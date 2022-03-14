Niger Delta
Udom Directs Owners Of Compensated Properties To Vacate
Occupants of structures constituting an impediment to construction work along the NsitUbium-Eket axis of the Eket-Etinan road, who have been compensated, have been urged to vacate and allow the right of way, as the government was committed to completing the dual carriage expressway from Etinan to Eket.
The AkwaIbom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel stated this, while speaking at a funeral service in AfahaAtai, Eket local government area, in honour of the late Pastor Benjamin James Bassey, father of Elder Samuel Bassey, Special Representative to the Governor, AkwaIbom State Liaison Office, Lagos.
While restating the commitment of his administration to complete all ongoing projects in the state within record time, he appreciated the pace of work by CCECC along the Eket-Etinan road and sued for the cooperation of all to expedite completing a dual thoroughfare from NsitUbium across Okon axis to the Eket roundabout.
“If you’ve been given the compensation, please, please, please vacate in peace. Those compensations are based on professional valuation.
“We are a government of peace, we don’t like forcing people out, but please don’t take us for granted. We’ve given money, some people have collected the money and have refused to leave and that is slowing down the pace of work.
“So let those people peacefully give us the right of way so that we can finish the work in time. I have approximately one year to tidy up all these things and we are determined to tidy up everything we’re doing in the state as soon as possible,” Governor Emmanuel pleaded.
The governor commiserated with the bereaved family and commended the church for their support in ensuring a befitting funeral, while thanking God for the blessed life of the deceased, describing his death as a glorious exit.
Building on his administration’s gesture of establishing a school in AfahaAtai to bring secondary education nearer to the teeming children of the entire area, Governor Emmanuel also announced a donation of 20 new computer sets for the new Government Secondary School, AfahaAtai.
This, he stressed, was to ensure the student is groomed to meet up the latest ICT requirements.
Governor Emmanuel also extended his kindness to the AfahaAtai community by directing immediate renovation of a dilapidated residential building, belonging to one Mr. Anietie Victor Isangedighi, near the school compound.
Delivering a homily at the event tagged “Repeating the Mistake of the Past”, culled from Luke 2:25-32, the General Superintendent of Qua Iboe Church, Rev. EkpedemeEffanga, likened the deceased to the biblical Simeon who never abandoned the altar, but stayed to witness the salvation of God despite not being recognized in the line of the priesthood.
He, therefore, urged present-day clergymen not to abandon the altar of prayers, intercession, and ministry of the gospel to run after politics, to avoid the mistake of the biblical Caiaphas who, despite being the high priest of his days, was so indulged in politics that he could not discern the coming of Jesus Christ as fulfillment of God’s promise.
Niger Delta
Diri Unveils Road, School Projects
Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has inaugurated a newly built internal road and a secondary school in Obogoro community in Yenagoa council area of the state.
Speaking during the inauguration of the projects, the Governor recalled how pathetic the road and school were during his previous visit to the area, a condition he said necessitated the decision of the government to embark on the projects.
A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, quoted the governor as saying his administration will continue to deliver on its promises to bring development to the people of the state, just as he commended the paramount ruler and people of the community for their support to government and ensuring that the projects were hitch-free, saying that such support will be rewarded with more projects.
The state’s helmsman also stated that the erosion control project in the community has commenced, assuring that the government will ensure it is completed to specifications.
Diri expressed the optimism that by the time the project is completed, the issue of erosion would be a thing of the past in the community.
Inaugurating the new classroom block at the Community Secondary School, Obogoro, theBayelsa state chief executive described education as the best legacy any government can bequeath to the younger generation.
He assured that his administration was committed to development of the education sector, just as he directed the Commissioner for Education to ensure that another classroom block, a science and laboratory block as well as perimeter fencing were constructed and also engage security guards to stem insecurity in the area.
“I thank God that we are here to rejoice over the inauguration of this road and school. I commend the community for its support to government. When you support government as a community, you will get more development. We call on every other community to be friendly. So far, all communities where roads have been constructed have been supportive. We will build more roads that we can use at all seasons.
“We are also going to deliver on the erosion control project. We have already mobilised the contractor to start the project and we are very sure that the erosion menacd that has been eating our land will soon become a thing of the past.We also thank God for bringing us here to inaugurate another project. We all know the importance of education. For us, it is education and more education. Education is the only legacy we can leave for our children”, Governor Diri said.
Earlier, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure,MosesTeibowei, said the 350-metre single carriage road was a foot path that was difficult to access by the students and the people of the community.
The Commissioner said the government has so far completed 22 internal roads within the Yenagoa metropolis and assured that more would be done within and outside the state capital to make life easy for people of the state.
In his remarks, the Commissioner for Education, Gentle Emelah, said Governor Diri’s Prosperity Administration placed a high premium on education due to its crucial role in the development of any society.
Presenting a goodwill message on behalf of the Obogoro community, the Paramount Ruler, Chief Monday Igodo, expressed appreciation to government for the projects and pledged the continuous support of the people.
Present at the event were the Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Abraham Ingobere, member representing Yenagoa Constituency I in the House of Assembly, OforjiOboku, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. PabaraIgwele, his Information, Orientation and Strategy counterpart, Mr. AyibainaDuba as well as other government functionaries.
By: AriweraIbibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Niger Delta
2023: Youths Storm Calabar Over Yaya Bello’s Presidential Bid
Thousands of youths, on Saturday, stormed Calabar, Cross River State, to sensitise others on Governor Yahaya Bello’s presidential ambition, reiterating resolve, no matter what happens among politicians to install Bello as the next President of Nigeria.
The youths, from all over the country, especially South-East and South-South states, said, though they had over 20 million youths, with Permanent Voter’s Cards, already in the struggle for the actualisation of a Bello presidency in 2023, would not stop educating more youths in a bid to rescue Nigeria from its current challenges.
The Coordinator, Rescue Nigeria Mission Project in the South-South, John Akainza, who led others to prevail on the Governor of Kogi State to declare his intention formally, assured him of unflinching and unconditional support of Nigerian youths for his ambition.
“We have been going from house to house, school to school, without you prompting us. I repeat that we are going to shock money politicians and show the world that we can install our own in Nigeria. Let the core politicians do their own. It will be the first time in the history of Nigeria that we will change the narrative.
“It is amazing how much everyone wants Governor Yahaya Bello to be there. People have seen how different he is from the pack. If Kogi State could turn around within such a short period, in all ramifications, including security, what else are we asking for?”
“I am glad to tell you that as of today, this is the only Governor that has been able to say it as it is even in the face of pressure. Everyone must strive to join in making history in our great country,” he added.
The South-West Coordinator of RENMISS, BolanleNinolowo, corroborated his colleague, saying, “On Yahaya Bello we stand. If there is any other youth singing another tune, we don’t understand that, and they are not part of us. This is the only candidate Nigerian youths have. He has demonstrated that our tomorrow is here in Kogi. We don’t want to be perpetual leaders of tomorrow but leaders of today.
“Voting him assures sound judgement across all sectors of the economy because his administration will be populated by fresh, intelligent, smart minds. Kogi is working today because of that. That is the only state where before the end of the year, their audited financial account is out, among other first feats.”
The Chief of Staff to the Governor of Kogi State, AbdulkareemJamiuAsuku, who was invited as keynote speaker, commended the youths for taking it upon themselves to create a Nigeria of their dreams.
He thanked them for identifying the good works of his principal in Kogi, noting that he would not disappoint them.
“With the many challenges he met on the ground in the state, he has proved that it takes capacity and the required will to effect true change. That is exactly what he will do when he becomes President. Thank you all for identifying this and many more. I will take your message to His Excellency,” Asuku said.
Niger Delta
Udom Directs Owners Of Compensated Properties To Vacate
Occupants of structures constituting an impediment to construction work along the NsitUbium-Eket axis of the Eket-Etinan road, who have been compensated, have been urged to vacate and allow the right of way, as the government was committed to completing the dual carriage expressway from Etinan to Eket.
The AkwaIbom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel stated this, while speaking at a funeral service in AfahaAtai, Eket local government area, in honour of the late Pastor Benjamin James Bassey, father of Elder Samuel Bassey, Special Representative to the Governor, AkwaIbom State Liaison Office, Lagos.
While restating the commitment of his administration to complete all ongoing projects in the state within record time, he appreciated the pace of work by CCECC along the Eket-Etinan road and sued for the cooperation of all to expedite completing a dual thoroughfare from NsitUbium across Okon axis to the Eket roundabout.
“If you’ve been given the compensation, please, please, please vacate in peace. Those compensations are based on professional valuation.
“We are a government of peace, we don’t like forcing people out, but please don’t take us for granted. We’ve given money, some people have collected the money and have refused to leave and that is slowing down the pace of work.
“So let those people peacefully give us the right of way so that we can finish the work in time. I have approximately one year to tidy up all these things and we are determined to tidy up everything we’re doing in the state as soon as possible,” Governor Emmanuel pleaded.
The governor commiserated with the bereaved family and commended the church for their support in ensuring a befitting funeral, while thanking God for the blessed life of the deceased, describing his death as a glorious exit.
Building on his administration’s gesture of establishing a school in AfahaAtai to bring secondary education nearer to the teeming children of the entire area, Governor Emmanuel also announced a donation of 20 new computer sets for the new Government Secondary School, AfahaAtai.
This, he stressed, was to ensure the student is groomed to meet up the latest ICT requirements.
Governor Emmanuel also extended his kindness to the AfahaAtai community by directing immediate renovation of a dilapidated residential building, belonging to one Mr. Anietie Victor Isangedighi, near the school compound.
Delivering a homily at the event tagged “Repeating the Mistake of the Past”, culled from Luke 2:25-32, the General Superintendent of Qua Iboe Church, Rev. EkpedemeEffanga, likened the deceased to the biblical Simeon who never abandoned the altar, but stayed to witness the salvation of God despite not being recognized in the line of the priesthood.
He, therefore, urged present-day clergymen not to abandon the altar of prayers, intercession, and ministry of the gospel to run after politics, to avoid the mistake of the biblical Caiaphas who, despite being the high priest of his days, was so indulged in politics that he could not discern the coming of Jesus Christ as fulfillment of God’s promise.
Trending
-
Business3 days ago
LCCI, Shareholders Want More Support For Diversified Export
-
Politics3 days ago
APC Convention: March 26 Is Sacrosanct – Bello
-
Politics3 days ago
Sokonte Davies: Politics And Opposition In Kalabari Land (2)
-
Business3 days ago
Agriculture Remains Backbone Of Nigeria’s Economy – CBN
-
Business3 days ago
Group Harps On Necessity To Dev SMEs
-
Politics3 days ago
Electoral Act: Senate Rejects Buhari’s Request
-
Business3 days ago
BPE Gives Three Privatised Firms Discharge Certificates
-
Niger Delta3 days ago
Workshop On Harnessing Indigenous Technologies In Agriculture Ends In Uyo