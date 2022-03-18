Connect with us

Tackling High Rate Of Adolescents’ Deaths 

The World  Health Organisation  (WHO) defines an adolescent as any person between ages 10 and 19. This age range falls within WHO’s definition of young people, which refers to individuals between the ages 10 and 24.
Adolescence  is an important time for promoting health and preventing disease, one that is sometimes overlooked.
According  to reports by WHO for adolescents and young adults health, over 1.5 million adolescents and young adults aged 10 to 24 years died in 2019, nearly 5000 every day. This report highlighted  that the highest  death was in Sub-Sahara Africa, Central and Southern Asia, Oceania (excluding Australia  and New Zealand). The average global probability of a 10 year old dying before 24 was six times higher in Sub-Sahara Africa than in North America and Europe.
The higher mortality countries are concentrated in sub-Saharan Africa.
Adolescent  health is the range of approaches  to preventing, detecting or treating young people’s  health and well-being. These set of people have specific health problems and developmental needs that differ from those of children or adults. The causes of ill-health in adolescents are mostly psychosocial rather than biological. Young people often engage in health risk behaviours  that reflect the processes of adolescent  development,  experimentation and exploration.
The main health issues of adolescent include unintentional injuries thereby leading to cause of death and disability.
This may be as a result of road traffic accident. Reports had it that in 2019, over 115,000 adolescents  died as a result of those that were vulnerable road users including pedestrians, cyclists or users of motorized two wheelers.
Drowning is also among the top causes of death among adolescents. More than 30,000 adolescents, over three quarters of them boys were estimated to drown in 2019. Teaching children and adolescents to swim is an essential intervention to prevent these deaths.
Depression, a mental health condition is one of the leading causes of illness and disability among adolescents, Suicide is the third leading cause of death in people aged 15-19 years according to reports. Mental health conditions account for 16% of the global burden of disease  and injury in people aged 10-19 years. However, half of all the mental health disorders in adulthood start at the age of 14, but most cases are undetected and untreated.
Factors that have impact on the well-being and mental health of adolescents include violence, poverty, stigma, exclusion and living in humanitarian and fragile settings can increase the risk of developing mental  health problems.
The consequences of not addressing adolescent mental health conditions extend to adulthood, impairing both physical and mental health and limiting opportunities to lead fulfilling lives as adults.
Also, drinking alcohol and drug abuse among adolescents  is a major concern in many countries. Worldwide, more than a quarter of all people aged 15-19 years are current drinkers, amounting to 155 million adolescents.  Prevalence of heavy episodic drinking among adolescents  aged 15 to 19 years was 13.6% in 2016, with males most at risk.
Cannabis is the most widely use psychoactive drug among young people with about 4.7 percent of people aged 15 to 16 years using it at least once in 2018. Alcohol and drug abuse  in children and adolescents is associated with neurocognitive alterations which can lead to behavioural, emotional, social and academic problems in later life.Subsequently, the vast majority  of people using tobacco today began doing so when they were adolescents.
Globally, at least 1 in 10 adolescents  aged 13 to 15 years used tobacco, although there are areas where this figure is much higher.
HIV/AIDS is another major health condition among adolescents. An estimated 1.7 million adolescents  (age 10 to 19 years) were living with HIV in 2019 with around 90 percent in WHO African Region . Adolescents accounts for about 10% of new adult HIV infections with three -quarters amongst adolescent girls. Adolescents and young people need to know how to protect themselves  from HIV infection  and must always have means to do so.
Other infectious diseases include diarrhoea and lower respiratory tract infections (pneumonia) There are estimated to be among the top 10 causes of death for adolescents 10 to 14 years. These two diseases, along with meningitis are all among the top five causes of adolescent death in Africa low and middle income countries.
Also infectious  diseases like Human Papilloma Virus that normally occurs after onset of sexual activity can lead to both short term disease during adolescence but more importantly also leads to cervical and other cancers several decades later. Early adolescence (9 to 14 years) is the best time for vaccination against HPV infection and it is estimated that if 90 percent of girls globally get the HPV vaccine more than 40 million lives could be saved over the next century.
Also, early pregnancy and child birth among adolescent girls is a leading cause of death for girls aged 15 to 19 years globally from complications in this area . Approximately, 12 million girls in this age bracket and at least  777,000 girls under 15 years give birth each year in developing regions.
Nutrition and micronutrient deficiencies are major health challenges in adolescents. Iron deficiency and anaemia was the second leading cause of years lost by adolescents to death and disability  in 2016. Iron and folic acid supplements are a solution that also helps to  promote health before adolescents become parents . Regular deworming in areas where intestinal helminths such as hookworm are common is recommended to prevent micronutrient (including iron) deficiencies. Many boys and girls in developing countries enter adolescence  undernourished , making them more vulnerable to disease and early death. At the other end of of the line, the number of adolescents who are overweight or obessed is increasing in low, middle and high income countries.

By: Ibinabo Ogolo With Agency Report

Rivers Joins The World To Celebrate Adolescents

Rivers State will join the rest of the world to celebrate the International  Adolescent Health Week (IAHW) which commences from Sunday, March 20 to Saturday, March 26, 2022.
The week has as its  theme: as “Transitions From Childhood To Adulthood Physically and Mentally from A Pre -Pandemic Life Into a Life Shaped By a Pandemic from dependence to Independence”.
In a chat with the Adolescent Desk Officer of the State Ministry of Health, Mrs Mbreba Wokoma, she said the Ministry in collaboration  with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has planned activities for Monday, 21st March and Tuesday, 22nd March, 2022 respectively as part of the celebration of the week.
According to Wokoma, on Monday, the Ministry would recognise and honour two “Adolescent Champions” that have been working with adolescents over the years with the aim of encouraging them in the state to play active roles in development.
At the end of the ceremony, she said there would be a rally with adolescents  and adolescent groups that will commence from the State Secretariat and terminate at Mile One, Port Harcourt.
Also , on Tuesday, there will be a phone- in radio programme to discuss this year’s theme of the  Adolescent Week in two radio stations,  Radio Rivers and WAZIOBA Radio. The discussants for the radio programme are Wendy Wokoma, the global co-lead for IAHW, Jennifer Amadi, Vice Chairman, Adolescents and Young People Technical Working Group (AYPTWG) and Smith Nwokocha, Public Relations Officer, AYPTWG.
Meanwhile, at the international level, the celebration of the week would commence with the programmes lined up on social media from Sunday to Saturday. Each day has its  own theme.
On Sunday, March 20, the theme is, “Empowering Adolescents  to Take Care of Their Own Health”.
Monday also has as its  theme which is “ Managing Stress and Anxiety”.
The theme for the Tuesday event is, “Preventing Unintended Adolescent Pregnancy “. while the theme for Wednesday is “Eating Disorders Affect Many Adolescents”. The theme for Thursday is, “Talking About Mental Health”. For Friday and Saturday, participants are advised to use the days to share their IAHW photos with the hash tag #IAHW2022.
The International  Adolescent Health Week is a week dedicated globally to advocate for and create awareness on adolescent health issues. It is a grassroots initiative for young people, their health care providers, their teachers, their parents, their advocates and their communities to come together and celebrate young people with an ultimate goal of working collectively towards improving the health and well being of the over one billion adolescents across the globe.

Parenting And Adolescent Development 

Next week, the attention of the world would focus on adolescents as the world will be marking the annual International Adolesence Week. A week dedicated for young people, their health, care providers, their teachers, their parents, their advocates and their communities to come together and celebrate with the ultimate goal of working out ways to improve healthy development, health safety and wellbeing of adolescents and young people.
The week which starts from 20th to 26th March, 2022 has its theme: “Transitions” from childhood to adulthood, physically and mentally from a pre-pandemic life into a life from dependence to independence.
It is important to begin to understand how to take care of children who are transiting to adolescents.  The role of parents in the transition stage is very important. The parents apart from meeting the child’s basic needs of medical care, housing, education and food must in addition meet the child’s emotional and physical needs. Also, the parents are to provide encouragement, support and access to activities that would enable the child to master key developmental tasks.
The Rivers State Government in line with the global Adolescents Health  Week celebration  has planned activities  to
celebrate the week with young people and parents.
According  to the Adolescent Desk Officer of the State Ministry of Health, Wokoma Mbreba, activities planned would include organising  an Adolescent and Youth Forum as well as a Parental Conference on the 21st and 24th of March, 2022 respectively.
Parenting can be the most rewarding work of adult life. Nothing brings more joy and pride than a happy, productive and loving child. However, each age and stage of child’s  development has specific  goals and tasks. For infants, it is to eat sleep and explore their world while for adolescents, it is to become their own person with their own group of friends.
Subsequently,  adolescents  need many skills in order to successfully  achieve their goal of increased independence  since some adolescents  do not make this transition smoothly.  Their movement  toward independence  can cause stress and grief for parents and families.
Meanwhile, some aspects of this rough transition are normal and while stressful should not alarm parents.
Starting early is the best way for parents to prepare for their child’s  adolescence. Parents can prepare themselves  and their child for a smoother transition and greater  success in achieving  the tasks of adolescent development by providing  a stable, safe and living home environment.  They can also create an atmosphere of honesty, mutual trust and respect with a culture  of open communication at family meal times.
Developing a relationship  that encourages your child to talk to you is important.  Teaching responsibility for their belongings  and yours, responsibility  for household chores, the importance  of accepting limits and the importance of thinking before acting are also ways that parents can utilize.
Though these are complex processes which would occur gradually and start during infancy, a teenager’s  adolescent years will be less stressful  when parents and child have worked  together on the tasks throughout the child’s  earlier development.
The ability  to talk openly about problems is one of the most important  aspects of the parent and child relationship.  Developing  this relationship and open communication  takes time, persistence and understanding.  The relationship develops gradually by spending time with their adolescents as schedules  with afterschool activities,  sports and jobs become busy during adolescent years.
Family meal times, sharing stories of parent’s  adolescent  outings, vacations and celebrations  are important opportunities  for parents to spend time with their adolescents.  Parent should also try to spend some individual  time with each child praising positive behaviours and talking about difficult or upsetting things.  This relationship  creates the foundation for talking  with the child when struggles and conflicts  emerge during adolescence.
For this year’s  celebrations people for all ages are invited to enter a Transition College contest hosted by France. This international  contest less than 25 and above or any team, create a visual  representation of what “Transition “ means to you. It can be in any form of drawing, photographs, words or anything that you can display virtually. There are no limits. Your creation must be in jpg format  to be submitted  between 7-18 March 2022. Also complete the contest form, Scan and take a photo of your form in English,  email your creation and contest form to  info@internationaladolescenthealthweek.org by 18 March 2022.

