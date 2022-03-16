Featured
Comments Against Wike, Provocative, Northern Group Warns
A popular socio-political group, Arewa Political Advocates has warned against inflammatory remarks directed at the person of Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike by persons who appear to be surreptitiously used by disgruntled political jobbers in some quarters to tarnish the hard-earned reputation of Nigeria’s best performing governor.
A statement signed by the Coordinator, Arewa Political Advocates, Abubakar Yewa, and made available to The Tide yesterday, read in full, “We, members of Arewa Political Advocates read with amusement a write up titled: ‘A Text Of Press Conference Convened By Northern Alliance For National Cohesion, On The Inflammatory Remarks Of Governor Nyesom Wike Of Rivers State’.
“We have noted and appraised the contents of this press conference carefully and in the interest of the peace, cohesion and harmonious coexistence which has existed and continues to exist between us and our brothers in the South-South, we wish to state as follows:
“We will willingly overlook the provocative innuendos, delivered recklessly by paid hackers and rabble rousers, who are only interested in the pittance they get from those who do not mean well for our country.
“We recognise the fact that what is playing out between Governor Wike and his Edo State counterpart, provoked, of course, by the deputy governor, in his own disrespectful, unguarded, combative and confrontational comments, is purely a political matter by politicians, which will eventually be settled with their usual political solutions.
“But we are very much disturbed by the involvement of meddlesome Interlopers and anti-progressive groups, comprised mostly of faceless individuals, who actually cry more than the bereaved and have no stake whatsoever, except for their nuisance value and proclivity to offer themselves as agents of destabilization, destruction and disunity in Nigeria.
“These fractious, willful and intractable groups have nothing to lose, from the consequences of their unguarded, infantile and myopic utterances, except the perverse joy they derive from celebrating the whatever negative gains accruing from their contractual intrusion at the expense of the rest of unsuspecting, innocent Nigerians.
“Having put this in perspective, it becomes imperative at this juncture, to refer to the very auspicious quote by the erudite, utilitarian philosopher, John Stuart Mills. The complete quote, delivered at an inaugural address at the University of St. Andrews, Scotland, on February 1st, 1867,goes like this:
“Let not any one pacify his conscience by the delusion that he can do no harm if he takes no part, and forms no opinion. Bad men need nothing more to compass their ends, than that good men should look on and do nothing. He is not a good man who, without a protest, allows wrong to be committed in his name, and with the means which he helps to supply, because he will not trouble himself to use his mind on the subject.”
“It is against this backdrop therefore, that we must define and locate the fearless, bold, determined, courageous, consistent and admirable public advocacy of Governor Nyesom Wike, which has without any doubts whatsoever, transformed him into a champion of the Nigerian masses, a voice for the long suffering common man and a true leader of the ordinary citizens of this country, who continue to suffer under very suffocating and unbearable situation, which are getting worse with each passing day.
“In this day and age, when political leadership demands more than opportunistic service to the people, Governor Nyesom Wike, unlike majority of his colleagues, has stood out like a proud, towering colossus, who will not be cowed as he speaks truth to power and calls out those who must be called out, whether in his own constituency, political party or the nation at large.
“It is rather unfortunate that so many people are only encountering the dynamic Nyesom Wike only now that he is governor, as those of us who know him before now will confirm that he has also been firm, bold, fearless, determined, courageous and prepared. That was how he defeated an incumbent governor and rescued Rivers State from the clutches of those who wanted to set back the state.
“That was also how he got involved with Edo State to make peace amongst the contending parties, after much pleading by both the governor, his deputy and the national working committee of the PDP, which eventually paved the way for Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy to emerge.
“He did not stop there but also took charge of the Edo State Guber campaign and remained on ground at the risk of his own personal safety and wellbeing, even after the police had laid siege on his hotel for three days, to deliver and ensure victory for those who are now challenging the party that did so much for them.
“Let it also be placed on record, for the education and information of the likes of the Northern Alliance For National Cohesion, that Governor Nyesom Wike has always enjoyed a warm, cordial and robust relationship with his brother governors and has regularly consulted with them before going public with any issue of party or national concern. Otherwise, has the so-called members of the Northern Alliance ever bothered to wonder why his colleagues have not challenged him once, but instead are joining him, especially in litigations, against breaches of the Constitution by the Federal Government?
“Has the so-called Northern Alliance even realized that almost all his brother governors in the PDP and indeed top political figures and statesmen across party divides, have actually come to Rivers State to commission several of the massive, legacy projects which Governor Wike is delivering in Rivers State and to Rivers people, in fulfilment of his primary responsibility to bring good governance and the dividends of democracy to his people?
“Let us state categorically here that the Northern Alliance or whichever amorphous group has been contracted by dubious pay masters, is not and can never be in any position and has no right, privilege or authority whatsoever, to issue any directive or threat to anybody or even cast aspersions on any governor on behalf of the North.
“We urge Governor Wike not to make any group with questionable intentions and dubious motives relevant and popular, by engaging them in issues that do not have the national interest as its objective. He is a leader we admire because of his guiding principles of sincerity, honesty and team work.
“Let us equally state without equivocation that we are not aware of any fora, occasion, public event, Television, Radio, Newspaper or even Online interview or address, where Governor Nyesom Wike has declared openly that he is contesting for the Presidency of the country. We already know those who have declared and Governor Wike is not amongst them.
“In fact Governor Wike has made his position on contesting for the Presidency very clear and consistent on National Television and elsewhere, which is that, while he has every constitutional right to contest for the position of Presidency if he so desires, he is however busy with delivering good governance and the dividends of democracy to his people of Rivers State as he winds down to the completion of his mandatory two terms as governor of Rivers State.
“We also want to use this medium to caution politicians, especially those in the PDP, who have now become rumour mongers, that the PDP has not made any pronouncement about the presidency yet and it is unfortunate and tragic for our political experience for a governor to take out a full page press release, published in National Newspapers to accuse and allege that another governor has presidential ambition. This is how low some of our leaders and politicians have fallen and it is very sad indeed.
“Finally, we want to caution politicians on the type and manner of groups and individuals they engage and procure to ventilate their public advocacy.
“Some of these so called groups may actually be made up of terrorists, militants and other nefarious and unscrupulous entities masquerading as social crusaders, but waiting in the wings with malevolent intentions, to unleash mayhem, unrest and conflict upon and within the polity.
“We must all be careful in this political season and put the interest of Nigeria first, even when we have personal and political issues to settle. A word they say, is enough for the wise”, the statement added.
Inflation Increases By 15.70%, NBS Confirms …Merchandise Trade Deficit Rises 171% To N1.93trn
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)has said that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 15.70percentYear-on-Year in the month of February.
This is 1.63percent lower than 17.33percent recorded in the previous month.
The Statistician General of the Federation, Dr. Simon Harry, disclosed this, yesterday, during the monthly press briefing at the bureau’s headquarters, in Abujaon its ‘Consumer Price Index February 2022’ report.
On the month by month basis, the inflation he said also increased by 1.63percent, which is 0.16percent higher recorded in the month of January.
According to the NBS, the highest increases were recorded in prices of gas, liquid fuel, wine, tobacco, spirit, narcotics, solid fuels, among others.
It said, “In February, 2022, the CPI which measures inflation increased to 15.70per cent on year-on-year basis. This is 1.63per cent points lower compared to the rate recorded in February, 2021 (17.33)per cent. This means that the headline inflation rate slowed down in February when compared to the same month in the previous year.
“Increases were recorded in all classification of individual consumption by purpose divisions that yielded the headline index. On month-on-month basis, the headline index increased to 1.63per cent in February, 2022, this is 0.16per cent rate higher than the rate recorded in January, 2022 (1.47)per cent.”
According to the NBS report, the percentage change in the average composite CPI for the 12 months period ending February, 2022 over the average of the CPI for the previous 12 months period was 16.73per cent, showing 0.14per cent point from 16.87per cent recorded in January, 2022.
The urban inflation rate increased to 16.25per cent (year-on-year) in February, 2022 from 17.92per cent recorded in February, 2021, while the rural inflation rate increased to 15.18per cent in February, 2022 from 16.77per cent in February, 2021.
Similarly, the National Bureau of Statistics said the country’s merchandise trade deficit rose year-on-year (YoY) by 171per cent to N1.93trillion last year from N711.24billion in 2020.
NBS also said that total merchandise trade stood at N39.7trillion in 2021, rising YoY by 57.5per cent from N25.2trillion in 2020.
The bureau disclosed this in its Foreign Trade in Goods Statistics report for the fourth quarter of 2021 (Q4’21).
According to the report, the value of imports rose YoY by 64per cent to N20.84trillion in 2021 from N12.68trillion in 2020.
The value of exports in 2021 rose by 51per cent to N18.9trillion from N12.5trillion in 2020.
The report stated: “In Q4’21, Nigeria’s total merchandise trade stood at ¦ 11.7trillion, representing 11.79per cent over the level recorded in Q3’21 but was 74.71per cent higher when compared to the value recorded in Q4’20.
“Export trade in the quarter under review stood at ¦ 5.76trillion indicating an increase of 12.27per cent over the preceding quarter and the value in 2021 also grew by 80.5per cent over the corresponding period of the previous year.
“Furthermore, the share of exports in total trade stood at 49.26per cent in Q4’21.
“On the other hand, total imports stood at ¦ 5.94trillion in Q4’21 indicating an increase of 11.33per cent over the preceding quarter and 69.41per cent over the corresponding period of 2020.
“Imports value in the fourth quarter of 2021 accounted for 50.74per cent of total trade.
“The balance of trade in the period under review stood at (¦ 173.96billion), this shows a deficit trade with an improvement of 12.72per cent over the preceding quarter.
“In 2021, the value of total trade stood at ¦ 39.75trillion which is 57.6per cent higher than the value recorded in 2020.
“The value of total imports in 2021 stood at ¦ 20.84trillion which is 64.11per cent higher than the value recorded in 2020, while total export was valued at ¦ 18.9trillion showing an increase of 50.9per cent than the value recorded in 2020.
“Overall in 2021, merchandise trade recorded a deficit ¦ 1.93trillion.”
On trade by Custom Ports and Post, NBS said: “In Q4’21, the bulk of exports transactions were carried through Apapa Port with goods valued at ¦ 5.16trillion or 89.54per cent of total exports. This was followed by Port Harcourt which recorded ¦ 398.14billion or 4.6per cent of total export.
“In terms of imports, Apapa Port also recorded the highest transactions valued at ¦ 3.53trillion or 59.5per cent of total imports. This was followed by Tin Can Island which accounted for goods valued at ¦ 774.18billion or 13.03per cent while Port Harcourt (3) handled ¦ 457.07billion or 7.69per cent of total imports.”
Also, the Nigerian Mining Cadastre Office (NMCO) revenue generation increased to 86.7per cent to N4.3billion in December 31, 2021 from N2.303billion in the corresponding period of 2020.
A statement from the NMCO signed by the Director-General, Engr. Obadiah Nkom, yesterday, said that the figure was highest ever generated to the federation’s account by the agency over the years.
He stated: “From January to May, 2021, the MCO was able to rake in N2.016billion while by December 31, 2021, the revenue generated rose to N4.3billion, which was the highest revenue generated ever by the office.”
Highlighting some of its achievements, he said offices have been established in the six geo-political zones of the country which are working and collaborating more closely with other departments and agencies of the Federal Government in the Ministry of Solid Minerals.
He said, “With about 44 minerals, there is a need to invest in accurate data gathering in order to attract the right investors to the solid minerals sector. The concern of the MCO is to be able to imbibe transparency, security of tenure and non-subjectivity, all towards attracting the needed investments in the sector”.
He also emphasised the need to generate the needed revenue for the country, especially with the support of government and other stakeholders, even as he said the Federal Government should rethink and concentrate on solid minerals to diversify the economy thereby increasing its revenue base as prices of oil dwindle daily.
“Budgetary constraints as regards running costs of the headquarters; budgetary constraints as regards running costs of the zonal offices (vehicle maintenance, fuelling, communication, water and other bills, among others) and the need for continuous capacity building of staff are major challenges,” he said.
Return PDP’s Mandate, Wike Tasks Umahi ….Demands Sanction Against Edo Dep Gov
Rivers State Governor, Chief NyesomWike has urged the Ebonyi State Governor, Engr David Umahi to return the mandate he got on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Wike made the demand at the inauguration of the Eastern Bypass Road in Port Harcourt, last Saturday.
He said it was rather unfortunate that instead of seeking appeal to the judgement of the court that had sacked him, Umahi made a reckless statement attacking the judge.
“Look at a governor making a reckless statement simply because a judge made a judgement according to his own opinion, which you are entitled to appeal up to the Supreme Court.
“You have called somebody a thief in the market and you’re saying I’m sorry, it is late. That you are sorry, we the members of the public, we don’t take it”.
Wike said this was the first in Nigeria’s political history that defection of a governor to another party was being contested in court.
He said that the decision of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to challenge the defection of the governor and others elected on its platform should be seen as a clear example of what was required to strengthen democracy.
Wike pointed out that it was members of the PDP who took Umahi to court to demand the mandate of the party from him.
“If our party has done this earlier when people were leaving in the National Assembly, we won’t have had the problem we are having today.
“That is one of the problems of party leadership. People cannot come out and take the bull by the horns. So, Governor Umahi, be rest assured that PDP will continue this matter down to the Supreme Court. We will continue with the matter.”
He said it is no longer acceptable that someone will win an election and defect with the victory to another party for fear of escaping visitation of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
“You carry the votes of another party and join another party. Can you transfer votes? You work hard for somebody to win election and tomorrow, the person say I have defected.
“If you have defected, leave the seat if you know it’s easy. And this will checkmate most of these political harlots who will never sit one place.”
The Rivers State governor also took a swipe at the deputy governor of Edo State, who had spoken in an uncanny manner against the PDP.
Wike said he has written to national chairman of the party and given reasons why a disciplinary committee needs to be set up against the deputy governor, who lost his ward in the last election.
“This is the thing I am talking about impunity. I was watching when a deputy governor was ranting in the media, threatening the party that there is an alternative to PDP.
“This is the same deputy governor who knelt down to beg for us to give them umbrella. Today, he has the effrontery to threaten PDP.”
Wike also berated the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), for abdicating their agreement of contributing 50percent of the cost of the construction of the Eastern Bypass Road that leads to its corporate headquarters office in Port Harcourt.
Inauguration the road project, former Governor of Kogi State, Ibrahim Idris noted with delight the untiring delivery of projects by Wike in virtually all sectors in order to provide quality living to Rivers people.
According to him, such measure of service in public office was evidence of transparency and accountability because the people can see how public resources were deplored for the good of all residents.
He affirmed that the entire PDP leadership identify and is proud of the quality of service provided by Wike, who has become a worthy example of what political leadership should be in Nigeria.
Providing the project description, Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Hon EllokaTasie-Amadi said the Eastern Bypass Road that was 7.3m wide of single carriage without drains, has been expanded into 18.5m wide to become dual carriage way with drains.
He explained that the 3.348km long road now has 1.2m wide drain on both sides that is 6.7km long, has two carriage ways each measuring 7.3m wide with 1.5m median, which is fitted to serve the volume of vehicular traffic that ply the road daily.
