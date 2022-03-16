Opinion
Periscoping Milestones Of NDBDA
The Niger Delta Basin Development Authority (NDBDA) is one of the service-oriented organisations that are positioned to meet the water requirements of the stakeholders in the most satisfactory and cost-effective manner, while ensuring good quality and sanitation as well as paying adequate attention to the preservation of the ecosystem, using proven technology and a well motivated workforce.
The goal of the authority is enshrined in Section 4 of Decree 35 of 1987. The NDBDA is a very important body, which function impacts seriously on the lives of people of its area of jurisdiction.
Interestingly, the vision of NDBDA is in consonance with that of the Federal Ministry of Water Resources i.e. to harness efficiently and effectively the nation’s water resources for multi-purpose uses in an integrated and sustainable manner to meet present and future needs- particularly as it affects the authority’s area of jurisdiction (Niger Delta Basin).
One of the aims of the body is to close the gap between water requirement and supply up to 80 per cent in the core Niger Delta.
Another is to rehabilitate, upgrade and expand existing water extraction, treatment plant, distribution and infrastructure with the fund appropriated.
The NDBDA is a product of the 1958 constitutional conference; the conference agreed that a Niger Delta Development Board should be established and the provision for its establishment was made in the Nigerian Constitution (Amendment No.2) order in council, 1959.
Since the Colonial era, some policies and programmes written within the development plan have been formulated to address minority status, agitations and perceived marginalization of the Delta.
Consequently, the establishment of the Commission was intended to a large extent to address the needs of those who live in the creeks and swamps of the Niger Delta which are different from those in the interior.
Since the establishment of the body, it has recorded some landmark achievements. The body has helped to turn around the lives of many inhabitants of the Niger Delta. However, the achievements of the body appear to have climaxed in the present dispensation. There is no doubt howsoever that the present administration of the organization has shown the quality that it is made of. It has stimulated substantial growth in all sectors of its core mandate. Therefore, no close observer of the organisation is in a doubt that the current General Manger is both intrinsically and extrinsically motivated. Indeed, his motivation has inspired diligence in the staff.
Engr. Daso Derefaka is a charismatic and purposeful technocrat. His forthrightness and diligences have been able to turn around the fortunes of the body. His resourcefulness is legendary. The Derefaka-led management appears willing and ready to go the whole hog in its vision to serve the people better.
Since Derefaka took over the mantle of leadership as the General Manager of NDBDA in 2021, he has recorded major achievements and responded adequately to specific mandates given by the Federal Government which includes; employment generation, food security, diversification of the economy and training of youths in various skills. The body’s farms are enviable. Many skilled youths have been engaged thereby lessening unemployment. Yet still, some of the youths are acquiring skills that will enable them live meaningful lives.
In his pragmatic style, Engr. Derefaka has made functional Songhai model farms like Kpon Integrated Farm which was established in December, 2020, but was not really functional until the current management team came on board in 2021 and rehabilitated it. The GM wants to write his name in gold and a mark in the sands of time as one of the best heads that has administered the NDBDA. With the achievements he has recorded within a short period of time, there is no doubt that he would attain an enviable height and set a record that would be difficult to surpass. The sky indeed may not even be his limit. NDBDA has also started the process of establishing another water processing factory at Kpansia in Bayelsa State. The factory is to provide the (table) water needs of the state. This is because currently, most bottle water needs of the state are supplied from neighbouring states and this yawning gap needs to be filled.
He has also refurbished Somato Farms, which had been put in place by the previous administration in the Authority but was not functional.
Also in Bayelsa State, he has put Fishing Integrated Farm at Otuoke procured from the original owner and consolidated what had been put on ground. The NDBDA has acquired eighteen hectares of land to the existing farm. This is to facilitate the establishment of other components to conform to Songhai Model Farm. Today, Otuoke fish farm is functioning at full capacity, kudos to the present administration.
According to the Executive Director, Agricultural Services, NDBDA, Dr. Embiowee Summerset, who spoke with The Tide in Port Harcourt on the achievements of the Authority recently, “We are making a lot of progress and responded to the specific mandate given us by the Federal Government.
He said under the present management, the Authority has successfully rehabilitated and made functional merit (NDBDA), water processing factory in its Port Harcourt head office. Before Daso Derefaka came aboard, the water plant was not functional. Today, the Port Harcourt head office can boast of potable water supply.
Before now, the internally generated revenue of NDBDA had plummeted to about N1, 000, 000 per annum, it later appreciated to N5,000,000 but since the present General Manager assumed office, it has risen to N66, 000, 000 per annum. This shows that the present management team of the NDBDA is poised for greater productivity.
There is no doubt, howsoever, that Engr. Derefaka is doing a good job at the NDBDA and has nurtured a vision to do more if given all the necessary support.
Many facilities put in place by the present administration are functioning at full capacity. The work ethics has improved as hard work and diligence are rewarded. Many staffers of the body are quite appreciative of the new management team.
A staff of the NDBDA, who spoke with The Tide on condition of anonymity, praised the new management team over what he described as its sterling performance.
By: Chidi Enyie
Now, The Rain Is Here
The rainy season is exclusively an act of God. But the havoc that the flood waters cause is, more often than not, a response to hostile and uncomplimentary human activities to the environment which God in his infinite wisdom has created to be the habitat of man.
Going by the sequence of Creation, on the third day God created the earth for humans and some animals though scientists postulate that animal life actually begins from the water.
The sovereign God who is omni benevolent (wholly good) created day and night as well as dry and rainy seasons.
It is essential to state that even the Global warming with the attendant changes in times and seasons, atmospheric condition and cosmic radiations, the dry and rainy seasons are constant, though they may not come at the time that is usually known of them.
Human activities, unfriendliness to the environment can only alter the timing of the occurrence of seasons but their certainty is tied to the laws of nature which function on the infallible word of God. Only God or his servant whom he chooses to vindicate, has the power to alter the course of nature, like Joshua declared that the “sun should stand still” and Elijah decreed that there should be no rain for “a season” in the then Northern Kingdom of Israel under the leadership of Ahab and there was no rain for three years. That is amazing.
The rains must come, even if it delays or by divine intervention it was interrupted. The earlier people live in anticipation to this stark reality, the better for them. Knowing that something is going to happen helps to prepare the wise person to grapple with the challenges that are associated with such expectations ahead of the time. When people feign ignorance of the reality of negative events, it is a state of delusion and fatalism.
Fatalism is denying what is real. It is a state of delusion and should not be misconstrued for faith because it has nothing to do with faith. Rather, it is a state of mental and psychological imbalance.
With the torrential rainfalls that are evident in the last few days in some parts of the State, it is a clear signal and a tell-tale sign that the rainy season is just by the corner.
No doubt, the rainy season is a blessing to mankind. God designed it to foster food production, growth of vegetation, stabilisation of weather and a balancing in the natural equation of Creation according to the incomprehensible wisdom of God.
But the sordid experiences of previous years have shown that human antagonism to the environment has created avoidable mishaps, pains and sorrows for humanity.
For example, for six consecutive years, flood is common and endemic in some local government areas of the state despite the forewarning of meteorologists. These local government areas which are predominantly coastal in location have always been fraught with devastating flood which resulted in colossal loss of lives and Property.
Some Communities in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni, Ahoada East, Ahoada West, Abua, Andoni, Degema, Akuku Toru, Asari Toru, local government areas, even the upland Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas have their tale of woes to tell as predicted by meteorologists.
Residents of some Communities were evacuated, some who heed the warning relocated to other environment, while those who were not fortunate enough, were victims and counted their losses.
Even with such sordid experiences of the immediate past, that reduced those affected to a state of near less human, It is baffling that people forget in a hurry, that is why history repeats itself.
The narration of historical events is an intentional and conscious effort to not reinvent the ugly wheel of the past; guard against a repeat of the ugly past, use the negative past as basis to reconstruct a better future that will enhance welfare of humans and the development of our society.
When people therefore fail to learn from the past, they wade dangerously into the future and ultimately meet a waterloo. The essence of the knowledge of the past is to guarantee an inevitable consciousness of the future.
It is pertinent to state that flooding does not happen by chance, neither is it a demonic architecture. Flooding is majorly caused by human acts that are repugnant to a decent society.
Environmentalists have time without number told what residents should or not do, to avoid flooding. Some of the things to avoid as recipe for a flooding-free environment, are blocking of water channels, dumping of refuse in gutters/drainage, building on water ways and construction of road without deep drainage system that links to a flowing rivers.
It is necessary for residents of the state, especially the flood prone local government areas to cultivate and imbibe the culture of environmental cleanliness. The environment is one of God’s best gifts to humanity so should not be treated with levity and degraded.
For some months running, the Rivers State Waste Management Agency has not conducted monthly Sanitation Exercise, the non conduct of sanitation exercise should not determine whether or not drainages and gutters in the Port Harcourt, Obio/Akpor and neighbouring Local Government Areas should be cleaned.
Cleaning of our environment should be instinctive and inborn. No right thinking and level-headed person should be tutored on the need to clean their place of residence or their environment. Cleanliness, it is often said, is next to godliness. It saves the environment from mosquitoes and other rodents and reptiles infestation, and their negative consequences such as, malaria, snake bites, etc.
Monthly Sanitation Exercise should be a stimulant and a booster rather than a substitute to intentional commitment to personally clean our environment.
Now that the rain is here, the people of the State should ensure that drainages and water channels are cleared and cleaned and the refuse evacuated to approved dumpsite
To guard against the repeat of the pains that flooding caused to numerous residents in the state is a mastery rather than making frantic efforts to address the flooding when it has already taken place.
Now that the rain is here and likely to pour heavily this year, going by forecast of meteorologists, all hands must be on deck to stop a repeat of the ugly past.
“A stitch in time”, they say, “saves nine”.
By: Igbiki Benibo
Opinion
Over-Reaching Safe Limits
The aspiration or ambition of reaching out beyond safe limits may be attributed to the culture or spirit of adventure, but it can also be an indicator of a peculiar human propensity having to do with vanity. There is a great difference between undertaking an activity or venture because of a biting need, expediency or urgency which can include a life-threatening situation; and doing things to impress or create an impact which may be borne of vanity. The fact that 99 aspirants or contestants cannot become presidents of a country at the same time, may be viewed as a valid democratic option of fielding a large number of contestants for the electorate to choose from.
Over-reaching safe limits would include a very brilliant lawyer or lecturer with less than N250,000 balance in his bank account, vying for the office of a president in Nigeria. In the United States of America, a Barack Obama may undertake such a venture and receive mass support from those who believe in his ability and mission, but that would hardly be the case in Nigeria. Therefore, the issue of over-reaching safe limits has to do with matching personal ability or mission with the situations of an environment as well as the prospect of such intended venture making a relevant social impact.
Peculiarities of politics, as practised in Nigeria, would make it a fool-hardy project for a capable but independent candidate, with little money for campaign purposes, to vie to become president. Even if such capable candidate joins one of the existing political parties, there would rarely be any prospect that the party machinery would field him as a viable contestant. Thus money politics is for no one else but money-bags or those that money-bags can sponsor. The same goes for power politics.
It would be difficult for Nigeria to rise above money and power politics, whose peculiarities include acts of gangsterism and exclusiveness. Under such peculiar circumstances, political parties become deep waters where any rash adventure can be a costly venture. It cannot be said that Nigeria cannot produce one individual who can turn around the current position of the country for the better. The challenge is how to identify, reach out to and allow such capable person to preside over the affairs of the country. Safe limits, within the Nigerian context, would include staying away from the booby-traps and artificially constructed constraints which money and power politics entail. Decent people stay away from it.
It is obvious that the state of maturity, development and consciousness among human beings differ widely; neither is there an evenness, equality or uniformity at any given time. The pity is that finer qualities, like the mind’s constructions, are not written on faces of individuals. What we find more common is a situation where money and power become instruments of blusters, making it impossible to identify or pick out the cream of the human stock. Particularly in politics, it can be said that the beautiful ones are not yet born.
No nation, like a chain, can be stronger than its weakest link. In this sense, the status and standing of the masses constitute what is known as mean average in statistics. Above and below the mean average, there are several citizens moving about without anyone knowing the status of their consciousness. The earth, like a farmland, is a vast field of developmental activities and exertions where widely different participants carry out various ventures. Thus, we have the good, the bad and ugly mixed up on earth.
Over-reaching safe limits is a situation where an individual, out of vaulting ambition and vanity, seeks to undertake a venture or task beyond his capacity. This is so because people move and function within the limits set by their own sate of maturity. Unfortunately, many people over-rate their ability or capacity, and in undertaking tasks beyond the limits of their maturity, plunge themselves and the society into jeopardy. This unfortunate situation is more so in politics, where the ambition for power and wealth predominate and with obstinacy and narrow-mindedness, making power hustlers to lead unsuspecting masses astray. Politics of brigandage!
It is in human nature that when an individual finds out that he is missing out on the real purpose of life, he resorts to various cosmetic measures to compensate for the loss. Such cosmetic measures include the pursuit of wealth and power, or some other ego-dominated ventures, largely for the purpose of getting public attention. In that process, the temptation of over-reaching safe limits often comes as an ego-booster, whereby caution can be thrown to the wind. Results of ventures undertaken under the impulse of ego are usually sad.
It is hardly true that the issues of drug and mental aberrations are peculiar to young persons alone, because the youths who get addicted to drugs today, become adult soon, with such addiction remaining with them. Neither is it true that hard economic conditions are responsible for wide-spread abuse of hard drugs and mental abnormality. Without going into the history of drug abuse in Nigeria, it would suffice to say that fighting against hard-drug culture would be like fighting against other social ills-continuous engagement. Neither can there be a society without ills and challenges.
One inescapable issue that must be explored by anyone who wants to understand why people over-reach safe limits, is the importance of Meaning in life. Like purpose, meaning clarifies what life is all about, whereby personal experiences assume different meanings. One Viktor Frankl, a Jewish psychiatrist, while in Nazi detention camp, developed Logotherapy as a philosophy whose emphasis is that the search for meaning is the driving force in Man. To find core meaning makes for a stable, satisfying life, but those who miss out in this task over-reach themselves to create impressions. What is known as self-actualisation has to do with finding the core meaning or purpose of life. Politics is not the route to it!
A nation where a politician or lawmaker would boast publicly of having 28 children and which ranks 154 out of 180 in corruption index, is a nation that must learn to cruise within safe limits, and cut down on flamboyant lifestyle. Natural immune system works effectively where individuals recognise their safe limits which differ from one person to another. Thus, anyone reaching out beyond individual safe limits, as determined by his state of personal maturity and consciousness, would be exposed to avoidable dangers. Use of hard drugs and extraneous aids to enhance personal capacity are some of the means of over-reaching safe limits. No one can give what he does not have personally. Why fake it?
By: Bright Amirize
Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
