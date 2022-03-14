News
We Won’t Be Distracted From Empowering Ex-Agitators, PAP Assures
The Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) has said no amount of blackmail would distract the scheme’s focus to empower ex-agitators.
PAP, in a statement personally signed at the weekend by its Interim Administrator, Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (rtd), said its mandate remained to ensure verifiable empowerment of all beneficiaries.
Dikio said in the statement that PAP would not allow anything or anyone to distract it from achieving set tasks.
He said the empowerment would be achieved through the PAP’s Train, Employ and Mentor (TEM) scheme, formation of cooperatives, business clusters, and vocational and allied training programmes.
“The Presidential Amnesty Programme is committed to ensuring the verifiable empowerment of the ex-agitators in all ramifications to fulfil the mandate and purpose of the programme’’, he said.
Dikio, who said the goal was to attain food security and full participation in the blue economy, urged members of the public to respect PAP’s priorities.
He said no form of detraction would deter PAP from achieving its mandate.
Assist Makinde To Deliver Ekiti, Osun For PDP, Odeyemi Begs Wike
The immediate past Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Diran Odeyemi, has commended Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, for always standing by the party.
He, however, urged Wike to join hands with his counterpart in Oyo State, Engr Seyi Makinde to ensure victory for the PDP in the forthcoming governorship poll in Ekiti and Osun states.
In a statement made available to newsmen in Osogbo, yesterday, Odeyemi also commended Wike for his loyalty, commitment and determination towards making PDP a ruling party at the federal level.
Odeyemi, who also said plans by the PDP to retake power at the centre rest on the party’s performance in Ekiti and Osun governorship polls, called on Wike and Makinde to devise strategies that would deliver the two states to the party.
He said, “Governor Nyesom Wike’s commitment to PDP is not hidden at all. It is obvious he is determined to ensure PDP gets back power at the centre.
“We are now using this medium to tell him that he should support his brother, Governor Seyi Makinde, and devise winning strategy that will ensure victory for PDP in Ekiti and Osun governorship polls.
“We, members of PDP, are giving him our words that we will reward his loyalty, commitment to the party, whenever he needs it,” he added.
Don’t End BRT, Make It Safer, Commutters To Sanwo-Olu
Some Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) passengers along the Ikeja/Oshodi corridor have appealed to the Lagos State Government to boost security on the buses, for improved safety of commuters.
Some BRT passengers , who spoke to newsmen yesterday appealed to government to deploy technology to make operations better and safer for commutters, to avert a repeat of the “Bamise saga”.
A trader in Computer Village, who simply identified himself as Okwudili said the BRT was the hope of business people, who had to catch up early with business appointments.
Okwudili who spoke newsmen at the Mangoro bus corridor said it was impressive that the BRT fleet was increasing, adding that government should improve and digitalise operations for efficiency and safety.
“Government has banned Okada on highways, BRT is the fastest means we have especially business people.
“If you go to some countries abroad, they don’t have traffic jams because the government provided this big high capacity buses every where.
“The death of Bamise should make all transportation stakeholders have roundtable discussion on how to make BRT safer.
“Transportation is big business internationally, I believe that Gov. Sanwo-Olu can do it,” he said.
A 300 level student of the University of Lagos, Miss Peju Pedro, said “it is scarier taking BRT at night now because I will be afraid of rape or death. Government should make them safer”.
Pedro who spoke to newsmen at the BRT Terminal opposite ShopRite Superstores in Alausa appealled to government to seek private sector help in regulating BRT operations effectively.
Another student of Agidingbi Junior High School, Master Joseph Kushima , told newsmen that the bus was assisting to carry students to school for free.
“We like BRT, they should not stop it, if there is security no driver can kill anybody,” he said.
Newsmen reports that Miss BamiseAyanwola, the late 22-year-old fashion designer, went missing after she boarded a BRT bus driven by Mr Andrew Nice on February 26.
Her corpse was found on Carter Bridge in Lagos Island days later, leading to the arrest of Nice by officials of the Department of State Security Services in Ogun state, after he fled Lagos.
Afraid of public outrage that may lead to destruction or attacks on the fleet, the state government suspended the operations of BRT for two days, leading to outcry by commutters , who were stranded at various bus stops forcing government to restore the fleet.
Shippers’ Council Boss Says Media Support Crucial To Success Of Maritme Industry
Executive Secretary, Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC),Mr Emmanuel Jime, has emphasised the need for the support of the media in the efforts to reposition the maritime industry to meet set targets.
“We must build a robust partnership with the media. It is very crucial to our success in the maritime industry as government looks more toward diversifying and broadening Nigeria’s economic horizon,” Jime said.
He spoke at the weekend when he received a delegation of the newsmen, who paid him a courtesy call.
Jime said that the maritime industry was going through various reforms and implementing new strategies toward easing the time, cost and environment of doing business.
“Such efforts require the buy-in of all stakeholders and the general public.
“People living in the areas where the activities are undertaken also need to be carried along. We cannot do this without working with the media,” he said.
Jime particularly lauded the shippers’ council’s partnership with NAN over the years, saying that the maritime outfit had benefitted immensely from that partnership.
“We shall continue to build on that rewarding relationship with NAN.
“Aside covering our activities effectively, NAN remains the most credible source of news in the country and even the whole world.
“Anything I read from NAN, I just believe it is the gospel truth. NAN cannot lie. Their editors are always meticulous and strive to balance every information before publishing it.
“In an era where fake news is common, NAN has kept its head high and distinguished itself as freshly different. We shall continue to identify and work with NAN to propagate our activities,” he said.
Jime said that the NSC shall continue to crave NAN’s friendship as it curries support of all concerned toward achieving its mandate of protecting players and regulating activities of the maritime industry.
“We try to regulate the cost of doing business. We also try to regulate local shipping charges and also ensure quality service delivery.
“We have worked out the port process manual and will strive to ensure that the ports sector is working as required. We shall need the media to play its role so that, together, we can shore up economic growth.”
Jime also spoke on the status of the many dry ports across the country and expressed the hope that they would soon be completed and put to use.
“Our goal is to make Nigeria the maritime hub of Africa. To do that, our sea ports must be in good shape. Lekki Deep Seaport will soon come on stream and give us a massive boost.
“All of these efforts must be supported by everyone and the media’s role can never be over emphasised,” he said.
Earlier, MrEphraimsSheyin, Head of Lagos Operations and leader of the NAN delegation, had called for closer working relationship with the NSC toward broadening Nigeria’s economic horizon.
He said that the NSC was very crucial to the nation’s quest to diversify its economy, noting that an efficient maritime industry would shore up economic growth and reduce dependence on oil revenues.
Sheyin noted that the Federal Government had continued to invest heavily in the maritime industry, hence the need to keep Nigerians abreast on developments in that critical sector.
“As elections draw nearer, Nigerians will be anxious to hear what government has achieved in all sectors. One sector many are concerned about is the maritime industry.
“NAN is prepared to publicise the achievements and challenges of the sector so as to answer those questions and assure Nigerians that government is working.
“As a federal government agency, we need to highlight government’s efforts. The ultimate goal is to form a partnership that will benefit Nigeria and Nigerians.
“In NAN, we believe that such synergy is necessary to promote the quest to develop alternative revenue sources, create jobs and widen our economic frontiers,” he said.
Also in the NAN team were MrAbdulfatai Babatunde, Head, Lagos Newsroom, and Mr Wale Ojetimi, Head, Metro Desk.
