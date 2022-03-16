Rivers
Remains Of Late Pharmacist Laid To Rest
The remains of Late Pharmacist, Obitor Joseph Ikpa Worukwo, has been laid to rest in his home town, Okporowo Ogbakiri, in Emohua Local Government Area.
Late Obitor aged 81, died on the 19th of July, 2020 after a brief illness.
Speaking in an open air funeral service, the lead minister, Assemblies of God Church, Oduoha Ogbakiri, Rev. (Dr) Godwin Woke, described the deceased as a God- fearing man, who left a befitting legacy for his generations.
The cleric who spoke on the topic; “Power of Kings Versus Death”, said no man has power to stop death when it comes.
He said what matters is for people to amend their ways by giving their lives to Christ, adding that accepting Christ as personal Lord and Saviour is the best thing for mankind.
Woke said events across the world have shown that the rapture is nearer. He called on the children to keep the legacy of their father by having the fear of God and cultivating love among themselves.
Speaking, the eldest son of the deceased, Prophet Gideon Chime Worukwo, said the family will live by the legacy of their father.
He said the family will be united as well as love one another.The ceremony was attended by people from all walks of life.
By: John Bibor
Rivers
Ariolu Charges Group On Promotion Of Rivers Values …As NIESV Unveils 2022 Annual Confab Logo
The Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Council, Barrister George Ariolu has called on Estate Surveyors and Valuers to ensure continuous promotion of the rich cultural values and investment opportunities that abounds within Rivers State.
He said Rivers State has become a center of tourism where people come to explore good tidings and unwind themselves.
The chairman made this call during a logo unveiling event of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers to mark her 52nd Annual Conference tagged, “Garden City 2022”.
He added that Rivers State which has witnessed a huge infrastructural development and transformation in key sectors is a city of good tidings where business operators can visit freely to invest.
He also added that the recent transformation of the state by Governor Nyesom Wike has brought positive changes, especially in the area of security of lives and properties.
According to him, Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt City Local Government Areas has been urbanised following massive developmental strides of the governor.
Speaking at Akuma Hall, Ariolu charged members of the NIESV on the essence of promoting the values of the state, particularly in the area of investment opportunities that lies within the real estate development in line with the urban renewal policies and programs of the Rivers State government.
He said, “Port Harcourt is a city of good things which Obio/Akpor has been fused into. You are aware even before the 60s, Port Harcourt was referred to a garden city because it’s a place where you come to unwind, people come from Lagos, Abuja and other parts of the country to have fun.”
“In my profession as a lawyer, this city has hosted the NBA conference for more than four times within the set period, I’m aware that we have over a hundred thousand lawyers that converge in every of our conferences, and Port Harcourt has hosted and we were able to contain that number of persons”.
“Throughout the period that this city hosted the NBA, we didn’t have any skemishes at all, most of the lawyers refused to go, others spent extra one week because of the hospitality of the people,” he added.
Speaking further, Ariolu reassured members of the NIESV that his administration is committed to fighting touting and insecurity in line with the state government’s policies to ensure safety and security of lives and properties in the area.
National President of NIESV, Emma Okas Wike, in his address commended Wike for an enabling environment to members of the institution to enjoy the hospitality and love of Rivers State.
He said the unveiling of logo is a pillar upon which the institution will stand.
He, however, challenged members of the NIESV to showcase readiness and some level of innovation ahead of the conference.
Others who spoke at the event which was held at Le Meridian, Ogeyi Place included, Mayor of Port Harcourt City Local Government, Sir Allwell Ihunda, former Special Adviser on Land and Survey to Governor Wike, Chief Anugbum Onuoha, Rivers State House of Assembly member representing Obio/Akpor Constituency 11, Hon Micheal Chinda, Emmanue Mark, amongst others.
Rivers
Ex-PDP Scribe Bemoans Security, Economic Challenges In Nigeria
A political scientist in Rivers State and former Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Opobo/Nkoro Ward 2, Warisenibo Christian John-Africa, has expressed worries over the security and economic challenges bedeviling Nigeria, especially in the South-South geo-political zone.
Speaking with journalists recently in Port Harcourt, John-Africa said Nigerians, importantly the youths, would have no option than to leave for Ghana if the All Progressives Congress (APC) returns to power after President Muhammadu Buhari – led administration.
Warisenibo John-Africa, expressed regret that the APC leadership had only worsened the plights of Nigerians, after using Chibok girls to blackmail Jonathan’s government out of power in 2015.
He announced the readiness of the party to reclaim the country from APC in 2023, noting that under the present APC administration, Nigerians are going through economic and political travails, adding that every sector in Nigeria has collapsed, amidst hunger, starvation, high cost of fuel and food stuffs.
He said Nigerians are still hiding from kidnappers, unknown and known gun men.
He expressed the preparedness of the PDP to reclaim Nigeria from APC next year, noting that the people have been subjected to hardship, sickness and death as nothing good should be expected from the administration.
John-Africa said the only thing Nigerians are demanding is a smooth transmission of results from the polling units because the APC wants to rig the election in 2023; they have refused to do the needful.
He stressed that Nigerians should not expect much from a party with many factions, adding that before the end of March 2022, more factions will emerge because they are not together. Nigerians will resist APC in the south-south geopolitical zone come next year general elections.
John-Africa urged Nigerians not to lose hope over the present challenges confronting the country, assuring them of PDP’s readiness to rescue and rebuild the nation when it takes over power adding that the APC government had lowered the bar of governance in the country.
He described Nigeria as the most indebted nation in the world. “There is a seriously high level of corruption in Nigeria today under the APC-led administration,” he submitted.
By: Bethel Toby
Rivers
RSUBEB Restates Commitment To Sustain Education Standard
The Executive Chairman of the Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board, Ven. Fyneface Akah has expressed hope that the record Rivers State has in Nigeria as the most improved in terms of literacy ahead of other states would continue to be maintained.
Akah stated this while declaring open the four-day training for Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) Mentors holding in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.
Represented by the Director, Administration/Supplies and Head, Public Relations, Barrister Karibi George, the chairman described literacy as listening, reading and writing, stressing that literacy was a sort of pep that oils the business of social interaction.
He noted that the more a man was capable of expressing himself, the easier it was for him to enter into relationship with other people, pointing out that most people who fight with their fists were those who have difficulty expressing themselves.
While thanking the Federal Government for considering it worthwhile to return to the basics with respect to introducing the children to literacy through Jolly Phonics method, the chairman said the jolly phonics life players presented to the board by the Universal Learning Solutions Initiative (ULSI) have capacity for multi-media activities.
He noted that the life player also took into consideration the peculiar circumstances, particularly with respect to electricity and energy, adding that”as a result, nobody can make an excuse that his or her life player does not have battery power because you can manually charge the battery”.
He, therefore, charged the mentors and teacher leaders that have been chosen as the pilot for the programme to not only use the life player well but demonstrate it, and also teach others, stressing that to whom much is given, much is expected.
Earlier in her welcome remarks, the Director, Teacher Development and Lead Director, BESDA Result Area 2, Stella Pepple, had said that the whole essence of the training was to equip the children with the skills of reading and writing.
She said that the programme was not just to train mentors and master teachers alone but to ensure that they deliver on what they were thought as the exercise was children-centred, and disclosed that they have concluded the primary three literacy training using jolly phonics method.
In his goodwill message, the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) BESDA Consultant in Rivers State, Dr. Pius Osagie commended the participants for turning out in their numbers, and said the second cohort would be to build on their previous experience, urging the teachers to deliver quality service as their role was key at basic education level.
Also speaking, the South-South Coordinator, Universal Learning Solutions Initiatives,Mr. Tony Horsfall, thanked Akah for being supportive in virtually every good idea sold to him, and scored him high.
Some of the mentors and master trainers interviewed described the programme as a welcome development.
Meanwhile, the teacher leaders in their appreciation remarks through Mrs Beatrice Dikkio, also thanked the chairman for all his support.
Highlight of the ceremony included short demo of the jolly players as well as presentation of the life players to the chairman.
Trending
-
Niger Delta3 days ago
Coconut Refinery: Community Urges A’Ibom To Give Indigenes Jobs
-
Editorial3 days ago
Nigeria’s New Terrorism Ranking
-
Sports3 days ago
2022 WC Qualifiers: Ghana Advised To Strengthen Team For Nigeria
-
Business3 days ago
NNPC Can’t Account For 107m Barrels Of Crude – Auditor-General
-
Sports3 days ago
UNILAG Presents NUGA Unity Torch To Lead Sponsor, GTCO
-
Sports3 days ago
Okrika Hawks Win Jekiri’s Basketball Challenge In PH
-
Business3 days ago
Youth Employment: FG Targets 43 Free Trade Zones
-
Politics3 days ago
2023: Christians Should Get Their PVCs – CAN