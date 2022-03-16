Sports
Nikyu Worried After Home Draw With MFM
Coach Bala Nikyu believes his side did enough to pick maximum points against struggling MFM in the match 18 of the NPFL game in Lafia.
The Solid Miners came from behind to snatch a point against the Olukoya Boys who are currently stuck to bottom of the league table.
MFM drew the first blood within two minutes of kick-off. Chukwudi Ekeocha scored from 30 metres after his side won a free-kick.
The home side pressed on in search of a leveller, but t arrived towards the end of first half.
Aliyu Abdullahi pounced on a deflected ball off Moses Adikwu’ leg following a Michael Tochukwu’s low strike at the nick of half-time to restore parity.
Nasarawa couldn’t get the winner in the second-half with both sides equally sharing the points.
It was the 4th home draw for the Solid Miners, a result that allowed them to slip to 12th position with twenty-two points.
Speaking at the post match conference, Bala Nikyu said he’s disappointed with the results.
“Football can be cruel, at times, because if you look at the MFM side, I don’t think it’s a team that can cause upset, but the funny side of the game came to play.
“It’s a disappointing result, but it’s part of the game.
“If anyone had told the visiting team that they would get a decent result here, they would argue it.
“We hope to better our performance in our next game against Shooting Stars in a week’s time in Ibadan.
“We will go all out for the game, and make up for our missed chances here at home.”
MFM interim Coach Isiekwene however believes, it was a matter of missed opportunity for his team to get three points.
“Our game plan was to come here and win because our position on the league standings is very very poor, but a draw is not a bad result for us.
“Nasarawa United has a good team. I have been monitoring them for the past few days, and learning more about them. They are, unarguably, one of the best teams in the elite league, and they showed that today again.
“I was contracted not too long ago, and I will continue to pull everyone together to enable us get out of the difficult state we find ourselves,” he said.
2022 WC Qualifiers: Ghana Advised To Strengthen Team For Nigeria
Former Ghana international Stephen Frimpong-Manso has advised the Black Stars’ technical team to look beyond Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew for the upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria.
Ayew has been Ghana’s lead striker since 2015 but his struggle to consistently find the back of the net for both club and country has brought his position in the Black Stars under scrutiny.
The four-time African champions, who had a disappointing time at the recent Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon, are set to host familiar rivals Nigeria over two legs on March 25 and 29 in a battle for a ticket to Qatar 2022.
“Our biggest headache is the attack, where Jordan Ayew has proved that he cannot be relied upon to handle it, hence the need for the Black Stars coach to look for other options as we meet Nigeria in our last World Cup qualifier,” Frimpong-Manso, famous for his exploits with Asante Kotoko during his playing career, told the Media.
“Our left-back position is also a cause of worry, and against Nigeria who have sharp wingers, there is the need for the coach to address that area holistically.
“We need reliable defenders at our laterals to hold the wings of Nigeria based on the output of the Black Stars at AFCON.
“We need another look at our left-back and right-backs, so we need to do everything to convince Southampton centre-back Mohammed Salisu, and Brentford’s Tarique Fosu to play against Nigeria.
“Another weakness with the Black Stars is the goalkeeping department where Joseph Wollacott performed below average in the Afcon.
“His output in Cameroun showed that he has to give way to other goalkeepers, and it is Richard Attah of Hearts of Oak who readily comes to mind. If Razak Abalora is in form, he should also be invited to join Attah.”
Interim Ghana’s head coach Otto Addo is yet to announce his squad for the upcoming double header but Ayew is expected to make the roster.
The attacker, who made his Black Stars debut in 2010, featured at the 2014 World Cup finals in Brazil and at multiple AFCON finals.
Meanwhile, Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council member, Tony Aubyn, has explained why the Black Stars squad which will face Nigeria later this month is yet to be released.
Ghanaians have no idea which players have been invited to take on the Super Eagles with 10 days left before the first-leg encounter which will be played at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium in Ghana on March 24.
By contrast, the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has already released their squad on March 4, with the Super Eagles set to host the Black Stars Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Nigeria on March 27 in the second-leg clash.
“The reason why the squad has not been released is a technical decision backed by management,” Dr Aubyn said.
“We recently formed the technical team and the management team and I’m sure they have a reason why and they have their own time lines. It is for a good reason.
“I cannot explain even though I’m in the EXCO. We have given them the responsibility to the technical team,” he continued.
“I believe that the squad will be announced soon and I can’t tell how soon because I don’t know the timeline.”
Ghana have a new head coach in Otto Addo, who is a former Black Stars player, having been appointed last month.
Eguma Restates Commitment To Win NPFL Title
The Technical Manager of Rivers United of Port Harcourt, Stanley Eguma, says their ambition against Gombe United was to win and run away with the three points at stake but goalless draw was not a bad one.
He restated that his team had the potentials and capacity to win the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) title, saying that the League is getting tougher and tougher.
This was contained in a recorded voice interview by the Media Offiicer of the Club, Charles Muyuku, and made available to Tidesports on Monday.
Rivers United played barren draw against their host, Gombe United on Sunday, in match day 18, at the ongoing NPFL.
According to Eguma, the team is not losing focus and they are on top of the log first half of the league.
“ I thank God for the game. The League is getting tougher and tougher. Our ambition was to win but we are not God and we can not predict what will happen.
As it is, we are taking games as they come. We are not losing focus. We are on top of the league in the first round of the league and we work to win the title,” Eguma said.
The technical manager, expressed joy over the goalless draw played, saying that it was a good birthday gift for him.
One good thing about the game is that today is my birthday. My players actually promised to give me a birthday gift by winning the game but we got a draw.
I saw their effort today, they made frantic efforts to win the game but a lot of scoring chances they missed, especially in the first half, they would have wrapped up the game,” Eguma stated.
By: Tonye Orabere
Okrika Hawks Win Jekiri’s Basketball Challenge In PH
The first edition of Tonye Jekiri’s PH City Basketball Challenge 2022, ended with an exceptional performance that saw Okrika Hawks run across DA-F Kings 80-76 to emerge winners of the five day tournament.
The finals witnessed huge crowd at the Basketball Court Niger/Bende Street in Port Harcourt township, on Sunday, as both teams displayed quality basketball and artistry.
Speaking shortly after the finals, the founder of DA-F basketball programme, coach Fubara Oyanabo, described the tournament as one of the best tournaments held in Port Harcourt.
He said the quality of play in the challenge was quite impressive and encouraging, saying that Port Harcourt is the home of basketball in Nigeria.
According to him, the second edition will be better than this because there will be lots of improvement.
“ I feel very excited seeing the quality of play and players in the tournament. This has shown that Rivers State is the home of basketball in Nigeria.
I must say that the second edition will be better, because things will improve. It is not me that is giving back to the society, it is the kid (Tonye Jekiri) that grew up from Port Harcourt, he felt this is the time to give back to the society” coach Oyanabo said.
He explained that he discovered Jekiri on the 20th September 2009, then he was a footballer, saying that his height attracted him.
“ I know one day he is going to be a big player. He went to school in America in 2020 and presently he is playing for Unikazan in Russia,” he stated.
Also speaking, the father of Tonye Jekiri, Chief Frank Jekiri, advised the youths to be hard working, honest and obey their parents to become productive and good children to their parents and the society.
He confirmed that his son Tonye was a footballer before Coach Fubara Oyanabo discovered him because of his height.
“It is a good development that today he remembered to give back to the society, that means he is thanking God for what he has done for him.
There is a saying that “ if you know where you are coming from you will know where you are going to” Chief Jekiri said.
At the end of the event winners of the tournament, Okrika Hawks went home with N400,000, while the second position, DA-F Kings got N250, 000 and winners of the semifinals got N50,000.
Solomon Ezra took N15,000 home as the Most Valuable Player (male) while Sophia Edison got N10,000 as the Most Valuable Player (female).
By: Tonye Orabere
