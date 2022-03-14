Opinion
Why Suffer Diaspora Nigerians?
The ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine has further underscored the need for a consistent bail-out strategy by African countries with regard to the early evacuation of their citizens from imminent crisis in a host country.
Whereas the United States, Britain, France, Australia and even India were reported to have long shipped out their citizens and diplomatic staff from Kyiv, Nigeria and her continental siblings with sizeable citizens presence in Ukraine simply opted to await the arrival of Russian tanks and fighter aircraft – by which time the airports had already been shut and roads were clogged with huge traffic of fleeing households.
For the US and others, there is usually a round-the-clock monitoring of any brewing crisis wherever in the world. At the point such crisis begins to deepen (even though most are secretly sponsored by these world powers), they issue travel advisories warning their citizens against travelling to such hot spots while also making plans to ensure that those already there are safely evacuated.
But, not so for Nigeria. The authorities in Abuja had hesitated, apparently assuming that President Vladimir Putin was merely acting a Russian movie script by amassing for weeks tanks and troops at his country’s border with Ukraine.
According to some of the trapped Nigerian students in different parts of the beleaguered country, they had to trek for tens of kilometres toward the borders of Poland, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia as was belatedly instructed by the Nigerian Foreign Affairs Ministry. They suffered from hunger and extreme cold, sometimes sleeping in tents without mats and blankets.
Some of those who made it early to the borders narrated how they were denied immediate passage and had to spend more days in camps on the officials’ insistence that Ukrainian refugees be accorded priority in the crossing routine. Upon crossing eventually, communication became another strain as there were hardly any Nigerian embassy officials to receive them according as promised; neither were the supplied phone numbers connecting. This had, therefore, forced many of them to trek great distances or hitch a lift to Warsaw, especially for those in Poland.
A Nigerian female student reported being barred by a Ukrainian woman from boarding a train specifically designated to transport women, the elderly and children to friendly border posts.
With all these stories, therefore, anybody can imagine my chagrin when it was reported that a large number of able-bodied Nigerian men (some claiming to be war veterans) had filed out for days at the Ukrainian Embassy in Abuja literally begging to be transported to go join in defending Kyiv against the Russians. They were obviously not aware that over 122,000 of their compatriots alongside other Africans had gathered at the Polish, Romanian and Hungarian cusps to protest against Ukrainians’ discrimination against Africans and other people of colour who were also attempting to flee the Russian aggression. Or could these Nigerian men have opted to place whatever their pecuniary expectations from such undertaking above everything else; notwithstanding how their pursuit would imperil the lives of Nigerians living in Russia?
Another thrilling news about all this is that the federal government has finally released the sum of $8.5 million for the evacuation of Nigerians leaving Ukraine and that, so far, no casualties have been reported. But even so, I am discouraged that the two indigenous airlines contracted to airlift these apparently distraught passengers back home have returned with less than full loads. And I ask why? Were those all the Nigerian returnees they could find in the four transit countries? Or have these airlines devised to make as many trips as they possibly can in order to maximise their takings from the repatriation fund?
It was said that Nigeria had about 4,000 students undergoing various trainings, mostly in medicine, engineering and aeronautics in Ukraine. She was believed to rank second to Morocco with over 8,000, and followed by Egypt.
The main thrust of this write-up is that Nigeria should reach beyond its perennial fire-brigade approach to securing her citizens abroad in times of major upheavals. For instance, just as she appears to be establishing a grip on the Ukrainian situation, reports have emerged which suggest that the Nigerian community in South Africa has petitioned President Cyril Ramaphosa to protect them and their properties against a developing wave of xenophobic attack by armed mobs.
According to President of the Nigerian Union in South Africa (NUSA), Collins Mgbo, 62 foreigners lost their lives to such attacks in 2008, while the figure for 2015 was seven. In 2019, another mob attack claimed 12 lives.
Recall that the 2019 incident resulted in the federal government arranging with Air Peace to airlift 600 Nigerians back from Johannesburg; even if so belatedly.
During the COVID-19 global lockdown in 2020, the Nigerian government reportedly assured its citizens stranded in China of ongoing evacuation arrangements, but insisted that the people should be ready to pay for their flight. Haba!
As for the unfortunate Nigerian migrants who were slaving it out in some European, North African and Middle East homes, their eventual repatriations had been mostly as a result of the interventions of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) than any deliberate consular effort by their home government.
In short, it is high time Nigeria improved on how she responds to her distressed citizens, especially those resident abroad.
By: Ibelema Jumbo
Over-Reaching Safe Limits
The aspiration or ambition of reaching out beyond safe limits may be attributed to the culture or spirit of adventure, but it can also be an indicator of a peculiar human propensity having to do with vanity. There is a great difference between undertaking an activity or venture because of a biting need, expediency or urgency which can include a life-threatening situation; and doing things to impress or create an impact which may be borne of vanity. The fact that 99 aspirants or contestants cannot become presidents of a country at the same time, may be viewed as a valid democratic option of fielding a large number of contestants for the electorate to choose from.
Over-reaching safe limits would include a very brilliant lawyer or lecturer with less than N250,000 balance in his bank account, vying for the office of a president in Nigeria. In the United States of America, a Barack Obama may undertake such a venture and receive mass support from those who believe in his ability and mission, but that would hardly be the case in Nigeria. Therefore, the issue of over-reaching safe limits has to do with matching personal ability or mission with the situations of an environment as well as the prospect of such intended venture making a relevant social impact.
Peculiarities of politics, as practised in Nigeria, would make it a fool-hardy project for a capable but independent candidate, with little money for campaign purposes, to vie to become president. Even if such capable candidate joins one of the existing political parties, there would rarely be any prospect that the party machinery would field him as a viable contestant. Thus money politics is for no one else but money-bags or those that money-bags can sponsor. The same goes for power politics.
It would be difficult for Nigeria to rise above money and power politics, whose peculiarities include acts of gangsterism and exclusiveness. Under such peculiar circumstances, political parties become deep waters where any rash adventure can be a costly venture. It cannot be said that Nigeria cannot produce one individual who can turn around the current position of the country for the better. The challenge is how to identify, reach out to and allow such capable person to preside over the affairs of the country. Safe limits, within the Nigerian context, would include staying away from the booby-traps and artificially constructed constraints which money and power politics entail. Decent people stay away from it.
It is obvious that the state of maturity, development and consciousness among human beings differ widely; neither is there an evenness, equality or uniformity at any given time. The pity is that finer qualities, like the mind’s constructions, are not written on faces of individuals. What we find more common is a situation where money and power become instruments of blusters, making it impossible to identify or pick out the cream of the human stock. Particularly in politics, it can be said that the beautiful ones are not yet born.
No nation, like a chain, can be stronger than its weakest link. In this sense, the status and standing of the masses constitute what is known as mean average in statistics. Above and below the mean average, there are several citizens moving about without anyone knowing the status of their consciousness. The earth, like a farmland, is a vast field of developmental activities and exertions where widely different participants carry out various ventures. Thus, we have the good, the bad and ugly mixed up on earth.
Over-reaching safe limits is a situation where an individual, out of vaulting ambition and vanity, seeks to undertake a venture or task beyond his capacity. This is so because people move and function within the limits set by their own sate of maturity. Unfortunately, many people over-rate their ability or capacity, and in undertaking tasks beyond the limits of their maturity, plunge themselves and the society into jeopardy. This unfortunate situation is more so in politics, where the ambition for power and wealth predominate and with obstinacy and narrow-mindedness, making power hustlers to lead unsuspecting masses astray. Politics of brigandage!
It is in human nature that when an individual finds out that he is missing out on the real purpose of life, he resorts to various cosmetic measures to compensate for the loss. Such cosmetic measures include the pursuit of wealth and power, or some other ego-dominated ventures, largely for the purpose of getting public attention. In that process, the temptation of over-reaching safe limits often comes as an ego-booster, whereby caution can be thrown to the wind. Results of ventures undertaken under the impulse of ego are usually sad.
It is hardly true that the issues of drug and mental aberrations are peculiar to young persons alone, because the youths who get addicted to drugs today, become adult soon, with such addiction remaining with them. Neither is it true that hard economic conditions are responsible for wide-spread abuse of hard drugs and mental abnormality. Without going into the history of drug abuse in Nigeria, it would suffice to say that fighting against hard-drug culture would be like fighting against other social ills-continuous engagement. Neither can there be a society without ills and challenges.
One inescapable issue that must be explored by anyone who wants to understand why people over-reach safe limits, is the importance of Meaning in life. Like purpose, meaning clarifies what life is all about, whereby personal experiences assume different meanings. One Viktor Frankl, a Jewish psychiatrist, while in Nazi detention camp, developed Logotherapy as a philosophy whose emphasis is that the search for meaning is the driving force in Man. To find core meaning makes for a stable, satisfying life, but those who miss out in this task over-reach themselves to create impressions. What is known as self-actualisation has to do with finding the core meaning or purpose of life. Politics is not the route to it!
A nation where a politician or lawmaker would boast publicly of having 28 children and which ranks 154 out of 180 in corruption index, is a nation that must learn to cruise within safe limits, and cut down on flamboyant lifestyle. Natural immune system works effectively where individuals recognise their safe limits which differ from one person to another. Thus, anyone reaching out beyond individual safe limits, as determined by his state of personal maturity and consciousness, would be exposed to avoidable dangers. Use of hard drugs and extraneous aids to enhance personal capacity are some of the means of over-reaching safe limits. No one can give what he does not have personally. Why fake it?
By: Bright Amirize
Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Addressing Almajiri Phenomenon
That great floods have flown from simple sources, or that big fleas grow from small fleas, are old idioms which remind us that disturbing social anormalies usually arise from small beginnings which we ignore, to our own detriment. Almajiri phenomenon which has to do with going cap-in-hand, street-to-street, begging for alms, may be a culture and approved in some religious circle, is a practice that must be brought to an end immediately. “Stop This Begging Attitude” – ref. The Tide of Friday, January 21, 2022 (Page 9), should include the almajiri culture.
Almajiri culture probably originated from the plight of street urchins and homeless destitutes whose conditions brought about an intervention by some religious leaders. Such street children and destitute persons were taken off the streets and kept under the custody of religious bodies that sought to rehabilitate them. In order to support their maintenance such helpless persons undertook some organised process of house-to-house begging for charity. Leaders of various begging groups would render accounts of what they got daily to the religious leaders responsible for their custody and feeding.
Especially on the days of worship, almajiri groups would be seen in some worship centres begging for alms which range from monetary gifts, to food items, clothings and drugs or insecticide and detergents. With time, there grew up some organised rehabilitation centres away from homes of individual religious leaders, and with various charitable organisations taking interest in and giving support for the maintenance of a growing number of destitute persons. This practice was predominant in Muslim communities.
Apart from street children with no one taking care of them, there were also some adults who were homeless or disabled, with pathetic physical conditions. Expectedly, public health became an issue arising from some of the destitute persons having some contagious and communicable diseases which must be checked from spreading. Thus, public health officials from local and external authorities got involved in the affairs of migrant begging groups, under the custody of religious organisations. Some individuals and groups who gave regular support to the almajiri beggers sought for some tax waivers in view of their humanitarian and charitable gestures.
From an informal, humanitarian practice almajiri phenomenon became a culture and way of life, whereby some individuals and groups sought to use it as a means of making some impact in the society. From record keeping of the number of indigent persons under one cluster, to the amount of money derived daily as charity and expenditure on feeding and medical needs, the almajiri affair became a unit under the scrutiny of various religious bodies. From abandoned children to helpless young mothers jilted by some randy men, the almajiri phenomenon became a rehabilitation activity demanding a wider support from humanitarian organisations, but little from government.
Obviously young persons grow into adults, whereby there is also expanded range of responsibilities. While young persons and disabled adults go into the streets begging for alms, able-bodied adults from the almajiri origin would have to engage in some other productive activities. Such productive engagements would range from shining and mending of shoes, to apprenticeship in other trades and menial jobs. Indoctrination and other mind-control programmes also featured as part of almajiri culture.
It would not be an exaggeration or hate speech to say that membership of extremist religious groups such as Boko Haram and ISWAP etc, would have some relationship with the almajiri phenomenon. Available records of academic research studies on the alamjiri phenomenon (1975-2008) show that graduands from rehabilitation centres rarely fit into the society or locate their homes of origin. They may not go into a life of crime, but there is evidence of an indoctrinated mindset which places the root of their plight on the wider society, especially the distribution of social resources and good things of life.
Without pointing accusing fingers at religious teachers, sociological research works on almajiri phenomenon in Nigeria would suggest that “a mindset of aggression towards society” has some roots in “ideas dished out by clerics …” Perhaps there are religious preachers and teachers who would trace economic and moral ills of the society to “Western education and capitalism”. It is possible, in this regard, to say that Boko Haram ideology derives from this stone-throwing theology of Western education being responsible for the ills of humanity. There are preachers who say it openly that “Sharia Law is the solution” to the ills of humanity.
Wole Soyinka would say: “This, no honest men will deny: Man has failed the world or the world has failed mankind.. Then question further: What faiths and realms of values have controlled our earth till now?” The implication here is that the two dominant religions in Nigeria-Islam and Christianity-must bear much of the blames for the values and orientations that have failed to bring succour and right guidance to humanity, so far. Almajiri has its roots in religion, and so also Boko Haram, albeit with the intention to sanitise the society.
Unfortunately, the glaring reality is that existing religious dogmas, enlightenment and practices have not provided ideal succour to address the ills of humanity. The culture of begging, which includes tithes and donations, purportedly for the purpose of “doing God’s Work” has been grossly abused, corrupted and turned into an economic affair. Secular begging, ranging from “anything for the boys”, to contract inflation and budget padding, are various means of corruption. Religious begging would include the demands on adherents to “sow seeds” and make donations for the purpose of carrying out God’s work. These antics have been responsible for much abuses in religion.
Official begging which takes various forms of lobbying and hustles to inflate security votes have not only exposed the nation to avoidable vulnerability, but also opened doors for all forms of abuses and misuse of public funds. Mrs Ezeaku would draw our attention to the need to build a new ethos that would place emphasis on self-respect and dignity of labour. A reference was made to a National Ethics and Integrity Policy, as a part of Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary celebration.
That Nigeria has core values as Human dignity, Patriotism and Personal Responsibility, Voice and Participation in nation-building, Integrity, National Unity and Professionalism, would mean that there are available guidelines for steering the nation in the right direction. To follow such right directions would not include sponsoring banditry, baking a national cake that requires ruthless rat-race to be consumed by a few clever hustlers, or using religion as a political and economic instrument, etc. The almajiri phenomenon is an indicator that the National Ethics and Integrity Policy exists merely. on paper.
By: Bright Amirize
Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
