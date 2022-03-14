Rivers
Rivers Police Deny Online Video Report Of Attempted Murder
The Rivers State Police Command says it is untrue, the recent trending online video clip of alleged attempt to commit murder by a pastor of a new generation church in the state because his church was not growing in numerical strength.
A statement signed by the Acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Grace Iringe-Koko in port harcourt over the weekend, said the video clip was from a movie shot and recorded by one Encourage Gentle Onyemachi and others at George Raymond Hotel, Off Ben Worsley Furniture , Ada George and thus, look like a real life suicide attempt and make people believe.
The statement reads thus “
“the attention of Rivers State Police Command was drawn to a video clip trending online about a pastor who purportedly attempted suicide because his church was not growing in numerical strength.The Commissioner of Police, CP Eboka Friday, immediately ordered an investigation into the matter.”
“Preliminary investigation revealed that the video clip was actually from a movie being recorded by one Encourage Gentle Onyemachi and others at George Raymond Hotel, off Ben Worsley furniture, Ada George. Thus, the suicide attempt is a make- belief.
The Commissioner Of Police is therefore using this medium to advise movie producers to notify the Police whenever some sensitive scene are being recorded to enable the latter put in place adequate measures to assuage fears and panic on members of the public. “
“The media is also encouraged to verify information before publication, please,”it stated .
By: Akujobi Amadi
Rivers
Affirmative Action: Speaker Wants Women To Adopt Practical Approach
Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-OwajiIbani, has charged Nigerian Women to maintain their rightful place in the society by adopting a more practical approach that would put their desires in their hands, instead of resorting to advocacy.
Ibani gave the charge last week, when members of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), led by the Chairperson, Susan Serekara-Nwikhana, embarked on a solidarity walk to the State House of Assembly to express their displeasure over the neglect of Nigerian women at the National Assembly for demanding for their rights, on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
NAWOJ had used the occasion of the International Women’s Day program to appeal to the Rivers State House of Assembly to help convey their message on the bill of gender equality to the National Assembly for reconsideration.
Addressing the women, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-OwajiIbani, pledged the continuous support of the 9th Assembly towards Nigerian women’s struggle for better placement in the society, while promising to relate their message to the National Assembly (NASS).
Ibani described Chief NyesomWike’s led administration as Gender-sensitive, noting that his decision to have a woman as his deputy, as well the 23 local government vice chairmen as women is a unique record no other state has beaten.
He frowned at the insensitivity of some members of the NASS towards the women, while assuring members of NAWOJ Rivers State Chapter, of their support towards gender equality bill. He added that the Rivers State House of Assembly has carried out several measures to see how issues that concern women in the society could be given the priority attention they deserve.
The Speaker further called that women be given equal opportunity to occupy political positions, while still urging women in the state to go beyond the level of advocacy to a more proactive agenda in order to achieve gender equality, adding that women are the foundation of agrarian society and should rise up to take their place in the society.
“If the world acknowledges the need to celebrate women all over the world, then Nigeria can not be different. Our National Assembly members cannot be insensitive to the plight of women. Women are the foundation of agrarian society and If there be a transformation from what was, the women should be part and parcel of such, so there is no level of position women can not occupy,” He said.
Meanwhile, Chairman of NAWOJ Rivers State Chapter, Susan Serekara-Nwikhana, has called on women to get their permanent voter cards PVCs to vote in women massively into various positions come 2023 General election.
“We must use what we have to get what we want and our PVC is our power to vote massively for our women into positions of power.
“From research, statistically, we have the numerical strength to vote them out of those offices to allow our women occupy them and we don’t even need additional offices or positions to be created considering the high cost of governance which the country is already facing.
“Our children too will support us when we restrategise to support more women to be in position of power. We must restrategise to sponsor women, who are willing, well able to go into politics, to go and pick up forms to contest for positions of their choice.
“If we actually desire more women in positions of power, we must use what we have to get what we want as the 2023 General Elections draw closer,” Serekara-Nwikhana added.
She called on women who are financially capable, but not willing to contest to support the willing ones but not financially viable.
Serekara-Nwikhana cited other countries where women were in charge as prime ministers, adding that their leadership have ushered in growth and development to these countries, remarking that the longer it takes for women to be in positions of authority in Nigeria, the longer also it will take for the people to witness development and growth.
Rivers
US Varsity Inducts 120 Traditional Medicine Doctors In Rivers
The Management of Information Communication Technology ( ICT) University USA, has inducted over 120 doctors in traditional and alternative medicine practice in Port Harcourt
The management said, amongst the 120 inductees, 39 passed out from Rivers State extension campus in Port Harcourt
It also said that the University had graduated over 4,000 traditional medicine practitioners since its inception thirteen years ago in Nigeria
Speaking to Newsmen at its 2022 convocation ceremony and lectures held in Port Harcourt Saturday, ICT University Deputy Director of Studies and Director Natural Medicine, Dr. Godwin Ihesie, said the university operates a global scheme of studies for those studying natural and alternative medicine practices.
He said the university, in conjunction with Green Center for Alternative Medicine practitioners trains students on different fields of natural medicine all over the world.
The graduands, he said, are awarded with certificates and diplomas in traditional, alternative and complimentary medicine after years of training and researches.
DrIhesie charged the inductees not to do harm to the sick ones in the society in the course of discharging their profession, but administer correct drugs and preparations to the needy
He also urged the graduating traditional doctors to act as good ambassadors of the university in terms of administering traditional medicines to the public and not to extort the sick and vulnerable persons in the society.
On the challenges faced by the university in the state, Ihesie called on government to assist the school with logistics.
He noted that students suffer a lot during field works and research due to lack of vehicles to convey researchers to the fields.
Also Speaking, National Coordinator, ICT University USA, Rivers state Extension Campus, Dr. Gorgeous Adichie, called on the inductees to be of good behaviors and have passion for the job they are trained for .
She admonished the traditional medicine doctors to have passion for the sick in the society and not to defraud any body irrespective of their status.
Describing the graduands as doctor’s of traditional medicines, Adichie said the university since its inception had turned out over 4,000 traditional doctors in alternative and complimentary medicine in Nigeria
Some graduands who spoke to newsmen expressed happiness for completing their programs with the university.
Akor Evelyn a graduand in traditional medicine practice said the training is an eye opener in treating sick ones using natural medicine in alternative to western medicines.
The inductee thanked the management of the university for organising such program in Nigeria, particularly in Rivers state to train youths in traditional medicine practice. She said the training acquired from the university would help in alleviating the sufferings of some patients as they would be treated through the administration of natural medicines
By: Chinedu Wosu
