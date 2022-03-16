Niger Delta
HYPREP To Assess Undocumented Pollution Sites In Ogoniland
The newly appointed Project Coordinator of Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP), Dr. Ferdinand Giadom, says his administration would conduct a quick assessment of the undocumented oil spill impacted sites in Ogoniland.
Giadom, who dropped this hint while interacting with newsmen in Port Harcourt on Monday, said over 172 polluted sites have been discovered after the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Report of 2011.
He said the project would improve the economic progress of the Ogoni communities through agricultural schemes, adding that with formidable agro entrepreneurs, Ogoni youths would be able to create sustainable means of livelihood.
Giadom further promised that potable drinking water, via the ongoing water projects in several communities would be provided to the people of Ogoni before the end of the year.
By: Donatus Ebi
Coconut Refinery: Community Urges A’Ibom To Give Indigenes Jobs
Residents of Ikot Akpan Okop, host community of St. Gabriel Coconut Refinery in Mkpat Enin Local Government Area, have appealed to Akwa Ibom State Government to employ its youths and women in the factory.
The residents of the community made the appeal in separate interviews with newsmen in Mkpat Enin, yesterday.
The residents said that in spite of the location of the refinery in the area, the state government had refused to employ indigenes of the host community in the refinery.
Mr Saturday Thompson, the youth President, Ikot Akpan Okop village, explained that since the commencement of the St. Gabriel Coconut Refinery in 2017, no member of the host community had been employed.
“Since the refinery was built, it has not favoured us in this community in any way. No youths and women have been employed to even do menial work in the refinery.
“Though I learned that once the refinery begins operations, people would be employed.
“Unfortunately, we have no one in government that can speak for us or present our grievances before the government.
“We plead with the governor to forgive us in any way we might have offended him as a result of the controversy that arose concerning the building of the refinery,” Thompson said.
He called on the state government to come to their aid, saying that government should give them their rightful slot as host community of the refinery.
Thompson also appealed to the state government to restore the village Head of Ikot Akpan Okop, who was dethroned six years ago over Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), adding that a village without a head would always have problems.
Another residence, Chief ThankGod John, a member of the village council, Ikot Akpan Okop community, Mkpat Enin LGA said that when menial jobs were given, no one from the community was employed.
“When work started on the site, nobody from this community was employed to work there.
“All those who worked on the site until the refinery was built are from neighbouring communities.
“As for me, I have not even entered the factory before not to talk of, or see how it looks like. No employment, nothing has been done for members of the host community.
“It took a protest from the people before a borehole was built here because a gutter was channeled from the factory into the village stream.
“People protested that the chemicals in the water channeled into the stream would pollute our drinking water. That is the only thing that has been done for the community.
“The government didn’t even sign an MOU with the community before the refinery was built. The state government has not dealt well with us as a village,” he said.
Also speaking, the ousted Village Head, Chief Obot Thompson, said that he was removed as Village Head of Ikot Akpan Okop because he asked the state government to sign MoU before building the refinery.
“I am on suspension for insisting that the state government ought to have signed MOU with the community before proceeding with the project.
Thompson revealed that though the compensation was finally paid to the affected landowners, he was still on suspension.
Efforts to reach the Akwa Ibom Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Ini Ememobong, proved abortive as text messages and phone calls to his phone were not answered.
Efforts to reach Mr Frank Archibong, Akwa Ibom Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs. were also abortive as text messages and phone calls to his phone were not answered.
Cluster Communities Eulogise Deputy Gov As SPDC Succumbs To Pressure
The Chairman, Communitiy Development Committee (CDC) of Otuasega Community, Ogbia council area of Bayelsa state, Mr Nadarikpa Raniyar Marcus, has commended the State Deputy Governor,Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo for his timely intervention in resolving feuds between the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) and communities of the cluster.
Marcus who also doubles as Chairman of the Action Committee on provision of grid by the SPDC for the cluster communities while speaking with The Tide said upon the Deputy Governor’s regular meetings with the host communities and the oil company in resolving misunderstandings regarding total power blackout, the firm he said was now working more assiduously to complete the electrification works as well as provide power within the timelines of their recent agreement with the government and in line with the ultimatum given it by the communities.
The four SPDC host Communities of Otuasega, Imiringi, Elebele and Yiba-Ama(Oruma) in the Kolo creek cluster operational area of the SPDC,Ogbia council area of Bayelsa State had in the wake of Shell’s failure to supply them with power handed down a 14-day ultimatum to the oil firm to provide electricity for them or risk total shut down of all its oil installations in the cluster area.
The Otuasega CDC helmsman hinted that the state Deputy Governor was instrumental to the earlier planned linking of the community to the national grid after the SPDC failed to restore power to the hostcommunities,upon the expiration of the last date the firm gave them.
”Infact, the state Deputy Governor was Godsent to Otuasega Community.He single handedly provided funds for us to fix some of the damaged electrical installations of our electrical lines,and even directed the Manger of the state-owned electricity company, Engineer Olice Kemenanabo to link us to the national grid after the SPDC failed to connect communities of the cluster to its grid which as we speak is still under installation by Morpol Engineering Company at the Imiringi flow station”
“But for the alleged vandalism of some of the equipment of the national grid somewhere as we heard, Otuasega and other communities of the cluster would have been enjoying electricity”, he said.
“SPDC have been operating in this area for more than 50 years,and they have not given us electricity any day. Everything we’ve had from this firm was through pressure.
“Last year, due to this their worrisome attitude towards the cluster communities, we staged a protest at their manifold,located along the Etegwe-Otuasega Road and stopped them from working, and demanded that the Etegwe-Otuasega Road which leads to other parts of Ogbia, Nembe and Brass Local Government Areas be rehabilitated.
“Today,by God’s grace, though the road is still under reconstruction,it’s now motorable. We thank the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State for being a good mediator”, the CDC chairman said.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
