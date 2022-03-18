Business
CBN Introduces Cash Collection Centres For Withdrawal, Deposit
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has introduced cash collection centres called Bank Neutral Cash Hubs (BNCH), to be established by registered processing companies or Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) based on business needs.
The apex bank said this in the guidelines for the registration and operation of BNCH in Nigeria, released recently and signed by Ahmed B. Umar, Director, Currency Operations Department.
The CBN said BNCHs would provide a platform for customers to make cash deposits and receive value irrespective of the bank with which their account is domiciled.
They will be located in areas with high volumes of commercial activities and cash transactions
“The key objective of setting up BNCH is to reduce the risks and cost borne by banks, merchants and huge cash handlers in the course of cash management activities; deepen financial inclusion; leverage on shared services to enhance cash management efficiency, according to the guideline.
“A BNCH may carry out the following: Receipt of Naira denominated deposits on behalf of financial institutions from individuals and businesses with high volumes of cash; High volume cash disbursement to members of the public on behalf of financial institutions; any other activities that may be permitted by the CBN.
“The BNCHs are, however, barred from carrying out investing or lending activities.
“They are also not allowed to receive, disburse, or engage in any transaction involving foreign currency or sub-contract another entity to carry out its operations as well as undertake any other transaction not prescribed by the guideline”, it added.
On deposit and withdrawal limit at cash hub facility, the apex bank specified to be a minimum transaction value of N500,000 for individuals and a minimum transaction value of N1 million for corporate entities.
The Guideline said that only deposit money banks and cash processing companies are allowed to request approval to operate BNCH registration and pay a non-refundable application fee of N100,000 and a non-refundable, approval fee of N500,000.
Business
Meter Bypass: How We Lost N36m Revenue To Mexis Group – DisCo
Port Harcourt, March 17, 2022 (PHED) The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) said it recorded over N36 million revenue loss from energy theft by a private company in Port Harcourt, Rivers.
PHED’s Head of Corporate Communications, Mr John Anonyai, said this in a statement in Port Harcourt on Thursday.
He said the Police had arrested the unnamed proprietress of the company and electrician involved in the illegal connection, uncovered by a PHED team on routine inspection.
Anonyai said his company made the discovery at the company’s ‘Cold Room’ facility in Rumuolumeni community in Port Harcourt.
“Upon discovery of the meter bypass, the proprietress contacted the electrician who buried the service cables underground, leading to the premises where she (proprietress) operates a giant cold room.
“The electrician was directed by the proprietress to quickly excavate the cables and rearrange the connections to appear like it was never tampered with.
“After the discovery of the bypass, she offered PHED officials who made the discovery N1 million bribe in an attempt to stop the escalation of the offence,” he said.
Anonyai said the PHED team refused the bribe in compliance with the company’s zero tolerance on corruption by staff.
“Our investigation revealed that Mexis Group – a Maximum Demand Customer – has been illegally receiving electricity from two feeders in Rumuolumeni and UST for several years.
“Statistically speaking, the quantum of energy illegally consumed over the years by Mexis Group is estimated to be over N36 million to say the least.
“Meanwhile, the electrician, who was hired by the proprietress, has also been arrested in the course of attempting to rearrange the bypass,” he added.
The PHED spokesman said the distribution company had intensified its campaign on meter bypass, energy theft and vandalism to dissuade people from indulging in activities that were capable of affecting PHED’s operations.
According to him, the company has suffered revenue losses of over N2.5 billion monthly to meter bypass and energy theft.
Anonyai noted that PHED’s Managing Director, Dr Henry Ajagbawa had reaffirmed his resolve to institutionalise the company’s zero tolerance policy on illegalities, irrespective of the defaulters’ status in society.
“To this end, PHED has dedicated a whistle blowing line where members of the public can directly report suspected acts of bribery, corruption, and vandalism to Ajagbawa on 08114646572.
“Mexis Group like any other person or company caught in any illegal acts will be prosecuted by authorities in accordance with the extant laws, to serve as a deterrent to others,” he said.
Business
Sugar Master Plan: We’ve Created 15,000 Jobs – FG
The Federal Government says it has so far generated over 15,000 jobs through its National Sugar Master Plan programme, stressing the country will soon achieve self-sufficiency in sugar production.
Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr Niyi Adebayo, revealed this in Abuja on Thursday, at the weekly ministerial briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team.
According to the minister, currently the nation produces just five per cent of its sugar needs but the government is making frantic efforts to become self-sufficient in making the product available to Nigerians.
He added that although returns on investment in sugar production were slow, government would continue to focus on investing in the sector.
“We’re looking at Nigeria being self-sufficient in sugar production in 10 years.
“We’re hoping and we believe with the programs that we have in place that within the next 10 years, we will be 100% self-sufficient in sugar, and not only that, we’ll be able to export sugar produced in Nigeria.
“Certainly, with regard to employment, at the moment, the National Sugar Plan has created employment for 15,000 people,’’ he said.
On the effects of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis on Nigeria’s economy, the Minister said his ministry would soon advise the president on what to do.
“Well, I can assure you that my ministry is looking at all the issues involved.
“And since the war has come up, the trade department in my ministry is looking at all the things that we import, and what we export to them with a view to come up with a policy paper, which we will be presenting to the President.
“Like I mentioned earlier, we have mandated our trade department to do an analysis, to look at all the issues involved, and to come up with a report.
“And once that report is ready, it will be presented to Mr. President, after the presentation I shall come here and brief you about it,” he said.
According to the minister, there are many requests from investors around the world, who want to do business with Nigeria in sugar production
“We get interest every day, we analyse these interests, and we give support to anybody who is interested in participating in the backward integration programme of sugar production.
“We are not giving out loans to the people we’re dealing with. We are dealing with recognized major conglomerates within the private sector, who are investing their own funds in the backward integration programme.
“All we are doing is we are providing intervention where possible, assisting them with infrastructure, and that is all.
“We’re not giving out any loans with regards to the sugar backward integration programme,” he added.
Adebayo, who also spoke on ports decongestion in Nigeria, noted that new ports will soon come on board, in order to ease the pressure on Apapa and Tincan ports.
He also explained why the Calabar and Warri ports are not currently being used.
Adebayo disclosed that the Calabar port had a legal challenge involving a subcontract for the dredging of the port.
He said: “On the development of ports, I pointed out earlier that yes, apart from Apapa and Tincan; we have a new port of Lekki coming up. I know that there are plans for a new port to come up in Badagry.
“At the last Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) meeting, we also looked at the possibility of utilization of Warri port, but there are certain issues and problems with it at the moment that has been looked into.
“I believe the breakwater has collapsed, so the government is looking at how that can be repaired and to see how dredging can be done so that bigger vessels can use that port.
“Calabar port is a problem; apparently there is a court case on that one at the moment with regards to a subcontract for the dredging of that as well.
“As we all know, Port Harcourt and Onne are operating, and the government is looking at improving the road network to that port so that it can ease the congestion of Lagos.” (NAN)
Business
