Reactions Trail Suspension Of NURTW Chairman
Nigerians have reacted to the indefinite suspension of the Lagos Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called MC Oluomo
The Tide’s source earlier reported that the national leadership of the union suspended MC Oluomo for insubordination, causing violence and inciting members against it.
According to the letter of suspension signed by its General Secretary, KabiruYau, the NURTW directed MC Oluomo to hand over all union properties in his care to the State Secretary and hand over the leadership to his deputy.
The NURTW in its letter of suspension added that MC Olumo’s response to a letter of query issued him last week was not satisfactory.
Following the development, Nigerians have now taken to social media to express their views regarding the suspension of the Lagos NURTW stalwart.
Reacting, Kemi Ariyo said, “NURTW has suspended MC Oluomo, the newly appointed Ambassador of NDLEA. Now his colleagues have suspended him, the people he is supposed to guide.
“Whoever came up with the ambassorship idea and those who approved and applauded it, all of you don’t have sense”, he said.
DBN Disburses N98bn To Female Entrepreneurs
The Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) has disbursed more than N98 billion to female entrepreneurs in Nigeria as at last month.
Managing Director of the bank, Mr Tony Okpanachi, made this known in Abuja recently when the bank celebrated the International Women’s Day.
Okpanachi stated that “gender equity is crucial to meeting development goals, reducing human suffering, and solving our biggest environmental problems”.
Women across the world, he said, “continue to suffer from gender inequality, including child labour, forced marriages, gender-based violence, sexist policies, as well as barriers to participation in education and employment”.
Okpanachi identified the stereotypes and biases that women have to contend with to include “Women Can’t Be Leaders; Women Are Irrational; Women Can’t Handle Huge Responsibilities and many more”.
For a society to make progress, Okpanachi stated: “We must challenge these preconceived notions.”
As Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, DBN, he said he has led “a team that is deliberately breaking these biases”.
This, he said, “is anchored on the appreciation and recognition of the strategic role women play as reliable builders of micro, small, and medium scale enterprises, a segment we are mandated to provide funding to”.
Okpanachi noted: “It is admirable that we are now challenging these biases, especially in the workplace; we must also be aware of the unintended consequence of this new level of openness and embrace it with optimism instead of fear.”
NESG, AERC Advocate Sectoral Reforms For Industrialisation
The Nigeria Economy Summit Group (NESG) has called for sectoral reforms in manufacturing, trade, education, health, and ICT to champion industrialisation, strengthen the value chain and promote inclusive growth in Nigeria.
NESG Chief Executive Officer, Laoye Jaiyeola, stated this in Abuja, at a workshop by the African Economic Research Consortium (AERC) and NESG with theme, “Sectoral Development: Assessing the conditions that Drive Youth Unemployment in Key Sectors of the Nigerian Economy.”
Represented by Research and Chief Economist, NESG, Dr Olusegun Omisakin Jaiyeola, he said the body would continue to champion economic growth in Nigeria, explaining that the event was aimed at disseminating key findings on drivers of unemployment and providing a platform to deliberate and share perspectives towards improving youth employment in Nigeria.
Citing research from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) that 63 per cent of Nigerians between the ages of 13 and 34 are under-employed or unemployed, he expressed regrets that youth unemployment has resulted in militancy, kidnapping, political thuggery, armed robbery, prostitution and other vices.
The CEO, who stated that a study by the NESG and AERC used a sectoral approach to investigate youth unemployment in Nigeria and the need for sectoral reforms in manufacturing, trade, education, health, and ICT, noted that a reform in the sectors would champion industrialisation, strengthen the value chain and promote inclusive growth.
AERC Agricultural Consultant, Dr Sarah Edewor, while delivering a presentation of AERC research findings, identified access to finance, electricity issues and corruption as key constraints to investment in Nigeria.
Edewor revealed that the research shows that females assist males and help to increase remittances and that male employment was driven by the manufacturing and services sector, while the trade sector provided more employment opportunities for females.
Speaking, the Country Manager/Deputy Managing Director, OCP Africa Fertilizer Nigeria Limited, Caleb Usoh, reiterated the need for the private and public sectors to work together to improve the operating environment to facilitate job creation, increase employment opportunities and enhance economic growth.
Speaking in the same vein, Ridwan Sorunke, Senior Manager, Global Government Relations and Public Policy, Nigeria and Africa Expansion Markets, Procter and Gamble, said that for the manufacturing sector to drive growth, economic development must be sustained.
In his contribution, MrTemiAdegoroye, the Managing Partner of Sahel Consulting, said Nigeria still lacks talents and that a talent-skill gap exist in the formal and informal sectors of the Nigerian Economy.
Also, Research Manager, AERC, DianahNguiMuchai, said youth unemployment remains a significant problem for Africa, and one in three young people are employed but often engaged in poor quality jobs, making them vulnerable to job losses and poverty.
On her part, Managing Director, Edo State Public Service Academy, Ms Precious Ajoonu, said there was a need to mainstream gender issues and having gender support groups that cut across the strata of society to aid representation and economic growth.
