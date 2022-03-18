News
‘I Wasn’t Involved In Onnoghen’s Removal As CJN’
A former personal assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari, Chief Okoi Obono-Obla has denied responsibility over the way a former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen was dramatically removed from office two years ago.
He said the people from his home state still harboured grudges against him, accusing him of attempting to block appointment of their son ab initio, and being responsible for his removal.
In a statement, Obono-Obla, who is angling to run for the Cross River Central Senatorial District, said, “I was never responsible for removing the Chief Justice of Nigeria. I never played any role in all the events culminating in his removal from office. It wasn’t within the ambit of my schedule when I was in government. And I could not have challenged the government I worked for.
“The allegation is also baseless and a tissue of lies to give me a bad name, and it is politically motivated.”
He maintained that he never opposed the appointment of Justice Onnoghen, adding that it was even outside his purview as a special assistant to the president.
“It is the president’s prerogative; subject to the confirmation by the Senate, to appoint any person of his choice as chief justice of Nigeria,” he said.
He narrated that in the three years he was in government, he suffered because he was open and devoted to the country.
He cited many examples and explained that when issues become controversial, the president had the power to appoint a CJN even outside the justices of the Supreme Court.
NAPTIP Rescues 17,443 Victims, Convicts 502 Traffickers
The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has announced that a total of 17,443 trafficked persons have been rescued since the inception of the agency in 2003 till date.
A total of 502 human traffickers were convicted within the same period, the agency stated.
The Benin Zonal Commander of the agency, Mr Nduka Nwannwenne, announced this at a sensitisation programme in Ologbo, Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo State, yesterday.
He explained that the advocacy programme which would be carried out in two other communities in the state was in collaboration with the lawmaker representing Bekwara/Ogbudu/Obanliku Federal Constituency in Cross River, Mr Legor Idagbo.
Nwannwenne further explained that the essence of the advocacy was to seek the collaboration of traditional institutions to combat the scourge of human trafficking in the state and across the country.
He told his audience that the traffickers always come under the guise of helping the victims to seek better opportunities abroad, stressing that the victims, who are mostly transported abroad through illegal and dangerous means, were often left traumatised with their experiences while others die before they get to their destination.
The zonal commander regretted the fact that some parents force their children to embark on the journey without knowing the inherent danger involved.
“The reason for this advocacy is to create the awareness of the danger of illegal migration and that of human trafficking because most victims have come to say they never knew before embarking on the journey.
“They come to them (victims) with the belief that Europe or their destination is where you pick money on the streets only to end up being used as slaves, prostitution or drug peddlers.
“It will interest you to know that the victims do not benefit from this menace as much as the traffickers.
“This is why we have come to you, our traditional rulers and parents, to let you know that we must all come together to stop this menace. Let’s spread the news against human trafficking in our communities,” Nwannwenne said.
He disclosed that 20 states, including Edo, have set up task force against human trafficking and illegal migration, and urged the remaining states to do so.
Responding on behalf of the chiefs, the Aigedion of Benin King, Chief Godspower Irorere, said the advocacy was an eye-opener to most of them, and urged NAPTIP to carry out more of it across the state.
Soludo Assumes Office As Anambra Gov …Obiano’s Wife, Bianca Engage In Fisticuffs …EFCC Arrests Ex-Gov At Lagos Airport
Drama ensued at the Government House, Awka, yesterday at the inauguration of Charles Chukwuma Soludo as the governor and Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim as deputy governor of Anambra State when the wife of outgoing governor, Chief Willie Obiano, Ebelechukwu and Mrs Bianca Ojukwu were involved in a fracas at the event.
This is as operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested the immediate past governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano.
Obiano was arrested at about 8:30p.m. at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos State, yesterday.
EFCC spokesman, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren confirmed the former governor’s arrest, promising to provide more details later.
There are, however, contradictory reports as to who slapped who first.
Witnesses at the scene of the event said that the incident occurred immediately after Soludo took his oath of office.
The action drew the attention of security agents and some personalities who pulled Mrs Obiano off the hold of Bianca who was visibly shocked at the action.
Mrs Obiano was later taken away and shortly afterwards, her husband left the venue since the incident happened after the new governor had been sworn in.
Soludo and his deputy were sworn in by the Chief Judge of Anambra State, Justice Onochie Anyachebelu at exactly 9:45am, and had inspected a guard of honour before the ugly incident occurred.
Both took their oaths of office and allegiance at the Anambra Government House in a ceremony witnessed by hundreds of people.
In his address, Soludo said the new Anambra under his leadership would be a state of law and order.
He thanked the outgone governor, Chief Willie Obiano and the leadership of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for their immense support.
He thanked the people of Anambra for interviewing him and employing him to serve them as governor.
Soludo announced the suspension of all revenue collections in the state for one month and outlawed all cash payments to Anambra government in motor parks, roads or anywhere.
He emphasised the need for peace and called on youths, politicians and agitators to embrace dialogue as that was the only panacea for peace.
The professor of econometrics while presenting his inaugural address after his swearing-in said: “My heart bleeds to see and hear about our youth dying in senseless circumstances. Every criminal gang-kidnappers, wicked murderers, arsonists, rapists, thieves- all now claim to be freedom fighters. Criminality cannot be sugar-coated. This must stop.
“All the stakeholders must now review both the narrative and the action plan. For starters, I endorse the recent statement (March 7, 2022) by the Joint Body of South East Council of Traditional Rulers and Bishops/Archbishops on Peace and Conflict Resolution, requesting for a tripartite discussion between them, The Presidency, and South-East governors to deal with the conflicts in the South East, especially in relation to Nnamdi Kanu and the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Eastern Security Network (ESN).
“There is no conflict that dialogue, in good faith, cannot resolve. Our government is determined to urgently restore peace and security in Anambra, and we will seek the active cooperation and collaboration of all stakeholders.”
Soludo told IPOB/ESN, the Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), and other armed groups that it is time to interrogate both the purpose and means of their campaign.
He also warned politicians playing politics with the insecurity, that they are riding a tiger.
“The current trajectory is a road to desolation. Let us get around the table and talk. Let the elite in the closet come out, and let’s debate our future and forge a consensus. The conspiracy of silence by the elite and some community leaders must end.
“If you see something, say or do something! Securing Igboland and Nigeria must be our collective responsibility. Let those in the forests come out, surrender their guns and let’s work together to rehabilitate and empower you to contribute positively to the peace and prosperity of our homeland,” Soludo said.
On why his inauguration was a low key event, Soludo said: “Today is my first day at work. I just reported for duty and will work for at least eight hours. We had more than a month since the election to celebrate our historic victory. Now is the time to work, and there is no minute or kobo to waste in fanfare.
“In a few minutes, I will announce some of the principal officers of the administration, and commence with serious meetings of the Anambra State Security Council, followed by a meeting with the permanent secretaries, a meeting on Okpoko, and with my Strategy, Execution and Evaluation (SEE) team.
“Within the next one week, the list of commissioners will be laid before the House of Assembly. Tomorrow, we will head to Okpoko in Ogbaru Local Government Area and parts of Onitsha and Idemili as we signpost our commitment to fundamental urban regeneration, beginning with the greater Onitsha metropolis.
“I insisted that this event must not cost the government of Anambra one kobo. I would rather use such resources to lay the foundation stone for a public hospital at Okpoko or elsewhere or empower our security agents to fight criminality.
“Yes, there will be a time to celebrate. We will celebrate when: security of life and property is guaranteed and law and order restored; every child of schooling age is in school; every schoolchild is receiving the 21st-century education for the digital age.”
Speaking on the shameful event, the head, Soludo media office, Mr Joe Anatune said: “The breach was caused by improper communication which itself arose from a personal issue between the two parties involved in the breach.
“Steps are being taken to resolve the misunderstanding and restore the parties to their previous relationship. Anambra State has over the years been known for a huge stock of social harmony, and the stock will increase substantially in the years ahead as part of the concerted effort to accelerate the state’s development.
“God bless Anambra State, the Light of the Nation”.
In her remarks, Bianca Ojukwu congratulated Charles Soludo on his swearing-in as the governor of Anambra State.
Bianca in a post on her Facebook page described the inauguration as ‘liberation day for Anambra State.
Her reaction is coming after she engaged in a fight with the wife of the out-gone governor of Anambra State, Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano.
Mrs Obiano, who many said came set for a fight had allegedly approached Mrs Ojukwu at the front row of the event, where she was seated close to the out-gone governor, Chief Willie Obiano.
She allegedly rained abuses on her, causing Mrs Ojukwu to smack her in the face while she (Mrs Obiano) held and drew Ojukwu’s hair before security operatives separated both women.
However, shortly after the celebration, Bianca wrote: “It’s Liberation Day, and today we sing the Redemption Song. Anambra will be better!”
“Now I know just how those Israelites felt on the day they took those tentative first steps out of the land of Egypt….Just the sheer excitement and anticipation of liberation, the long-awaited return to the Promised Land must have kept them awake through that night.
“This is the Day the Lord has made…a day that reaffirms the age-long truth that no-one holds the stage forever. I thank the Almighty for keeping us all alive to witness this day.
She added that a more dynamic and progressive Anambra is achievable.
“To Him be the glory. It was long in coming, but it’s finally here.
“Yes indeed….WE ARE THE BARRACKS!” she added.
However, activist, Deji Adeyanju of Concerned Nigerians, yesterday, said the wife of outgoing Governor of Anambra State, Ebelechukwu Obiano; and widow of the late Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Bianca; acted as thugs when the two women publicly fought at the inauguration of Chukwuma Soludo as the governor of the state.
Adeyanju also said the two women should be arrested by the police for breach of public peace, noting that both Bianca and Ebelechukwu set a bad precedent for young ladies present at the event.
The activist spoke in a chat with our correspondent while reacting to the clash of the two women at the Government House, Agu-Awka, Awka, the state capital.
He said, “The police should arrest and charge the two women for disturbance of public peace. They are thugs. What has happened is a bad precedent for young women. It is unfortunate that these are the people we have up there. The loss of values is so obvious. It is sad.”
When contacted on whether the police would invite both women on the account of disturbance of public peace, the spokesman for the police in Anambra, Ikenga Tochukwu, said the Anambra State Police Command saw no need to arrest wife of outgoing Governor of Anambra State, Ebelechukwu Obiano; and widow of the late Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Bianca; for breach of public peace.
According to him, the security agents at the Government House, Agu-Awka, Awka, the state capital, quickly intervened and prevented the brawl between the two personalities from escalating into a full-blown affray and the inauguration of Chukwuma Soludo as the governor of the state continued afterwards.
The PPRO said, “Because of the intervention of security personnel, the quarrel between the two personalities didn’t escalate. Meanwhile, the event continued without any further problems and if there is any need to interface between the two, the Police Command will do so.”
The operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested the immediate past governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano.
It was gathered that Obiano was arrested at about 8:30p.m. at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos State, yesterday.
The former governor, who has been on the EFCC’s watch list, was reportedly on his way out of the country to Houston, Texas in the United States when he was arrested by the anti-graft agency.
The latest development is coming hours after Obiano handed over to Charles Soludo, the new governor of Anambra State.
The EFCC, after placing Obiano on a watch list in November 2021, requested the Nigeria Immigration Service to inform the Commission anytime the former governor is travelling out of the country from any of the international airports, as well as other points of entry and exit.
However, the anti-graft agency has not stated why it arrested Obiano and why he was placed on a watch list.
Russia-Ukraine War: Nigeria To Issue New Trade Policy
The Federal Government of Nigeria has hinted that following the outbreak of war between Russia and Ukraine, it was working on a new policy on trade with former Soviet countries with whom it shares important mutual trade relations.
The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investments, Niyi Adebayo, disclosed this, yesterday, at the weekly inter-ministerial press briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
According to him, the trade department of his ministry has been mandated to analyse the crisis in the region as its concerns trade with Nigeria with a view to coming up with a report.
Adebayo said the report when ready will be presented to President Muhammadu Buhari for his approval before it will be made public.
“We have mandated our trade department to do an analysis to look at all the issues and come out with a report. Once that report is ready, I will be presenting to the president, after presenting to the president, I will come here to brief you about it,” he said.
A recent report relying on data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), warned of the impact of the war on Nigeria as it showed that since 2019, Nigeria has received a total of $84.3million in capital imports from Russia.
It also imported N144billion ($346.2million) worth of durum wheat in 2020 and N123.9billion ($297.8million) worth of durum wheat between January – September 2021 from Russia.
The country also imports different types of seafood such as mackerel, herrings, and blue whiting from Russia.
According to the NBS data, Nigeria similarly imported milk worth N721.5million ($1.7million) from Ukraine in 2021.
Adebayo, who made presentation on the Presidential Sugar Backward Integration Programme (BIP) before taking questions from State House Correspondents, also hinted that Nigeria was targeting to achieve self-sufficiency in sugar production in 10 years, and perhaps, start export of the commodity.
Adebayo, who noted that about five per cent of sugar consumed in Nigeria is produced locally, while responding to a question on the ministry’s target on how to satisfy local consumption and begin export of the product, said: “We’re looking at Nigeria being self-sufficient in sugar production in 10 years. We’re hoping and we believe with the programmes that we have in place that within the next 10 years, we will be 100per cent self-sufficient in sugar, and not only that, we’ll be able to export sugar produced in Nigeria.”
Adebayo, who also spoke on ports decongestion in Nigeria, noted that new ports will soon come on board, in order to ease the pressure on Apapa and Tin Can ports.
He also explained to journalists why Calabar and Warri ports are not currently being used.
“On the development of ports, I pointed out earlier that yes, apart from Apapa and Tin Can; we have a new port of Lekki coming up. I know that there are plans for a new port to come up in Badagry.
“At the last Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) meeting, we also looked at the possibility of utilisation of Warri port, but there are certain issues and problems with it at the moment that has been looked into. I believe the breakwater has collapsed, so the government is looking at how that can be repaired and to see how dredging can be done so that bigger vessels can use that port.
“Calabar port is a problem; apparently there is a court case on that one at the moment with regards to a subcontract for the dredging of that as well. As we all know, Port Harcourt and Onne are operating, and the government is looking at improving the road network to that port so that it can ease the congestion of Lagos,” he explained.
