Ict/Telecom
Protect Consumers From Losses, NCC Urges Stakeholders
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has called on stakeholders in the digital finance sector to protect consumers from financial losses.
The Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, made the call at the 2022 World Consumer Rights Day, celebrated yesterday in Abuja.
Danbatta said the call was necessary because more persons were into banking, insurance, and investment management digital services.
He said: Fair Digital Finance, which is the theme of this year’s World Consumer Rights Day, called for stakeholders to do more in protecting consumers from losses.
“These challenges of adapting to digital platforms for transactions are further worsened by unscrupulous people that exploit consumer vulnerabilities for illicit gains.
“All stakeholders have the responsibility to protect consumers against losses on account of their adopting digital platforms; they should enjoy the protection as obtained on the legacy platforms,” Danbatta said.
He added that in spite of the challenges, the commission would ensure more Nigerians had access to digital platforms.
He said with a robust infrastructure, the country would achieve over 80 per cent of digital inclusion in the next four years.
“As we address the threat and challenges to those that are already connected to digital finance, the Commission is mindful of those that are yet to be connected because of coverage issues.
“As many as 35 million Nigerians are yet to have access to telecommunications services and by implication, they lack access to digital financial services.
“This situation denies these Nigerians access to digital financial inclusion. It is a challenge that is attributable to the inadequacy of both wireless and fibre connectivity infrastructure.
“The fact remains that more citizens will embrace the digital financial culture when they have access to telecom services in the distant, isolated, unserved, and underserved communities where they dwell,” he said.
The EVC revealed that the commission would soon establish Telecom Consumer Assistance, Resolution and Enquiries (TELCARE) Desk, at strategic locations across the country, to provide information to telecom consumers.
Earlier, the Board Chairman of NCC, Prof. Adeolu Akande, said the theme of this year’s celebration was apt because the increasingly high speed of digitalisation of financial services.
Akande said more inclusions had thrown up many challenges for consumers as they navigate the new financial services landscape.
The Country Director, Save the Consumer, Mr Aliyu Ilias, commended the NCC and urged it and other regulators to check and investigate activities of online loan providers nationwide.
Dr. Christopher Nwanoro, President, National Disability Empowerment Forum (NADEF) applauded the NCC for its inclusion of persons with disabilities in Nigeria.
Nwanoro also sought the Commission’s support to produce a user-friendly telecom manual, especially in form of braille to assist consumers living with disabilities.
The Tide’s source reports that the event also featured debates for secondary schools and roads works in all its zonal offices.
Ict/Telecom
Google Picks 15 Startups In Nigeria, Six Others For Accelerator Africa
Google on Monday announced 15 tech startups from Nigeria and six other countries, with Cote D’Ivoire participating for the first time in its Accelerator Africa programme.
Mr Folarin Aiyegbusi, Google’s Head, Startup Ecosystem, Africa, said in a statement that the selected startups were developing solutions in areas such as healthcare, education, fleet management, logistics automation and recruiting.
Aiyegbusi said that Google was thrilled to be starting off the seventh cohort with such a diverse and inspiring group of companies who are harnessing technology to tackle the problems that many people on the continent face every day.
He said that startups in Africa were solving some of the region’s most pressing issues – from employment to logistics, banking, healthcare, and education.
According to him, Google for Startups Accelerator Africa programme has supported 82 startups from 17 African countries over the past four years.
‘’Collectively, they have raised $112 million and created 2800 direct jobs. In this time, Google has invested $5m through a combination of equity free funding and product credits for Google services.
‘’Google is committed to Africa’s growing startup and developer ecosystem, Providing end-to-end support and investment to startups pays off for everyone in the long run.
‘’As these startups grow, they advance their local economies, create jobs and opportunities, and provide solutions in their communities.
“A stronger African economy is great for everyone, and Google is committed to helping African businesses thrive,” he concluded.
Aiyegbusi said that the class was selected from thousands of applications, with final selection based on product stage, programme alignment and market fit.
He said that over the next three months, participants would work with Google mentors and facilitators learning best practices on a range of topics including Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, organisational culture, growth and more.
According to him, Google for Startups Accelerator Africa programmes are organised around a virtual bootcamp concept that includes seminars, one-on-one coaching sessions, and peer-to-peer learning opportunities.
He said that Bootcamps would take place in March, April and May.
Zita Agwunobi, Chief Executive Officer, iVerify.ng, one of the selected startups, said that as a digital identity onboarding platform based in Nigeria, iVerify.ng is extremely delighted to have been selected.
Agwunobi said that amidst the need to deploy more robust technology infrastructure and scale up operations across Africa iVerify.ng, was looking forward to the workshops, mentoring of inestimable value
The Chief Executive Officer, Fleetsimplify Kenya, Balqis Chepkwony, said that the team was thrilled to be selected and looking forward to working with the Google team to bring sustainable shared mobility solutions in Africa.”
The Tide’s source reports that the selected startups also include Clafiya, Nigeria, Fleetsimplify, Kenya, HydroIQ Kenya, iVerify.ng, Nigeria, LaRuche Health Côte d’Ivoire LyRise, Egypt, among others.
The source reports that Google for Startups Accelerator Africa is a three-month accelerator programme for early-stage startups across the African continent.
Ict/Telecom
Professional Seeks More Local Software Production From NITDA
An information technology professional, Mr Adeoye Aderogba, has advised the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) to do more to encourage production of indigenous software.
Aderogba, Executive Secretary, Information Technology Systems Security Professionals, gave the advice in an interview with The Tide’s source in Lagos.
He said that NITDA should do more to promote local content development.
He reacted to Federal Government’s rejection of Universities Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS), an indigenous software for payment of university lecturers’ salaries.
According to him, NITDA is in a better position to make the software to function well because of its mandate as an information technology agency.
“I want to speak on the current statement by NITDA Director-General, Dr Kashifu Inuwa, that UTAS, endorsed by ASUU, failed integrity test.
“The agency is meant to develop information technology as the name implies.
“It means that the agency should be in a better position to ensure that UTAS system works better.
“This is an expectation from NITDA as an agency that promotes local software development,’’ he said.
The IT professional said that ASUU’s alternative software to the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) should have been looked into and necessary amendments made.
He said that UTAS system of payment should have been improved upon after failing integrity test, to encourage indigenous software development.
He added that NITDA should encourage development of a robust local software and make it effective and pass integrity test.
The source reports that the Academic Staff Union of Universities had presented UTAS to the Federal Government as its preferred alternative to IPPIS.
Ict/Telecom
