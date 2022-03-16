News
UK Embassy Suspends Student, Work Visa Applications For Nigerians
The United Kingdom Embassy in Nigeria has announced a temporary suspension of study, work, and family visa applications.
The embassy stated that the suspension of the visa applications became necessary as priority was now being placed on applications made under the Ukraine Family Scheme.
It made this known in a statement in Abuja, yesterday.
The embassy noted that the Ukraine Family Scheme was launched in response to the humanitarian crisis arising from the invasion of Ukraine.
It added that that Nigerians, whose passports were ready for collection, would be contacted by the Visa Application Centre (VAC).
The embassy stated: “UK Visas and Immigration is currently prioritising applications made under the Ukraine Family Scheme, following its launch and in response to the humanitarian crisis arising from the invasion of Ukraine.
“As a result, UKVI has temporarily suspended priority and super-priority services for new study, work, and family applications.
“Customers with standard applications in study, work, and family routes may experience some delays in the processing of their application.
“We are still currently unable to offer PV for visitor applications in Nigeria. Standard visitor visa applications are currently taking an average of six weeks to process.”
It added: “Applicants will be contacted by the Visa Application Centre (VAC) when their passport is ready for collection. They should not attend the VAC until they have been invited to do so.
“Where there are extremely compassionate or compelling circumstances (for example, a medical emergency), UKVI may consider expediting specific cases.
“However, the bar for this is high and will be assessed on a case-by-case basis. If a request is exceptionally urgent, applicants can contact UK Visas and Immigration for help. Please note that this is a chargeable service for overseas customers. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause,” the statement read.
News
PDP Holds National Caucus, NEC, BOT Meetings, Today
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Caucus would reconvene, today, to continue discussions on the party’s timetable for the 2023 general election and other important issues.
The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen at the end of the 41st National Caucus meeting held on Monday night in Abuja.
He said that while the caucus meeting had been adjourned to today, the National Executive Committee (NEC) and Board of Trustees meeting earlier scheduled for yesterday to discuss important issues would also hold, today.
Ologunagba said: “After effective discussions, we have adjourned the meeting to Wednesday for the continuation of all the issues on the agenda.
“On Wednesday at 10 a.m. the caucus meeting will hold, thereafter, the BoT meeting, and then, the NEC meeting.”
The party had earlier fixed its NEC and Board of Trustees meeting for yesterday.
Meanwhile, the main opposition party has announced the time and venue of the rescheduled meetings.
The PDP National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, in a statement, yesterday, said the BoT would hold at the NEC Hall at 2pm, today, while the NEC has been scheduled to hold at the same venue at 4 pm.
News
Nigeria’s External Debt Service Rises 37% To $2.1bn
Nigeria spent $2.12billion to service external debt in 2021, representing 37per cent increase from $1.56billion spent in 2020.
Data from Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), however, shows a 58per cent decline in debt service payment in the second half of the year (H2’21) to $824.41million from $1.3billion in the first half of the year (H1’21).
But the $824.41million external debt service payment in H2’21 represents a 3.4per cent, year-on year (YoY) increase from $797.48million spent in the corresponding period of 2020 (H2’2020).
Similarly, the $1.3billion spent on external debt service in H1’21 represents 72per cent, YoY increase from $755.38million spent in H1’2020.
Further analysis shows that the highest external debt service payment was recorded in first quarter of the year (Q1’21) when debt service payment rose YoY by 114per cent to $1.003billion from $468.34million in Q1’2020.
The growth in external debt service payment slowed down the second quarter (Q2’21) to $298.97million, representing a 3.8per cent YoY increase from $287.04million in Q2’2020.
In the third quarter (Q3’21), external debt service payment rose to $520.78million, representing 2.6per cent increase from $508.03million in Q3’2020.
In the fourth quarter (Q4’21), the amount spent on external debt service payment recorded another YoY increase of 5.2per cent to $303.64million from $289.45million in Q4’2020.
The sharp increase in external debt service payment in 2021 was driven by the 18.6per cent YoY increase in the nation’s external debt in the first three quarters of 2021.
Data from the Debt Management Office (DMO) showed that total external debt stood at $37.95billion at the end of Q3’21, representing 18.6per cent from $31.99billion at the end of Q3’2020.
News
You’ve DNA Of Serial Betrayer, Wike Tells Obaseki
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has accused his Edo State counterpart, Governor Godwin Obaseki as a politician who was given to serial betrayal of those who help to advance his political aspiration.
Wike made the accusation at the inauguration of the Community Secondary School, Omuanwa in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state, last Monday.
The Rivers State governor maintained that he owes the former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, an apology for opposing him when he insisted that Obaseki was a treacherous and ungrateful man.
Wike said Oshiomhole was right then and has been vindicated given the recent display of ingratitude by Obaseki to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and to those who had helped him to secure his second tenure as governor of Edo State.
“If you go and check the DNA of Godwin Obaseki, what you’ll see in that DNA is serial betrayal and ungratefulness. Let me stand today to apologise to Adams Oshiomhole, who has been vindicated by telling us that we will see the true colour, we’ll see the insincerity, and we will see the ungratefulness of Godwin Obaseki.
“So, let me apologise to Adams Oshiomhole, and to say ‘you have been vindicated. You were right, we were wrong’. I’ve never seen people who are so ungrateful in life. I’ve never seen people who can betray everything in life.”
Wike explained that Obaseki was never his match where character matters because he was consistent, sincere, and a forthright team player, who has never betrayed any person who had helped him politically.
He said that the problem in Edo State stems from Obaseki asking the national leadership of PDP to dissolve Edo PDP executive when the leaders had been elected before he joined the party, and had provided formidable structure for him to win the election.
The Rivers State governor wondered why Obaseki was unable to bring everybody together and work with them but instead wants to unleash the illegality of APC in PDP, which was being resisted because ordinarily, he was a political tenant in PDP.
“I’ve invested in the party. Rivers State has invested in the party. We have voted for PDP since 1999 till now. Ask Governor Obaseki: has he done anything for PDP? Has he voted for PDP?The only election he voted was his own election when we gave him umbrella. So, who has more stakes in PDP? I have more stakes, because I’ve supported PDP always. You’ve never supported PDP.Rather, it was when your godfather chased you away and you came begging, kneeling down. People came with pressure and we allowed you. Ordinarily, you’re a tenant.”
Wike clarified that he fought the then sitting governor in Rivers State to access and take charge of the party structure in the state.
He said it was unfortunate that Obaseki could describe him as a bully now that he was being called to order.
According to him, it was unfathomable that a man who came to him to get PDP’s governorship ticket in 2020 could now turn around to accuse him of being a bully.
“You came to beg a bully for you to have a ticket. A bully was your campaign DG and a bully bullied you into Government House. What a shame! It did not only end there. You came with your wife to thank the bully that after God, the bully made it possible for you to be there.”
Wike said the Edo State governor’s reference that he was jostling to get the PDP presidential ticket smacks of jealousy and bitterness.
He insisted that if he wanted to run for the office of president, the likes of Obaseki and his cohorts could not stop him.
“If I’m contesting for president, with due respect, I’m qualified, very qualified;if not more than qualified. I challenge Obaseki and his cohorts, some of the presidential aspirants who are using him to talk, if I decide to run tomorrow, I challenge anybody, including the so-called Obaseki, what you will see, you will say you never knew this is what politics is.”
He further said: “Tell your presidential aspirants who are sending you, let them pray I don’t come out. If I come out, I will win them.”
Wike said he remains eternally grateful to God for the privilege to preside over the affairs of Rivers State which has immense resources that was being deployed to develop the state.
“I thank Almighty God, who made sure I come from Rivers State, and I am deploying the resources for the development and betterment of my people. People come to Port Harcourt, and say they can’t recognise Port Harcourt. Let people go to Benin and say they cannot recognise Benin. It has been the same.”
Inaugurating the project, former Minister of Information, Prof. Jerry Gana described Wike as a courageous leader who was focused, and has capacity, wisdom, integrity, and dedicated to service.
Gana noted that Wike has used the resources of the state to better the wellbeing of Rivers people, and has become a sterling example of the kind of leadership Nigerians should expect from the PDP in 2023.
He expressed optimism that PDP would take over power in 2023 to restructure the federation, and transform the economy in order to reduce poverty.
Gana urged Wike to run for presidency, saying that when Rivers people present him as the candidate that has their support, the entire people of the Middle Belt of Nigeria would not hesitate to stand with them.
Providing the description of the project, Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Projects, Alabo Dax George-Kelly said the school sits on 21 hectares of land, with five blocks of six classrooms each, 350-capacity hostel, 350-capacity dining hall, staff quarters, offices, laboratory, library and an internal road of 520m long and 7.3m wide.
