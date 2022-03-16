Politics
Gbajabiamila Advises Against Over-Regulating Maritime Industry
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday advised against ‘over-regulation” of the maritime industry.
Gbajabiamila gave the advice in Abuja at the opening of a public hearing on five bills organised by the House of Representatives’ Committee on Maritime, Safety, Education and Administration.
The bills are Merchant Shipping Act (Repeal & Enactment) Bill 2021 (HB.1602) and Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency Act (Repeal and Enactment) Bill 2021 (HB.1476)
Others are Coastal and Inland Shipping (Cabotage) (Amendment) Bill 2020 (HB.77 8), the Maritime Development Bank of Nigeria (Establishment) Bill (202?) (HB.531) and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency Act (Amendment) Bill 2021 (HB. 1471)
Gbajabiamila said that the Bills seek to reform and reorganise the nation’s maritime transportation industry fundamentally.
The overall objective, he said, is to ensure that the sector operates optimally.
“It is to make it more attractive to investors and better suited to meet the needs of the people who rely on the maritime industry in various ways.
“Over the last 20 years, there have been repeated efforts by the National Assembly to advance legislation to improve the operations of the industry.
“In fact, these Bills under consideration today were first enacted within the lifetime of this republic. These efforts at reform will continue even after these Bills become law.
“They will continue because as Nigeria continues to diversify our economy away from overreliance on income from the sale of fossil fuels, the shipping and maritime transportation industry represents a significant untapped resource.
“We have an obligation to advance policies and legislation to unlock the potential in that sector and maximise the potential economic benefits to the Nigerian people.
“I have long believed and expressed that the primary role of government as it relates to private industry is to facilitate the conditions that allow private capital to thrive through investment and innovation.
“In performing this role, we must be wary of over-regulation. We must be careful not to over legislate in ways that become inimical to our objectives of advancing the growth and prosperity of the industry,” he said.
Earlier, the Chairman of the committee, Rep. Linda Ikpeazu, said that the hearing is to deliberate on critical maritime sector bills referred to the Committee, by the House-in-plenary.
She said a fruitful deliberation was incomplete without the active participation and engagement of stakeholders and experts in the sector, hence the hearing.
The lawmaker said that Nigeria, by any standard, was well endowed by ocean coastline, rivers and a rich marine bio-diversity.
She said that the fact that the marine pedigree has not translated into a vibrant maritime industry has remained a paradox to all.
“Not only are we focused on making the maritime sector a key alternative source of revenue and economic growth to our dwindling oil resources.
“We are also poised to develop a prosperous blue economy for our nation, akin to similar successes in other maritime nations around the world.
“The fact that our marine pedigree has not translated into a vibrant maritime industry has remained a paradox to all.
“As parliamentarians charged with legislating, over sighting as well as representing the sector, we are poised to reverse this trend.
“It is in this light that this public hearing is very important. It is an avenue to tap into the views and obtain inputs of both operators and regulators, whom in any case will be at the receiving end of their implementation, and other sector experts,” she said.
Politics
2023: Christians Should Get Their PVCs – CAN
The Plateau State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has advised eligible Christians to get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to participate in the 2023 general elections.
The Chairman of the association in the state, Rev. Fr. Polycarp Lubo, gave the advice at the 2022 Lenten Campaign Launch of the Catholic Diocese of Pankshin in Kabwir, Kanke Local Government Area of the state.
The campaign had the theme: “Participation of Catholics in politics: A panacea for good governance, peace and national development.”
According to the chairman, PVCs remain the only tool Christians can use to elect credible leaders come 2023.
He advised Christians to participate in the election process, adding that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had improved on the electoral process while rigging and other malpractices had reduced.
“With the new Electoral Act, a lot of things will change about our electoral process; INEC has also stepped up its game.
“This simply means that the era where people feel their votes don’t count is over.
“So, Christians, particularly those who have attained the age of 18 should go and obtain their voter cards to enable them participate fully in the 2023 general elections.
“Your voter card is your power. It will enable you vote credible and good leaders that will move the nation forward,” he said.
Lubo also called on Christians, currently occupying public offices, to lead according to God’s will and desist from acts that would tarnish the image of the church.
The Tide source reports that the diocese uses the lenten campaign to raise funds to support the poor and less privileged persons in the society.
Politics
Gbajabiamila Advises Against Over-Regulating Maritime Industry
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday advised against ‘over-regulation” of the maritime industry.
Gbajabiamila gave the advice in Abuja at the opening of a public hearing on five bills organised by the House of Representatives’ Committee on Maritime, Safety, Education and Administration.
The bills are Merchant Shipping Act (Repeal & Enactment) Bill 2021 (HB.1602) and Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency Act (Repeal and Enactment) Bill 2021 (HB.1476)
Others are Coastal and Inland Shipping (Cabotage) (Amendment) Bill 2020 (HB.77 8), the Maritime Development Bank of Nigeria (Establishment) Bill (202?) (HB.531) and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency Act (Amendment) Bill 2021 (HB. 1471)
Gbajabiamila said that the Bills seek to reform and reorganise the nation’s maritime transportation industry fundamentally.
The overall objective, he said, is to ensure that the sector operates optimally.
“It is to make it more attractive to investors and better suited to meet the needs of the people who rely on the maritime industry in various ways.
“Over the last 20 years, there have been repeated efforts by the National Assembly to advance legislation to improve the operations of the industry.
“In fact, these Bills under consideration today were first enacted within the lifetime of this republic. These efforts at reform will continue even after these Bills become law.
“They will continue because as Nigeria continues to diversify our economy away from overreliance on income from the sale of fossil fuels, the shipping and maritime transportation industry represents a significant untapped resource.
“We have an obligation to advance policies and legislation to unlock the potential in that sector and maximise the potential economic benefits to the Nigerian people.
“I have long believed and expressed that the primary role of government as it relates to private industry is to facilitate the conditions that allow private capital to thrive through investment and innovation.
“In performing this role, we must be wary of over-regulation. We must be careful not to over legislate in ways that become inimical to our objectives of advancing the growth and prosperity of the industry,” he said.
Earlier, the Chairman of the committee, Rep. Linda Ikpeazu, said that the hearing is to deliberate on critical maritime sector bills referred to the Committee, by the House-in-plenary.
She said a fruitful deliberation was incomplete without the active participation and engagement of stakeholders and experts in the sector, hence the hearing.
The lawmaker said that Nigeria, by any standard, was well endowed by ocean coastline, rivers and a rich marine bio-diversity.
She said that the fact that the marine pedigree has not translated into a vibrant maritime industry has remained a paradox to all.
“Not only are we focused on making the maritime sector a key alternative source of revenue and economic growth to our dwindling oil resources.
“We are also poised to develop a prosperous blue economy for our nation, akin to similar successes in other maritime nations around the world.
“The fact that our marine pedigree has not translated into a vibrant maritime industry has remained a paradox to all.
“As parliamentarians charged with legislating, over sighting as well as representing the sector, we are poised to reverse this trend.
“It is in this light that this public hearing is very important. It is an avenue to tap into the views and obtain inputs of both operators and regulators, whom in any case will be at the receiving end of their implementation, and other sector experts,” she said.
Politics
Okowa Tasks Aspirants On New Electoral Act
The Delta State Governor, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, has urged aspirants in the forthcoming general elections to acquaint themselves with the new Electoral Act.
Okowa stated this on Monday while swearing in his Senior Political Adviser and three Special Advisers at Government House, Asaba.
He noted that the Peoples Democratic Party had never been stronger, cohesive and more united than now and warned against acts that could undermine the new spirit in the party.
The governor said, “I urge PDP members, especially the aspirants, to get properly acquainted with the new Electoral Act. Going forward, we are under obligation to ensure that our utterances, conduct, and actions are always guided by the provisions of the law.
“As a party, the PDP at both the national and state levels has never been stronger, more cohesive and more united. As individuals or groups, we must shun anything that will undermine the new spirit in the PDP.
“If we do this, I can say without any fear of contradiction that the PDP is poised to reign supreme from 2023.
“As the final lap of this administration gathers momentum, we thought it necessary to bring in more experienced hands vast in their knowledge of the governance template, policy coordination, as well as conflict management and resolution.”
Trending
-
Oil & Energy3 days ago
Prepaid Meter User Raises Alarm Over Illegal Disconnection
-
Oil & Energy3 days ago
IPMAN Blames Aggrieved Members For Nigeria’s Petrol Woes
-
Oil & Energy3 days ago
Fresh Oil Spills From Agip’s Trunkline Rock Bayelsa Community
-
Oil & Energy3 days ago
FG Blames Waning Investment, Insecurity For Declining Crude
-
Editorial3 days ago
As Nigeria’s Constitution Is Reviewed…
-
Oil & Energy3 days ago
Don’t Count On OPEC To Bring Oil Prices Down
-
Oil & Energy3 days ago
Surge In Oil Prices: Rights Group Seeks Refinery Spending Probe
-
Rivers3 days ago
US Varsity Inducts 120 Traditional Medicine Doctors In Rivers