NURTW Justifies Transport Fare Increase In Rivers

Drama ensued at the Government House, Awka, yesterday at the inauguration of Charles Chukwuma Soludo as the governor and Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim as deputy governor of Anambra State when the wife of outgoing governor, Chief Willie Obiano, Ebelechukwu and Mrs Bianca Ojukwu were involved in a fracas at the event.

There are, however, contradictory reports as to who slapped who first.

Witnesses at the scene of the event said that the incident occurred immediately after Soludo took his oath of office.

The action drew the attention of security agents and some personalities who pulled Mrs Obiano off the hold of Bianca who was visibly shocked at the action.

Mrs Obiano was later taken away and shortly afterwards, her husband left the venue since the incident happened after the new governor had been sworn in.

Soludo and his deputy were sworn in by the Chief Judge of Anambra State, Justice Onochie Anyachebelu at exactly 9:45am, and had inspected a guard of honour before the ugly incident occurred.

Both took their oaths of office and allegiance at the Anambra Government House in a ceremony witnessed by hundreds of people.

In his address, Soludo said the new Anambra under his leadership would be a state of law and order.

He thanked the outgone governor, Chief Willie Obiano and the leadership of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for their immense support.

He thanked the people of Anambra for interviewing him and employing him to serve them as governor.

Soludo announced the suspension of all revenue collections in the state for one month and outlawed all cash payments to Anambra government in motor parks, roads or anywhere.

He emphasised the need for peace and called on youths, politicians and agitators to embrace dialogue as that was the only panacea for peace.

The professor of econometrics while presenting his inaugural address after his swearing-in said: “My heart bleeds to see and hear about our youth dying in senseless circumstances. Every criminal gang-kidnappers, wicked murderers, arsonists, rapists, thieves- all now claim to be freedom fighters. Criminality cannot be sugar-coated. This must stop.

“All the stakeholders must now review both the narrative and the action plan. For starters, I endorse the recent statement (March 7, 2022) by the Joint Body of South East Council of Traditional Rulers and Bishops/Archbishops on Peace and Conflict Resolution, requesting for a tripartite discussion between them, The Presidency, and South-East governors to deal with the conflicts in the South East, especially in relation to Nnamdi Kanu and the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

“There is no conflict that dialogue, in good faith, cannot resolve. Our government is determined to urgently restore peace and security in Anambra, and we will seek the active cooperation and collaboration of all stakeholders.”

Soludo told IPOB/ESN, the Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), and other armed groups that it is time to interrogate both the purpose and means of their campaign.

He also warned politicians playing politics with the insecurity, that they are riding a tiger.

“The current trajectory is a road to desolation. Let us get around the table and talk. Let the elite in the closet come out, and let’s debate our future and forge a consensus. The conspiracy of silence by the elite and some community leaders must end.

“If you see something, say or do something! Securing Igboland and Nigeria must be our collective responsibility. Let those in the forests come out, surrender their guns and let’s work together to rehabilitate and empower you to contribute positively to the peace and prosperity of our homeland,” Soludo said.

On why his inauguration was a low key event, Soludo said: “Today is my first day at work. I just reported for duty and will work for at least eight hours. We had more than a month since the election to celebrate our historic victory. Now is the time to work, and there is no minute or kobo to waste in fanfare.

“In a few minutes, I will announce some of the principal officers of the administration, and commence with serious meetings of the Anambra State Security Council, followed by a meeting with the permanent secretaries, a meeting on Okpoko, and with my Strategy, Execution and Evaluation (SEE) team.

“Within the next one week, the list of commissioners will be laid before the House of Assembly. Tomorrow, we will head to Okpoko in Ogbaru Local Government Area and parts of Onitsha and Idemili as we signpost our commitment to fundamental urban regeneration, beginning with the greater Onitsha metropolis.

“I insisted that this event must not cost the government of Anambra one kobo. I would rather use such resources to lay the foundation stone for a public hospital at Okpoko or elsewhere or empower our security agents to fight criminality.

“Yes, there will be a time to celebrate. We will celebrate when: security of life and property is guaranteed and law and order restored; every child of schooling age is in school; every schoolchild is receiving the 21st-century education for the digital age.”

Speaking on the shameful event, the head, Soludo media office, Mr Joe Anatune said: “The breach was caused by improper communication which itself arose from a personal issue between the two parties involved in the breach.

“Steps are being taken to resolve the misunderstanding and restore the parties to their previous relationship. Anambra State has over the years been known for a huge stock of social harmony, and the stock will increase substantially in the years ahead as part of the concerted effort to accelerate the state’s development.

“God bless Anambra State, the Light of the Nation”.

In her remarks, Bianca Ojukwu congratulated Charles Soludo on his swearing-in as the governor of Anambra State.

Bianca in a post on her Facebook page described the inauguration as ‘liberation day for Anambra State.

Her reaction is coming after she engaged in a fight with the wife of the out-gone governor of Anambra State, Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano.

Mrs Obiano, who many said came set for a fight had allegedly approached Mrs Ojukwu at the front row of the event, where she was seated close to the out-gone governor, Chief Willie Obiano.

She allegedly rained abuses on her, causing Mrs Ojukwu to smack her in the face while she (Mrs Obiano) held and drew Ojukwu’s hair before security operatives separated both women.

However, shortly after the celebration, Bianca wrote: “It’s Liberation Day, and today we sing the Redemption Song. Anambra will be better!”

“Now I know just how those Israelites felt on the day they took those tentative first steps out of the land of Egypt….Just the sheer excitement and anticipation of liberation, the long-awaited return to the Promised Land must have kept them awake through that night.

“This is the Day the Lord has made…a day that reaffirms the age-long truth that no-one holds the stage forever. I thank the Almighty for keeping us all alive to witness this day.

She added that a more dynamic and progressive Anambra is achievable.

“To Him be the glory. It was long in coming, but it’s finally here.

“Yes indeed….WE ARE THE BARRACKS!” she added.

However, activist, Deji Adeyanju of Concerned Nigerians, yesterday, said the wife of outgoing Governor of Anambra State, Ebelechukwu Obiano; and widow of the late Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Bianca; acted as thugs when the two women publicly fought at the inauguration of Chukwuma Soludo as the governor of the state.

Adeyanju also said the two women should be arrested by the police for breach of public peace, noting that both Bianca and Ebelechukwu set a bad precedent for young ladies present at the event.

The activist spoke in a chat with our correspondent while reacting to the clash of the two women at the Government House, Agu-Awka, Awka, the state capital.

He said, “The police should arrest and charge the two women for disturbance of public peace. They are thugs. What has happened is a bad precedent for young women. It is unfortunate that these are the people we have up there. The loss of values is so obvious. It is sad.”

When contacted on whether the police would invite both women on the account of disturbance of public peace, the spokesman for the police in Anambra, Ikenga Tochukwu, said the Anambra State Police Command saw no need to arrest wife of outgoing Governor of Anambra State, Ebelechukwu Obiano; and widow of the late Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Bianca; for breach of public peace.

According to him, the security agents at the Government House, Agu-Awka, Awka, the state capital, quickly intervened and prevented the brawl between the two personalities from escalating into a full-blown affray and the inauguration of Chukwuma Soludo as the governor of the state continued afterwards.

The PPRO said, “Because of the intervention of security personnel, the quarrel between the two personalities didn’t escalate. Meanwhile, the event continued without any further problems and if there is any need to interface between the two, the Police Command will do so.”

The former governor, who has been on the EFCC’s watch list, was reportedly on his way out of the country to Houston, Texas in the United States when he was arrested by the anti-graft agency.

The latest development is coming hours after Obiano handed over to Charles Soludo, the new governor of Anambra State.

The EFCC, after placing Obiano on a watch list in November 2021, requested the Nigeria Immigration Service to inform the Commission anytime the former governor is travelling out of the country from any of the international airports, as well as other points of entry and exit.

However, the anti-graft agency has not stated why it arrested Obiano and why he was placed on a watch list.