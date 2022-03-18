Opinion
Dealing With Poor Ventilation
Have you been to a stinking classroom? I just came out from one. I accompanied a friend to drop off her four-year old daughter in a high-class school. But for the dirty gutters at the entrance to the school, the environment was clean and welcoming. The compound was spacious with enough, well-trimmed flowers and trees, giving the school a healthy, pleasant ambience. It was very impressive.
On getting to the kid’s classroom however, it was a different story. It was a spacious room that had about six windows. But do you know what? All the windows were shut. The only source of air into the room was the door which was half way opened. The ceiling fan was not working and the elderly female teacher was at one corner of the room eating. It was the worst stuffy, smelly classroom you can imagine. In this poorly ventilated, fetid room were nineteen innocent kids.
We drew the teacher’s attention to the danger of keeping the children in such unhealthy space and asked that she should at least open some of the windows to let fresh air in but she refused, insisting that the air coming in through the door was enough and that if she opened the windows the air will be too much for the children. My friend insisted that those windows must be opened because according to her, the teacher has formed a habit of never opening them and the peculiar odour in the class permeates into the children’s cloth making them smell as well. She said she had kept quiet for a long time and would no longer take it. Anyway, we wait to see how the school authority handles the matter.
Honestly it is difficult to understand why some people will choose to stay in a poorly ventilated environment instead of letting in air. In some homes, a sitting room will have several windows which are supposed to be for the proper ventilation of the room but the dwellers only consider these windows as part of the aesthetic beauty of the building. From week to week, month to month these windows are constantly shut. The thick curtains and linings used to cover these windows will not even let air steal into the room. The only time the windows are opened is when they are being cleaned. Entering there, you are greeted by an offensive smell. Maybe the inhabitants of these homes have gotten so used to the smell that they see nothing wrong but I tell you, as a visitor it can be very repulsive. The worst is if the children bed wet or there are some undried clothes in the room.
The situation is not different in work places, worship centers and other public buildings. What about public vehicles? Can you remember how many times you have witnessed quarrels in public vehicles, especially buses, between commuters over the refusal of some of them, particularly the female, to open the vehicle windows, claiming that “the breeze will spoil my hair”?
It is high time we changed this unhealthy attitude bearing in mind that indoor air quality is an essential requirement for the general well-being of humans. According to Professor Joseph Allen of Harvard’s School of Public Health, USA, humans spend an average of 90% of their time indoors; a healthy room should rotate 5-6 air changes per hour (ACH) — meaning that air should completely recirculate through a space 5-6 times each hour. In how many buildings in Nigeria can we see this happen?
Of course, many homes, schools, offices and others have air conditioners or fans, but should that stop the inlet of fresh air into the house from time to time, especially considering the hotness of our weather? Besides, with last Monday’s collapse of the national grid which had thrown almost the whole nation in darkness coupled with the hike in fuel prices, how many people still have the luxury of using ACs and fans in their homes?
Before the last rain which, to a great extent, cooled the weather temperature, someone made a joke about how people in Port Harcourt would start using fire extinguishers to bathe. Very comical, indeed. But it painted a clear picture of the weather condition not only in the garden city but in many other places across the country. A particular woman in Abuja during a radio phone-in programme said she did not sleep the night before because she was fanning her children who found it difficult to sleep because of the excessive heat and as usual there was no power supply to enable them to use electric fans and other cooling devices in the house.
Research also shows that poor air ventilation in offices and schools is also linked to significantly impaired cognitive functioning. This includes an altered ability to think clearly and creatively. Some of the other adverse health effects due to poor ventilation according to an on-line article include: headaches, fatigue, trouble concentrating, respiratory Symptoms: irritation of nose, shortness of breath, eyes, throat, and lungs, trouble with analytical thinking. Other health problems linked to poor ventilation include asthmas, Legionnaires Disease, hypersensitivity, pneumonitis, humidifier fever, and even cancer due to asbestos.
Let us not forget COVID-19 disease, which we are told spreads via airborne particles and droplets and can be easily contracted in a poorly ventilated environment. One funny thing about the school scenario earlier narrated is that wearing of face mask and other COVID-19 protocols were strictly observed at the entrance gate but in the class room where many children were, talking, singing, crying, coughing, playing, there was no proper circulation of air which aids the spread of the disease.
It is, therefore, pertinent that we as individuals help ourselves to live a healthy life. Government may have failed in providing electricity and other amenities that are supposed to make life easy for the people but we should not fail in doing the little we can to live healthy and happy. Health experts have listed several ways of improving air quality both in classrooms, homes and other places like the use of air purifiers; installation of ventilation systems; using whiteboards instead of chalkboards in classrooms; growing of plants that remove toxins; removing of harmful building materials and many more. While these are important, we should form the habit of opening our windows when it is safe to do so. The windows in our buildings are not there for decoration. They help to keep the houses cross ventilated, facilitate the entry of natural light and so on.
It is also important that government and school owners should carry out regular checks to ensure that a high hygienic and health standard is maintained both outside and within the classrooms at all times to slow the spread of diseases and reduce the frequency of the children and teachers falling sick.
By: Calista Ezeaku
Opinion
Nigeria’s Survival Lies In Children
It can be said that there are four basic and primary things that the mass of people in a society wish for: to live in a safe environment, to be able to work and provide for themselves, to have access to good public health and to have sound educational opportunities for their children,” later Nelson Mandela, Africa’s role model, in sober reflection on the continent’s over 1 billion population.
Demographically, Africa recorded a critical increase in last few decades. Its current population is five times its size in 1950. According to UNICEF analysis based on United Nations, Department of Economic and Social Affairs, Population Division, World Population Prospects: The 2012 Revision (UN-WPP), United Nations, New York, 2013, the continent’s population increase will likely continue, with its inhabitants doubling from 1.2 billion to 2.4 billion between 2015 and 2050, and eventually reaching 4.2 billion by 2100.
It is also believed that more than half the projected 2.2 billion growth in the world population from 2015-2050 is expected to take place in Africa, thus, the future of humanity is largely African. By this tendency, in about 35 years time, one in every four people will be African, rising to four in ten people by the end of the century. Comparatively, back in 1950, only nine among 100 of the world’s number of inhabitants were African. These trends have potential implications vis-à-vis future economic growth.
A research has equally shown that in 2050, approximately 41 percent of the world’s births, 40 percent of all under-fives, 37 percent of all children under 18 and 35 percent of all adolescents will be African; far above previous projections. From record, in 1950, only about 10 percent of the world’s births, under-fives, under-18s and adolescents were African.
Furthermore, research shows the population of Africa’s under-fives will rise by 51 percent from 179 million in 2015 to 271 million in 2050 and its overall child population (under-18s) will increase by two thirds from 547 million in 2015 to almost 1 billion by mid-century. Predictably, about 1.1 billion children under 18 will be living in Africa by 2100, making up almost half (47 percent) of the world population of children at that time.
Thus, considering that almost 2 billion babies will be born in Africa within 35 years and almost one billion children, nearly 40 percent of the world’s total, will live in Africa by mid-century, investing in children sensitively becomes paramount for Africa to realize the rights of its burgeoning child population and benefit from a potential demographic dividend. If judiciously invested in through quality education, improved healthcare, protection and participation mechanisms, these 1 billion children and their predecessors, the children of today and tomorrow, have the potential to transform the continent, breaking centuries old cycles of poverty and inequity.
For Nigeria as the arrowhead; with the largest increase in absolute numbers of births and child population in Africa, incontrovertibly, extraordinary attention is germane. From data, the greatest number of births in the continent takes place in Nigeria. From 2015 to 2030, about 136 million births is expected to take place in Nigeria — 19 percent of all African babies and 6 percent of the global figure. By 2050, Nigeria alone will account for almost one tenth of all births in the world. In absolute terms, Nigeria is projected to add from 2031 to 2050 an additional 224 million babies (21 percent of the births in Africa and 8 percent of all births in the world).
Optimally, tackling abject poverty and investing in nation’s poor children, regrettably many in number will be critical to providing better and more sustainable future living standards for all, and to permanently reduce future poverty and inequity.
If the current demographic trend is unabated, there is a strong possibility that millions of more children will grow up in severe poverty. For instance, World Bank data for sub-Saharan Africa in 26 countries including Nigeria shows that more than half of children under 18 are living in extremely poverty on less than US$1.25 per day. This scenario may be upturned, particularly through sustained investments in children’s welfares.
The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) report shows that the country presently has about 10.5 million out-of-school children. In UNICEF statistics, about 69 percent of the figure is in the northern region. These records in practical terms oppose United Nations Conventions on the Rights of the Child (CRC) which Nigeria is a signatory to, and which broadly centres on best Interests of the child. Emphatically, to directly or otherwise subject children to be roaming the streets, begging for food and necessaries, especially deprivation of quality education amount to infringement on children’s rights.
Article 3 of CRC provides, “In all actions concerning children, whether undertaken by public or private social welfare institutions, courts of law, administrative authorities or legislative bodies, the best interests of the child shall be a primary consideration”.
Thus, prioritizing child education especially for girls and ensuring quality education for all will be imperative to slow adolescent fertility rates, and build a society fit for all. Expanded programmes to end child-marriage prevalent in the north, must be fervently confronted towards addressing the demographic calamity. Child-marriage is a major factor in adolescent pregnancy and high lifetime fertility rates for women. Studies show that educated women control their pregnancy, and space their births more widely than women who lack education.
Above all, providing quality education for children will ultimately, positively affect the entire society knowing that in addition to population control, it instinctively empowers women to be economically, active players beyond baby-making at homes. For example, most men seemingly age faster and even pass on before women possibly due to excessive stress and worries. An economically empowered, trained woman in most cases becomes a support base for family’s sustainability. Thus, investing in children and empowering girls and young women are requisite long-term panaceas or remedies.
By: Carl Umegboro
Umegboro, a public affairs analyst, wrote from Abuja.
Opinion
Opinion
Periscoping Milestones Of NDBDA
The Niger Delta Basin Development Authority (NDBDA) is one of the service-oriented organisations that are positioned to meet the water requirements of the stakeholders in the most satisfactory and cost-effective manner, while ensuring good quality and sanitation as well as paying adequate attention to the preservation of the ecosystem, using proven technology and a well motivated workforce.
The goal of the authority is enshrined in Section 4 of Decree 35 of 1987. The NDBDA is a very important body, which function impacts seriously on the lives of people of its area of jurisdiction.
Interestingly, the vision of NDBDA is in consonance with that of the Federal Ministry of Water Resources i.e. to harness efficiently and effectively the nation’s water resources for multi-purpose uses in an integrated and sustainable manner to meet present and future needs- particularly as it affects the authority’s area of jurisdiction (Niger Delta Basin).
One of the aims of the body is to close the gap between water requirement and supply up to 80 per cent in the core Niger Delta.
Another is to rehabilitate, upgrade and expand existing water extraction, treatment plant, distribution and infrastructure with the fund appropriated.
The NDBDA is a product of the 1958 constitutional conference; the conference agreed that a Niger Delta Development Board should be established and the provision for its establishment was made in the Nigerian Constitution (Amendment No.2) order in council, 1959.
Since the Colonial era, some policies and programmes written within the development plan have been formulated to address minority status, agitations and perceived marginalization of the Delta.
Consequently, the establishment of the Commission was intended to a large extent to address the needs of those who live in the creeks and swamps of the Niger Delta which are different from those in the interior.
Since the establishment of the body, it has recorded some landmark achievements. The body has helped to turn around the lives of many inhabitants of the Niger Delta. However, the achievements of the body appear to have climaxed in the present dispensation. There is no doubt howsoever that the present administration of the organization has shown the quality that it is made of. It has stimulated substantial growth in all sectors of its core mandate. Therefore, no close observer of the organisation is in a doubt that the current General Manger is both intrinsically and extrinsically motivated. Indeed, his motivation has inspired diligence in the staff.
Engr. Daso Derefaka is a charismatic and purposeful technocrat. His forthrightness and diligences have been able to turn around the fortunes of the body. His resourcefulness is legendary. The Derefaka-led management appears willing and ready to go the whole hog in its vision to serve the people better.
Since Derefaka took over the mantle of leadership as the General Manager of NDBDA in 2021, he has recorded major achievements and responded adequately to specific mandates given by the Federal Government which includes; employment generation, food security, diversification of the economy and training of youths in various skills. The body’s farms are enviable. Many skilled youths have been engaged thereby lessening unemployment. Yet still, some of the youths are acquiring skills that will enable them live meaningful lives.
In his pragmatic style, Engr. Derefaka has made functional Songhai model farms like Kpon Integrated Farm which was established in December, 2020, but was not really functional until the current management team came on board in 2021 and rehabilitated it. The GM wants to write his name in gold and a mark in the sands of time as one of the best heads that has administered the NDBDA. With the achievements he has recorded within a short period of time, there is no doubt that he would attain an enviable height and set a record that would be difficult to surpass. The sky indeed may not even be his limit. NDBDA has also started the process of establishing another water processing factory at Kpansia in Bayelsa State. The factory is to provide the (table) water needs of the state. This is because currently, most bottle water needs of the state are supplied from neighbouring states and this yawning gap needs to be filled.
He has also refurbished Somato Farms, which had been put in place by the previous administration in the Authority but was not functional.
Also in Bayelsa State, he has put Fishing Integrated Farm at Otuoke procured from the original owner and consolidated what had been put on ground. The NDBDA has acquired eighteen hectares of land to the existing farm. This is to facilitate the establishment of other components to conform to Songhai Model Farm. Today, Otuoke fish farm is functioning at full capacity, kudos to the present administration.
According to the Executive Director, Agricultural Services, NDBDA, Dr. Embiowee Summerset, who spoke with The Tide in Port Harcourt on the achievements of the Authority recently, “We are making a lot of progress and responded to the specific mandate given us by the Federal Government.
He said under the present management, the Authority has successfully rehabilitated and made functional merit (NDBDA), water processing factory in its Port Harcourt head office. Before Daso Derefaka came aboard, the water plant was not functional. Today, the Port Harcourt head office can boast of potable water supply.
Before now, the internally generated revenue of NDBDA had plummeted to about N1, 000, 000 per annum, it later appreciated to N5,000,000 but since the present General Manager assumed office, it has risen to N66, 000, 000 per annum. This shows that the present management team of the NDBDA is poised for greater productivity.
There is no doubt, howsoever, that Engr. Derefaka is doing a good job at the NDBDA and has nurtured a vision to do more if given all the necessary support.
Many facilities put in place by the present administration are functioning at full capacity. The work ethics has improved as hard work and diligence are rewarded. Many staffers of the body are quite appreciative of the new management team.
A staff of the NDBDA, who spoke with The Tide on condition of anonymity, praised the new management team over what he described as its sterling performance.
By: Chidi Enyie
