Police Parade Murder, Armed Robbery Suspects In Lagos

A gubernatorial aspirant and President, Community Reformed Youth Initiatives (CRYI), Engr Danagogo Taribo Opurum Wenike-Briggs, has promised to make community policing a reality should he emerge as the Rivers State Governor in 2023.

Wenike-Briggs said this when he spoke with newsmen at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa on arrival from Abuja, yesterday.

He noted that security will be better, if controlled at the local level than allowing it grow out of proportion.

Those at the grassroots, he said, know how best to go about security in their localities and said that getting them involved was key.

On how to go about it, he said he will use chiefs, opinion leaders, youth and women leaders of various communities to achieve community policing system

According to him, there will be no need for the establishment of a known police unit, but all arms of the community will be made to answer for any act of insecurity.

“Security is every person’s business. The best option is to ensure that everyone got involved in the business. So, everyone should get ready for security deal next year”, he said.

This he maintained, will bring about the needed development, given the fact that security was necessary for any nation or state desirous of growth.

He blamed those who allowed themselves to be used as agents of insecurity and said that they must be prepared to turn a new leaf.

“Everyone is important. Why should someone under whatever guise allow him/herself to be used to perpetrate evil”, he said.

The guber hopeful also revealed plans to get more Rivers students into the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) as a way of encouraging security improvement in the state.

It woudl be recalled that Wenike-Briggs, before now, via his NGO, CRYI, had been making moves to discourage all forms of violence among the youths in the state.

By: Akujobi Amadi