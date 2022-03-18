Entertainment
Fave Emerges Spotify’s Music Ambassador For March
Music streaming giant, Spotify, has announced Nigerian rising star, Fave, as its latest Equal Africa Ambassador for the month of March.
Spotify’s Head of music for Sub-Saharan Africa, Phiona Okumu, made the announcement in a statement on Wednesday.
The announcement came off the back of Fave’s popularity and fame since the release of her breakthrough hit single, Baby Riddim, which was released in September 2021 through emPawa Africa.
“Spotify welcomes Fave in joining the Equal programme’s list of ûerce African women making waves in music, as part of its bid to foster gender equality and provide a platform to celebrate inûuential female artistes in Africa.
“Our aim with the Equal Music Programme is to shine a light on remarkable young women in Africa, who are finding their feet through music.
“ We remain committed to levelling the playing field for female creators, by giving emerging and established artistes equal opportunities on our platform.
“Fave exudes character and confidence, and we are proud to showcase her,” she said.
According to her, the artiste is talented and she understands the power of social media and makes her way to the spotlight through it.
Okumu stated that Fave hit the spotlight after she posted a freestyle of her song, N.B.U (Nobody But You), a blend of upbeat pop and Afro, that soared across playlists and social media during the COVID-19 lockdown.
She noted that the song received shares across social media and became an instant hit, prior to its release.
Okumu describes the 22-year-old singer as a burgeoning Nigerian Afro R&B singer, whose charming music style is attracting the big guns in the entertainment industry.
According to her, the charming music style has placed her on the same level as other young female artistes like Tems and Ayra Starr.
They are becoming the next generation of female artistes in Nigeria, each bringing with them their own style of music.
Responding, Fave said: “It is easy to come across, or even be directly involved in a conversation on the subject of female artistes and the widely believed stereotype that women cannot give their 100 per cent to music.
“This is because there are other things that occupy their time, based on societal norms like family and kids.
“ Stereotypes like this already influenced how people in the industry view women on a broader scale.
“You almost get the vibe that people think the success of a female artiste can only be short-lived.
“ Of course, defects like this are not general but they do exist.
“Male domination, I believe, is something that can only be filtered away by our outstanding success as women, in our fields of excellence and talent.
“I am honoured to be part of the Equal programme with women, who plan to change the world,” she said.
Pageant Promoter Lauds Miss Cell 2022 Initiative
Chief Executive Officer of Brendance and Crusader Ltd., Mr Brendan Nsikak, promoters of Mr and Miss Nigeria International (MMNI), has lauded the Nigerian Correctional Services for the initiative of ‘Miss Cell 2022’ pageant organised for female inmates.
Nsikak gave the commendation in an interview with Tide source recently in Lagos, while reacting to the Miss Cell Pageant held within the Kirikiri correctional facility, and won by Chidinma Ojukwu, alleged murder suspect of Super TV CEO, Michael Ataga.
Ojukwu, a 300-level Mass Communication student of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), is standing trial for the offence at the Lagos High Court, sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos.
The ‘Miss Cell’ beauty pageant was organised on March 8 as one of several activities lined up to mark the International Women’s Day at the facility.
He described the initiative as worthwhile, saying it was part of social activities to keep the inmates in sound mind and good spirit.
According to him, it is a commendable step for Ojukwu to have the courage and boldness to take part in the competition, in spite of her ongoing trials at the courts.
“The Nigerian Correctional Services is living up to their responsibilities and being proactive by putting up such events and other programmes meant to keep inmates warm and make the environment lively.
“Everyone is aware that Chidinma, the prime suspect in the ongoing trial of murder case of Ataga, is still under prison custody and has not been convicted or found guilty.
“I commend the initiative and salute the courage of the participants, and to the ‘ Miss Cell 2022’, let her live her life until the judgment is served and passed on her,” he said.
He noted that it was fundamental to keep the inmates meaningfully engaged with activities to minimise quarrels and fights while in custody.
It will also ease their depression, he added.
According to him, while inmates are being encouraged in skills acquisitions, education and creativity, those with flare for pageantry or entertainment should also be given a platform to showcase their potential.
Lagos Ready To Host 2022 NAFEST
The Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Lagos State, Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, says the state government is ready to host the 2022 National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST).
Akinbile-Yusuf said this yesterday at the Preliminary Meeting on 35th Eko NAFEST 2022, organised by the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) in Abuja.
“We are here to appreciate God and to sincerely appreciate the Director-General of NCAC and members of the council for the honour to host the 2022 NAFEST.
“We are indeed glad to bring the greetings of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the entire members of the executive council of Lagos State because they are ready for this event.
“We are warming up to host the nation towards the end of the year when we will be celebrating our festival, culture, arts and black race.
“So, we are here to show that we are ready for this and we appreciate every necessary arrangement that needs to be put in place before the event takes place.
“We want to understand the rudiments around it. Lagos, as all are aware, is a state of excellence and we want to put the excellence that we are known for into this festival that we are to host in November this year.
“We want to assure you that you will find it as one of the best festivals,’’ commissioner said.
The Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr Bonu Solomon, said that instead of a seven-day NAFEST, the Local Organising Committee (LOC) was planning to hold it for 14 days.
Solomon, who is also the Chairman of LOC in the state, said that seven days would be used for pre-NAFEST where all local governments would showcase their arts and culture.
He said that after this exhibition, the main NAFEST programmes would hold for seven days.
“Lagos State Government is fully prepared for this programme and Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu is ready to host the nation.
