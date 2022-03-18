Niger Delta
A’Ibom Govt Boycotts Court As Hearing Commences Over Manipulated Teachers’ Recruitment
The Akwa Ibom State Government on Wednesday boycotted the court as a legal battle between the state and Obolo nation over alleged manipulation of the last 1000 teachers’ recruitment began.
Obolo nation consisting of Eastern Obolo, Mbo, Oron, Okobo, Urueoffong/Oruku, and Udunguko LGAs through their lawyer, Mr. Sunday Afiko, had approached the state High Court demanding to know the perimeters used in the last teachers’ recruitment exercise where a great number of Obolo people were not employed after scoring high points.
In suit number HU/322/2, the defendants include; the Executive Chairman, Secondary School Education Board, Akwa Ibom State, the Secondary School Education Board, the Commissioner for Education, the Honorable Attorney General, and Commissioner for Justice and Akwa Ibom State Government.
Fielding questions from newsmen in Uyo on Thursday, the plaintiff’s lawyer, Afiko, said that in the recruitment exercise, all the local government areas in Obolo nation had a paltry four to nine slots while other LGAs had between 20 and 70 slots.
Afiko, who confirmed to own evidence for the court, said after Obolo people had as high as 92 and above scores in the examination, they were still marginalised and ultimately denied employment.
“In the last 1000 teachers recruitment, Eastern Obolo was given just four slots, Ibeno eight slots while some local government areas like Oron had nine and non of them had up to 20 and above. This is very sad as other Ibibio nation had as many as 20 to 70 slots and IbesikpoAsutan had 79 slots.
“Aside from the slots, now we are asking what is the perimeters they (government) used in giving the employment.
“They had filed their processes alleging that their processes were on merit. But, we have filed our reply challenging the process and now they are saying it was on approved score. And we are saying the approved score is so vague, that is not what to use in quantifying merit.
“If it was on merit, it should be that those who had like 70, 79,90 and above were employed, therefore people from your locality never had 90 that is why they were not employed but, our people, I have exhibited records, scored 92 an above and were not given employment.
“Our people took full participation in the process, but, were not given the opportunity, they were marginalised,” he said.
“From what they filed, we just saw that they don’t have any case and the court in its wisdom said for the interest of the security of the state because of the nature of the matter, we should explore option on peaceful settlement which we were open to such option.
“So, we were open to Attorney General using his good office to say my people come let’s look at what the challenges are, SSEB, why didn’t you employ these people?
“We could have chatted a way forward but, they have not done that. We have been the ones pestering them and calling for settlement meetings.
“Today, the court has said okay, since the matter was adjourned for settlement or further mention, we should move forward and take our case,” Afiko added.
Meanwhile the court, presided over by Justice ArchibongArchibong due to state government absenteeism, had adjourned the matter to April 14, 2022.
Monarch Installs New King Maker
As part of efforts to fast-track development and ensure absolute peace in Ubima Community in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, the Paramount Ruler of the community, Eze Oscar Omehia has installed Chief Paul Okachi Amadi as the Nyeisi Ala of Omunkpalukwu Family, an Owhor holder in the community.
With the installation, Chief Amadi has become a member of the revered king makers class in Ubima community.
His installation followed an Elele Customary Court’s ruling which struck out the suit filed by Late Elder Isaac Wanyanwu Lebonu against the defendant, Chief Paul Amadi with Suit Number, ECC /30/2020.
The court presided by the Chairman, A. N. Umesiobu, ruled that since the applicant claimant in the matter was dead, he, therefore dismissed the case and the defendant became the victor in the matter.
Omehia while admiting Amadi into the Ubima Traditional Rulers Council urged him to uphold fairness, truth and honesty, which he said are the hallmark and symbol of his admittance into the revered king makers status, adding that he would be addressed as Oha Paul Amadi. The Ubima monarch used the opportunity to call on the people to sustain the existing peace achieved in the area, adding that his administration would continue to rebuild the community .
The Tide reports that the event was witnessed by other Owhor holders from the Ishimbam Clan of Ikwerre Local Government Area.
By: Akujobi Amadi
Court Declares Exorbitant Estimated Electricity Bills Illegal
A State High Court in Ughelli, Delta State, has declared as “wrongful” and “illegal,” the issuance of ‘very high and exorbitant’ estimated electricity bills to residents of Ughelli town by the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC).
The court judgment was delivered on March 8.
The judge, J. Edun, declared that such action by the BEDC was contrary to the provisions of the law.
The claimants, Emmanuel Jewo and five others, had asked the court to declare among others that by virtue of the provisions of the Electric Power Sector Reform Act, 2005, the defendant (BEDC) was not legally empowered to issue and serve “very high, unreasonable and exorbitant” estimated electricity bills on them and other customers in Ughelli Town and environ.
They prayed the court to declare such actions by the BEDC as “wrongful, unlawful, illegal and contrary to the provisions of the law.”
They also asked the court to declare that the defendant (BEDC) has the burden to issue pre-paid meters to its customers in the community for the purpose of adequate determination of energy consumption.
The claimants further asked the court to compel BEDC to carry out mass metering, repair or replace faulty and obsolete meters within the town and a perpetual injunction restraining the defendant from disconnecting them on account of non-payment of estimated bills.
The plaintiffs had also prayed the court to direct the defendant to issue them with a pre-paid meter within one week of the judgement, review all estimated bills issued and served to them and capped their electricity bills at N2,000 monthly, until they are provided with a pre-paid meter by the defendant.
Edun, in his ruling, granted some of the claimants’ prayers.
He declared as illegal and contrary to the provisions of the law the issuance of “very high, unreasonable, and exorbitant” electricity bills on the claimants and other customers in the community.
The court directed the defendant to issue the claimants with a pre-paid meter within one month and capped the monthly electricity bills for residents of Ughelli and environ at N8,000 until prepared meters are provided.
Edun restrained the defendant from disconnecting the electricity of any of the residents of Ughelli Town without strict compliance to the law and monthly cap of N8,000 for estimated electricity billing.
Apart from Mr Jewo, other claimants in the case are Joseph Ogedegbe, Sunny Asanuvwie, E. Ayo-Okhiria (for themselves and on behalf of the Ughelli Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association) and Patience Taghwo, Jonathan Ubogun (For themselves and on behalf of numerous interested residents of Ughelli Town and environ)
