Maritime
Seven Ships With PMS, Raw Sugar, Others Arrive Rivers Port’Today
The management of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA ) says a total of seven ships laden with different cargoes will arrive Rivers Port Today,14h march 2022.
This was contained in its weekly Shipping Position published by the Authority and copy made available to Newsmen.
The publication said the ships would arrive at different berths in the terminals to discharge cargoes.
The magazine gave the names of the Vessels as Bos Boutros, Crested Eagle, Good Heart, Era S, Virgo Halima and Eliana.
NPA gave the names of the shipping Agents as Jfdor, Blue Seas, Allison Shipping Agency Ltd, Master Energy and West Atlantic Ports Services.
The statement added that the seven ships were laden with PMS, Bulk Salt, Bulk Wheat, Raw Sugar in Bulk and Gypsum respectively.
It noted that the arrival of the ships would boost socio- economic activities in the Eastern Ports and its environs, increase international trade and commerce in the South South region.
It urged traders, importers, businessmen and those working in the Maritime sector to expect a boost in trading activities.
By: Chinedu Wosu
Maritime
NIMASA Partners NIMET For Improved Seafarers’ Welfare
The Management of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has partnered with Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) to improve the welfare of seafarers in Nigeria.
The partnership, NIMASA said, would also enhance safety of navigation of vessels in Nigerian territorial waters.
It said the partnership is in line with recommendations of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO).
Speaking at the signing of the Memoranda of Understanding (MoU), NIMASA’s Director, Bashir Jamoh, expressed confidence that the forecast for maritime safety and security through NIMENT would not only improve safety of navigation in Nigerian waters, but will greatly enhance the confidence of the international community in the Nigerian maritime sector.
Jamoh said the MoU with NIMET is on weather forecasting and climate research.
“The objective of the MoU between NIMASA and NIMET is to enhance the capacity of both agencies with a view to providing relevant meteorological services to seafarers and ocean going vessels that will allow sustainable development of the marine environment and delivery of products and services to the various sectors related to maritime safety, security, marine environment protection and other maritime activities.
“It is clear that the collaboration between NIMASA and NIMET will help the maritime sector fill the gaps earlier identified by the International Maritime Organisation during it’s last audit of the country’s maritime space,” Jamoh said.
Earlier, Director-General, NIMET, Mansur Bako Matazu, assured that the maritime industry would benefit from the partnership in the same way that the aviation sector has been benefiting.
“We are fully ready to make our services count in the maritime sector, and we are sure that the maritime community globally is proud of this Nigerian initiative.
“Recently, NIMET invested over N720 million in equipment for maritime services”, he said.
As part of the MoU, NIMASA pledged to provide the mechanism for the dissemination of marine meteorological information to seafarers, make provision for calibration, consultancy, and certification of instruments and equipment as well as to ensure periodic training of staff engaged in meteorological observation.
Bashir Jamoh signed for NIMASA, while his counterpart, Mansur Bako Matazu signed for NIMET.
Maritime
We Can’t Support NIMASA, NSDP With Ships – NISA
The leadership of Nigeria Indigenous Shipowners Association (NISA) says the body is not supporting the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and National Seafarers Development Programme (NSDP) with ships due to huge debts incurred by the body.
Disclosing this to newsmen recently in a recent interview, a ship owner, Prince Ayorinde Adedoyin, said many indigenous ship owners are out of business due to debts and many of their ships are lying idle.
Adedoyin, who is the Chairman, Peace Gate Group, said considering the few vessels operating, giving shop to NSDP is practically a waste of time.
He urged the government to be more concerned about getting work for indigenous ship owners, majority of who, he said, are in debt.
“How many ships are still there working? The majority of the vessels are there in Marina (Lagos waters); the ships don’t have work. You can only train people when you are working and the vessels are sailing .
“Considering how many vessels have work to do and the number of people you want to train, then it is practically like a waste of time. I think the Government should be more concerned about getting work for the vessels because the majority of these people are in debt
“We bring in vessels based on contract and the contract is terminated without cause and the government is there looking.
“Who is deceiving who? Am I going to train people in my dreams? When I have vessels that are not working and I still have to maintain it, keep running the engine and keep the staff on board.
“A lot of Nigerian ship owners have run into debts and I mean big ones. So I really don’t understand how you can support me. I am sorry; you cannot give what you don’t have”, he said.
Maritime
NPA Begins Ikorodu Export Processing Terminal
In keeping with the agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to diversify the national economy and reduce dependence on oil exports, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Friday, flagged off the first non-oil export processing terminal at Ibeshe-Ikorodu, Lagos State.
The event is ahead of the official launch of ten certified Export Processing Terminals spread across Lagos and Ogun States.
Speaking at the Ibeshe-Ikorodu facility, designated as EssLibra Terminal, the Managing Director,NPA, Mohammed Bello Koko, implored all agencies involved in the export processing value chain to deploy adequate personnel and work in synergy to ensure efficiency and quick turnaround in the processing of export cargoes.
While commending the management of EssLibra for the quality of facilities at the terminal, he assured them of the readiness of NPA to remove all impediments against the seamless handling of locally manufactured exports and agro-allied commodities.
Koko charged the management of the terminal to resist the temptation to veer off export processing for which the facility was built as the rationale is to have a one stop shop where all inspection, consolidation and stuffing of export-bound cargo will be conducted in a synchronized manner in order to eliminate all the delays that hitherto rendered Nigeria’s non-oil exports uncompetitive.
Speaking further, he said the NPA management under his watch would effectively implement all government policies geared towards the promotion of exports and strengthe indigenous capacity through the promotion of local content.
“We took cognizance of local content in the certification process of this terminal and this is why I expect the host community to take ownership of this terminal and support its operations in view of the multiplier benefits to the host community”, he said.
Conducting the NPA management team on a tour of the terminal, the Managing Director of EssLibra Nigeria Limited, Mr. Yemi Adunola, thanked the Authority and its technical partners, the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) for what he called their unalloyed support.
He pledged his company’s readiness to render efficient services and a commitment to continuous improvement through sustained investments in human capital and requisite technology.
The EssLibra Terminal is an integrated logistics off-dock terminal, ready for all export activities such as stuffing, on-site customs clearance and barging services.
By: Nkpemenyie Mcdominic, lagos
Trending
-
Business3 days ago
LCCI, Shareholders Want More Support For Diversified Export
-
Politics3 days ago
APC Convention: March 26 Is Sacrosanct – Bello
-
Politics3 days ago
Sokonte Davies: Politics And Opposition In Kalabari Land (2)
-
Business3 days ago
Agriculture Remains Backbone Of Nigeria’s Economy – CBN
-
Business3 days ago
Group Harps On Necessity To Dev SMEs
-
Politics3 days ago
Electoral Act: Senate Rejects Buhari’s Request
-
Business3 days ago
BPE Gives Three Privatised Firms Discharge Certificates
-
Niger Delta3 days ago
Workshop On Harnessing Indigenous Technologies In Agriculture Ends In Uyo