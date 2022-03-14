Education
Poly Expels 10 Students Over Exam Misconduct
The Academic Board of the Kogi State Polytechnic has approved the expulsion of 10 students found guilty of examination misconduct.
The Board also reaffirmed its decision to seize results of school fees defaulters after the expiration of grace given.
These were parts of the resolutions reached at the Polytechnic’s Academic Board meeting held on Wednesday, 16th February 2022, at the Hall ‘A’ of the Main Campus.
The students expelled were all from different departments of the School of Management Studies, having contravened relevant sections of the Revised Polytechnic Students’ Handbook and were found guilty.
The list of the students expelled were:1. ALIH AUGUSTINE – 2019/ND/PAD/873, Samuel Sunday OJO – 2019/ND/BUS/6883, Jubril Lawal – 2019/ND/BUS/6614, Orunkoyi Oluwaseun OLUWAFEMI – 2019/ND/LIS/146 and Salifu Esther – 2019/ND/OT/464.
Others are John Ojoka Sunday – 2019/ND/PAD/101, Ibrahim Dansebe Abdulrahman – 2019/ND/PAD/686 Zekeri Okpanachi – 2018/HND/PAD/1213, Adara Samuel OLAMIDE – 2018/ND/PAD/578 and Isah Ojochenemi – 2019/ND/BUS/502.
A statement issued by the school authority and signed by the Public Relations Officer, Omale Uredo, Saturday, stated that the Academic Board sent out a reminder to all school fee defaulters, irrespective of their Academic Session urging the students to use the grace of the current 2021/2022 Academic Session to pay up all their outstanding fees and obtain their results or they would forfeit their results.
Chairman of the Academic Board, Dr Salisu Ogbo Usman, who reiterated the Management and Board’s commitment to quality assurance in academics, staff and students’ welfare, and infrastructural development maintained that the Polytechnic would continue to get rid of bad elements who always tried to bring the name of the institution to disrepute.
Usman lauded members of the Academic Board for their continued support and promised them of reforms that would affect the Polytechnic positively.
Education
Candidates Have Two Weeks For Registration -JAMB
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has warned that there would be no extension of registration for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination( UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) candidates.
The Spokesman, JAMB, Fabian Benjamin, who gave the warning in a statement in Abuja, Thursday, said the announcement became necessary following the drop in the number of candidates coming to register inspite of the capacity of the board to register more daily
Benjamin advised all prospective candidates in the ongoing 2022 UTME and Direct Entry (DE) Registration exercises to ensure they complete their registrations before March 26, 2022.
He said the only window allotted by relevant authorities to the board to conduct the exercise was between 19th February, to 26th March, 2022, only noting that, it was practically impossible for the board to contemplate any extension of registration as sister examination bodies such as West African Examination Council (WAEC), National Examination Council (NECO) and National Business and Technical Examination Board (NABTEB), have their allotted time which the board could not usurp.
According to him, before the commencement of registration or examination for any given year, all public examination bodies are invited to a roundtable where they are expected to agree on the timetable of activities for each examination agency and which must be strictly adhered to.
Benjamin revealed that registration and examination dates were usually not fixed arbitrarily but through a consensus of opinions of the Federal Ministry of Education and examination agencies.
“By this announcement, the board is urging prospective candidates who desire to register for the 2022/23 UTME/DE to come out to register as they have only two weeks to do so as no extension would be granted after the close of registration,” he said.
Education
Education
Don Harps On Girl-Child Education For Development
The education of the Girl-Child has been said to be pertinent for the attainment of national development.
A Professor of Curriculum and Instruction, Prof. Lawrence Ikechi Ajoku stated this at the 36th Inaugural Lecture of the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE), PortHarcourt, recently.
Speaking on the theme of the lecture ‘ Egalitarianism and Equalization of Educational Opportunities In Nigeria’, Ajoku said that the girl-child education in Nigeria was faced with various challenges including cultural and socio-econmic, early marriage, religious, ignorance and illiteracy of parents, patrilineal/ patriarchal lineage and family among others stating however that these challenges must be surmounted in order to obtain equal educational opportunity.
While noting that over the years, efforts have been made to address gender imbalance in access to basic education in the country with successive governments demonstrating commitment to issues and concerns of female and girl-child education, Ajoku regretted that the percentage of
girls’ access to basic education particularly in the Northern States has remained low.
The education expert said” the right of girls to education is one of the most critical of all rights. Like their male counterparts, they have the right to education and skill acquisition, the right to career choice and self-actualization. Girl-child education is pertinent for the attainment of national development”.
“ The role of women in national development cannot be underestimated. Girl’s education is one of the most effective ways for ending poverty in developing nations. Generally, women’s education leads to significant social and economic development”, he stated.
Ajoku averred that without education, girls were denied the opportunity to not only develop their full potentials but play their productive roles in their families, society, country and world at large.
According to him, the woman, at present, cannot afford to be ignorant in a world that is moving too fast with daily innovations and progress and stressed the need for the Nigerian government to ensure that girls have equal educational opportunities as the boys.
By: Lady Godknows Ogbulu
