievances against the companies operating in your domain.

“It shouldn’t be to just go and take the action and say government will come. I will not come. But you get the support if you don’t take the laws in your hands.”

Wike advised the new Oba of Ogbaland to recognise the enormous challenge that comes with superintending over a large ethnic group in the state.

The governor urged him to walk in the footsteps of his late father who, when he reigned, consulted with government regularly, carried his traditional office with dignity and was respected across the country.

Wike also charged the new Oba to be a man of peace, exude intelligence like his late father and make sure that Ogba people live in peace.

“I hope you will continue that way. Your business is the interest of your people and make sure that your communities are in peace.”

Wike also directed the state Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Prof. Zaccheaus Adangor and the state Commissioner of Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Hon Soni Ejekwu to issue certificate of recognition and staff of office to the new Oba of Ogbaland as a first class traditional ruler.

In introducing the Oba of Ogbaland to the governor, the Prime Minister of Ogbaland, Chief Louis Ajie said they consulted widely and found a trustworthy, honest man with impeccable character as their Oba.

Expressing gratitude of the Ogba people, the Oba of Ogbaland, Eze Nwachukwu Nnam-Obi thanked Wike for the pronouncement to recognise him on the throne.

The Oba also acknowledged and thanked Wike for the various development projects executed in Ogbaland, and restoration of peace particularly in Omoku.

“We want to thank you for the peace we enjoy in our area. We will recall that a while ago, it was turbulent; it was difficult for people to lie down and sleep. But today, peace has returned and the very essence of the place has returned. We are not unmindful of the effort you made, the architecture you put in place. Indeed, we don’t know how to say thank you properly.”