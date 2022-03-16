Crime/Justice
Police Parade Murder, Armed Robbery Suspects In Lagos
No fewer than 33 suspects were paraded at the Police Command in Lagos State yesterday, over alleged murder and kidnapping.
Other suspected crimes included robbery, unlawful possession of guns and cultism.
Its Spokesperson, Mr Adekunle Ajisebutu, while speaking on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Mr Abiodun Alabi, said that the suspects were arrested between January 24th and March 1, 2022.
“The command, due to its proactive strategies and reinvigorated security architecture, foiled 16 armed robbery incidents.
“We arrested 62 armed robbery suspects. After diligent investigation, 50 were charged to court,” he said.
Ajisebutu said that the command’s efforts toward curbing cultism also yielded tremendous results as no fewer than 104 suspected cultists were arrested.
“Of this number, 98 suspected cultists were charged to court while others are currently under close watch.
“A total of 15 vehicles stolen at different locations in the state, mostly those removed from parks, were recovered through painstaking and coordinated investigation carried out by our crack detectives.
“Sixty murder suspects were arraigned during the period covered by this brief.
“Twelve suspects were arraigned over rape/defilement, while 27 arms, 83 ammunition and 10 other dangerous weapons were recovered,” he said.
Among the suspects paraded was a 14-year-old house help, who strangled her mistress’ six-month-old baby kept in her custody.
“The girl confessed that some cult members ordered her to kill the baby and bring her blood which she complied to.
“Another suspect is a 26-year-old woman, who stabbed her boyfriend to death over N3,000 at Ogunnaike Street, Shangisha, Lagos.
“The woman stabbed her boyfriend with a knife while fighting over the sharing of N3,000 that was given to them by a good Samaritan.
“A 38-year-old male company worker also connived with others to rob his employer.
“He connived with some armed robbers to rob IMPCO Company, Mushin.
“He was said to have tied the company security guards before carting away 693 bags of raw materials for manufacturing of plastic products.
“Another suspect, a 27-year-old leader of an armed robbery gang, broke into the residence of a victim at the Sangotedo area and dispossessed him of his gold jewelry, mobile phones and other valuable property.
“He and his gang also made away with the victim’s Lexus RX 350 SUV and a Toyota Camry Saloon car.
“He was eventually nabbed at Ikeja on February 22 while he and his accomplices were going for another robbery operation,” Ajisebutu said.
Crime/Justice
Court Remands Clergyman For Defiling Minor
An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court yesterday remanded a 55-year-old clergyman, Rufus Oyediran, in a correctional centre for allegedly defiling a minor.
Oyediran, whose address was not provided, is charged with defilement.
The Chief Magistrate, Mr Bankole Oluwasanmi, who did not take the plea of Oyediran, ordered that he should be remanded pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecution.
He adjourned the case until April 19 for mention.
Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Oriyomi Akinwale, told the court that the clergyman committed the offence on March 11 in Efon Alaaye, Ekiti.
Akinwale alleged that the suspect defiled a 13-year-old girl.
The prosecutor said the offence contravenes the provisions of Section 31 of Child Right Laws of Ekiti, 2012.
He urged the court to remand the suspect pending legal advice.
Crime/Justice
Police Parade Murder, Armed Robbery Suspects In Lagos
No fewer than 33 suspects were paraded at the Police Command in Lagos State yesterday, over alleged murder and kidnapping.
Other suspected crimes included robbery, unlawful possession of guns and cultism.
Its Spokesperson, Mr Adekunle Ajisebutu, while speaking on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Mr Abiodun Alabi, said that the suspects were arrested between January 24th and March 1, 2022.
“The command, due to its proactive strategies and reinvigorated security architecture, foiled 16 armed robbery incidents.
“We arrested 62 armed robbery suspects. After diligent investigation, 50 were charged to court,” he said.
Ajisebutu said that the command’s efforts toward curbing cultism also yielded tremendous results as no fewer than 104 suspected cultists were arrested.
“Of this number, 98 suspected cultists were charged to court while others are currently under close watch.
“A total of 15 vehicles stolen at different locations in the state, mostly those removed from parks, were recovered through painstaking and coordinated investigation carried out by our crack detectives.
“Sixty murder suspects were arraigned during the period covered by this brief.
“Twelve suspects were arraigned over rape/defilement, while 27 arms, 83 ammunition and 10 other dangerous weapons were recovered,” he said.
Among the suspects paraded was a 14-year-old house help, who strangled her mistress’ six-month-old baby kept in her custody.
“The girl confessed that some cult members ordered her to kill the baby and bring her blood which she complied to.
“Another suspect is a 26-year-old woman, who stabbed her boyfriend to death over N3,000 at Ogunnaike Street, Shangisha, Lagos.
“The woman stabbed her boyfriend with a knife while fighting over the sharing of N3,000 that was given to them by a good Samaritan.
“A 38-year-old male company worker also connived with others to rob his employer.
“He connived with some armed robbers to rob IMPCO Company, Mushin.
“He was said to have tied the company security guards before carting away 693 bags of raw materials for manufacturing of plastic products.
“Another suspect, a 27-year-old leader of an armed robbery gang, broke into the residence of a victim at the Sangotedo area and dispossessed him of his gold jewelry, mobile phones and other valuable property.
“He and his gang also made away with the victim’s Lexus RX 350 SUV and a Toyota Camry Saloon car.
“He was eventually nabbed at Ikeja on February 22 while he and his accomplices were going for another robbery operation,” Ajisebutu said.
Crime/Justice
Guber Aspirant Promises To Entrench Community Policing
A gubernatorial aspirant and President, Community Reformed Youth Initiatives (CRYI), Engr Danagogo Taribo Opurum Wenike-Briggs, has promised to make community policing a reality should he emerge as the Rivers State Governor in 2023.
Wenike-Briggs said this when he spoke with newsmen at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa on arrival from Abuja, yesterday.
He noted that security will be better, if controlled at the local level than allowing it grow out of proportion.
Those at the grassroots, he said, know how best to go about security in their localities and said that getting them involved was key.
On how to go about it, he said he will use chiefs, opinion leaders, youth and women leaders of various communities to achieve community policing system
According to him, there will be no need for the establishment of a known police unit, but all arms of the community will be made to answer for any act of insecurity.
“Security is every person’s business. The best option is to ensure that everyone got involved in the business. So, everyone should get ready for security deal next year”, he said.
This he maintained, will bring about the needed development, given the fact that security was necessary for any nation or state desirous of growth.
He blamed those who allowed themselves to be used as agents of insecurity and said that they must be prepared to turn a new leaf.
“Everyone is important. Why should someone under whatever guise allow him/herself to be used to perpetrate evil”, he said.
The guber hopeful also revealed plans to get more Rivers students into the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) as a way of encouraging security improvement in the state.
It woudl be recalled that Wenike-Briggs, before now, via his NGO, CRYI, had been making moves to discourage all forms of violence among the youths in the state.
By: Akujobi Amadi
Trending
-
Oil & Energy3 days ago
Prepaid Meter User Raises Alarm Over Illegal Disconnection
-
Oil & Energy3 days ago
IPMAN Blames Aggrieved Members For Nigeria’s Petrol Woes
-
Oil & Energy3 days ago
Fresh Oil Spills From Agip’s Trunkline Rock Bayelsa Community
-
Oil & Energy3 days ago
FG Blames Waning Investment, Insecurity For Declining Crude
-
Editorial3 days ago
As Nigeria’s Constitution Is Reviewed…
-
Oil & Energy3 days ago
Don’t Count On OPEC To Bring Oil Prices Down
-
Oil & Energy3 days ago
Surge In Oil Prices: Rights Group Seeks Refinery Spending Probe
-
Rivers3 days ago
US Varsity Inducts 120 Traditional Medicine Doctors In Rivers