Rivers
Union Warns Against Campaign Of Calumny
The national leadership of iron and steel senior staff association of Nigeria (ISSSAN) has warned against further campaign of calumny against the union.
This was contained in a statement titled: “Re: Union Jurisdiction scope for members and copies made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt.
The statement jointly signed by the Acting National president of the union Mustapha W. Kolawole and National Secretary Musa Ahmed Tijani, said any attempt by mischief makers to rubbish the image of the union through unfounded rumour and allegations will fail.
According to the statement “enemies of the iron and steel senior staff association of Nigeria (ISSSAN) must realize that their campaign of Calumny against the NECS/CWC has failed.
ISSSAN remains a spectacular success story and nothing can change all the evidence of dramatic progress and development in the present,” it said.
The statement noted that the NEC/CWC led by Comrade Itopa Bello and Okeshola Adewale elapsed since 2020, noting that presently the union is being led by Comrade Mustapha W. Kolawole as its interim president.
He further noted that the unguarded actions of past national executive is already being challenge in court by the new national executive who will also lead the union to a national delegate conference.
According to the statement, the fabrication branch of ISSSAN also known as FISSAN has a pending court matter, stressing that the supreme authority ISSSAN did not sit or pass a resolution nor hold NEC/CWC meeting to merge or indulge in any separation of Welder of Fitter that is holistically involved in steel fabrication work.
The association said that the national assembly did not pass any motion to alter the gazette jurisdiction of ISSSAN.
ISSSAN’s national executive also declared, Comrade Christopher Elemuwa-led executive has the substantive elected executive for Rivers State.
“Four-year tenure of Christopher Elemuwa-led executive as guaranteed and mandated has the consent judgment and it has not elapsed” it said.
By: John Bibor
Rivers
Rivers NASSI Assures On Development Of SMEs
The Rivers State chapter of Nigeria Association of Small Scale Industrialists, has assured that it would work to promote the development of small and medium enterprises in the state.
The newly elected chairman of Rivers State chapter of the association, Chief Samuel Nnam Owhonda, gave the assurance during the formal inauguration of the newly elected exco conducted at the conference room of the ministry of establishment Rivers State Secretariat Complex, Port Harcourt.
He thanked the body for giving him the opportunity to serve them as their state chairman and stated that a new template would be developed to foster a robust partnership with relevant stakeholders to enhance access to financial and other basic incentives to build the entrepreneurial potentials of its members.
The newly elected exco include Ugochukwu Ejiri, Deputy chairman, Chief Vincent Alozie, Lucky Nyeche, Dr Chijioke Etitinwo, Sir, Ndamati Wonodi, Cordelia Ijieoma, Sylva Briggs, Veronica Joseph, who are to serve as Vice Chairmen to various operational designations, and Pastor Dauglas Nwala a publicity secretary.
Conducting the inauguration, Barr Emanuel Kirikiri of the Rivers State Ministry of Justce charged the newly inaugurated exco to exercise their mandate within the stipulations of the association’s laws and objectives.
By: Taneh Beemene
Rivers
Society Solicits Public Partnership For Greater Results
The National President, Nigeria Mining and Geoscience Society ( NIMGS), Alabo Charlesye David-Charles, has said that partnership with the public and the union will lead to greater work benefit.
David-Charles said this at a press briefing to mark the union’s 57th annual conference held in Port Harcourt last Friday.
He noted that the partnership was necessary due to its relationship with all sectors of the society.
According to him, MIMGS has over 10,000 professionals in the society and so the number alone proves the union as a strong entity.
“We want partnership with members of the public. We are the bed rock of the society. We also want to know how well we have impacted on the society”, he said.
The theme of the conference: “Geoscience, Mining and Environmental Sustainability”, he said, was apt given the present environmental challenge facing the people.
The union’s henchman explained its partnership with the government to mean, the presence of its members in all sectors, and hinted that there was no clear Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, between the government and the association.
On the issue of soot, he revealed that some how Governor Nyesom Wike read the mind of the union, thus the measures put in place to fight the menace.
He also blamed key players of the society including security operatives as perpetrators of illegal crude oil refining which he said was the major source of soot.
“ About soot, it was like the Rivers State Government read our minds. The cause of the soot is not far from us. All residents know the source “, he said.
In his opinion, the immediate past president of the union, Engr Obadiah Nkom, noted that all had responsibilities towards making the society a better one, and linked the press with the greatest of such responsibilities due to the nature of their job.
Nkom maintained that all were partners that must work together and revealed that the wealth of the nation was at the reach of all.
By: King Onunwor
Rivers
Union Warns Against Campaign Of Calumny
The national leadership of iron and steel senior staff association of Nigeria (ISSSAN) has warned against further campaign of calumny against the union.
This was contained in a statement titled: “Re: Union Jurisdiction scope for members and copies made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt.
The statement jointly signed by the Acting National president of the union Mustapha W. Kolawole and National Secretary Musa Ahmed Tijani, said any attempt by mischief makers to rubbish the image of the union through unfounded rumour and allegations will fail.
According to the statement “enemies of the iron and steel senior staff association of Nigeria (ISSSAN) must realize that their campaign of Calumny against the NECS/CWC has failed.
ISSSAN remains a spectacular success story and nothing can change all the evidence of dramatic progress and development in the present,” it said.
The statement noted that the NEC/CWC led by Comrade Itopa Bello and Okeshola Adewale elapsed since 2020, noting that presently the union is being led by Comrade Mustapha W. Kolawole as its interim president.
He further noted that the unguarded actions of past national executive is already being challenge in court by the new national executive who will also lead the union to a national delegate conference.
According to the statement, the fabrication branch of ISSSAN also known as FISSAN has a pending court matter, stressing that the supreme authority ISSSAN did not sit or pass a resolution nor hold NEC/CWC meeting to merge or indulge in any separation of Welder of Fitter that is holistically involved in steel fabrication work.
The association said that the national assembly did not pass any motion to alter the gazette jurisdiction of ISSSAN.
ISSSAN’s national executive also declared, Comrade Christopher Elemuwa-led executive has the substantive elected executive for Rivers State.
“Four-year tenure of Christopher Elemuwa-led executive as guaranteed and mandated has the consent judgment and it has not elapsed” it said.
By: John Bibor
Trending
-
Oil & Energy3 days ago
Prepaid Meter User Raises Alarm Over Illegal Disconnection
-
Oil & Energy3 days ago
IPMAN Blames Aggrieved Members For Nigeria’s Petrol Woes
-
Oil & Energy3 days ago
Fresh Oil Spills From Agip’s Trunkline Rock Bayelsa Community
-
Oil & Energy3 days ago
FG Blames Waning Investment, Insecurity For Declining Crude
-
Editorial3 days ago
As Nigeria’s Constitution Is Reviewed…
-
Oil & Energy3 days ago
Don’t Count On OPEC To Bring Oil Prices Down
-
Oil & Energy3 days ago
Surge In Oil Prices: Rights Group Seeks Refinery Spending Probe
-
Rivers3 days ago
US Varsity Inducts 120 Traditional Medicine Doctors In Rivers