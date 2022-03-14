Nation
Police Condoles With Families Of 13 Persons Burnt In Kwara Auto Crash
The Police Command in Kwara has condoled with families of 13 persons burnt beyond recognition in an auto crash that happened on Saturday at Lasoju along Ogbomoso-Ilorin Express way in Kwara.
The state Police Public Relations Officer( PPRO), SP. Ajayi Okasanmi, said this in a statement in Ilorin.
He said that the accident involved a fully loaded commercial Hummer bus heading to Katsina in Katsina State and an articulated vehicle loaded with cement.
Okasanmi said: “Preliminary investigation revealed that the Hummer bus coming from Lagos was driving against traffic at the above mentioned point, and in the process it had a head on collision with the oncoming truck.”
He added that 13 perssengers of the commercial bus were burnt beyond recognition, six others that were seriously injured are presently receiving treatment at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, Ilorin.
“Consequent upon the condition of the dead bodies, public health officials and the families of the victim’s requested from the police command that the victims be released to them for mass burial, the process of which was ongoing as at the time of this press release,” the PPRO said.
He therefore advised road users to always obey road traffic signs and avoid over speeding at all times.
FG Will Continue To Invest Big In Education, Says Minister
The Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, has assured that the Federal Government will continue to invest hugely in education to boost the quality of teaching and learning in the country.
Adamu made the pledge in a message he sent to the 33rd convocation ceremony of the Federal College of Education, Eha-Amufu, near Nsukka in Enugu State yesterday.
The Tide source reports that no fewer than 1,611 students were awarded Nigerian Certificate of Education (NCE), while 69 others got their Professional Diploma in Education (PDE) from the institution.
Adamu said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration had always given education special attention, which he said, informed the decision to upgrade teachers’ retirement age from 60 to 65 years.
“This administration invests hugely in education to ensure quality teaching and learning.
“Government has ensured that all tertiary institutions in the country received robust interventions from TetFund to boost infrastructure in institutions.
“Many structures I inaugurated earlier today in this college before the convocation ceremony, attest to government’s huge funding on tertiary institutions in the country.
“It is because of the regard government has for teachers as critical stakeholders in education that it upgraded teachers’ retirement age from 60 to 65 years,” he said.
Adamu, represented by Mr Chukuemeka Nwajiuba, the Minister of State for Education, urged teachers to reciprocate government’s gesture by being dedicated to their duties and to be good role models to students.
“Teachers are critical stakeholders in education, so they should always strive to comport themselves to dignity and respect the teaching profession deserves.
“I commend the Provost of the college, Dr Pauline Ikwuegbu, for her good performance and judicious use of funds as testified to by the facilities I inaugurated today in the college.”
The minister, who congratulated the students, advised them to put the knowledge they acquired to good use so as to contribute their quotas to national development.
Also speaking, Ikwuegbu, who is also the first female provost of the college, said that the convocation was meant to confer certificates on students found worthy in character and learning.
“At this 33rd convocation, we conferred 1,611 graduates with NCE and 69 with PDE certificates, having been found worthy in character and in learning.
“I congratulate them for successful completion of their courses and urge them to always be good ambassadors of their alma mater.
“Don’t see your academic attainment today as the climax but a pedestal for more academic pursuits in life.”
She listed some of her achievements since assumption of office in 2018, attributing them to good working relationship between staff, students, management and the college’s governing council.
The provost expressed appreciation to the minister for finding time to witness the 33rd convocation and 40th anniversary of the college as well as the inauguration of projects completed within three years of her administration.
Some of the projects inaugurated by the minister include an administrative building, 1,000 capacity auditorium and a farm-house, where chickens, rodents and pigs would be reared.
New buildings for the school of arts, school of social sciences and school of languages were also inaugurated.
Prof. Paulinus Okwelle, Executive Secretary, National Commission for Colleges of Education and Mr Doifie Buokoribe, Chairman, FCE Eha-Amufu Governing Council also attended the convocation.
In their separate remarks, they commended the provost for her achievements within three years of assumption of office, urging her to keep it up.
Some of the graduands told The Tide source in separate interviews that they were grateful to God, who made it possible for them to graduate successfully, pledging that they would be good ambassadors of the college.
Osinbajo Charges Religious Leaders To Use Faith To Promote Peace, Unity
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has charged religious leaders to use faith to promote peace, ensure prosperity for the people as well as development of societies.
His spokesman, Laolu Akande, stated on Sunday in Abuja that Osinbajo gave the charge when he received visiting Senegal-based Grand Khalifa of Tijjaniya Islamic Movement Worldwide, Sheikh Muhammadu Niass.
“We must use our faiths to promote peace and prosperity for our people; we need to work together to ensure that our people benefit from religion.
“We tend to underestimate the importance of religion in spite of the fact that it plays important role in the development of societies in the spiritual and physical realms.
“There are many nations of the world that have benefitted from the impact of religion both spiritually and physically.
“We must, therefore, use religion in our countries and in Africa to help our people to live better lives.
“In other parts of the world, leaders of faith have used religion to better the lives of the people,’’ Osinbajo was quoted as saying.
He stressed that in spite of differences, Africans must be able to sit together and dialogue and avoid situations that create disunity.
“With what is going on across the world, people of faith must continue to emphasise that both major religions (Islam and Christianity) promote peace.
‘We must allow our people to practice whatever religion they want to practice,’’ the vice-president charged.
Osinbajo praised the leader of the group, while commending the Tijjaniya Movement for its progressive ideals and compassion for the needs of the people.
The vice-president described President Muhammadu Buhari as a model of leadership that accommodated people of different religious backgrounds, citing his relationship with the president spanning more than seven years as a perfect example.
“President Buhari is a devout Muslim and I am a pastor; both of us have worked together for about seven years; we have not had issues.
“The president has shown great leadership; he has shown that he wants a country where people of different faiths live in harmony and with love for one another,’’ Osinbajo stressed.
Earlier, Niass who spoke in French interpreted by a spokesman thanked the vice-president for the opportunity to meet with him and his delegation.
He described Osinbajo as a great personality, the type needed both in Nigeria and in Africa.
“The vice-president is a great personality with an exceptional character, standing on two feet-one as a political leader concerned about the progress of his people and the second, as a man of God.
“Africa needs a person of your nature with very strong background in religion and politics.
“I pray that Almighty God will upgrade you and enable you to achieve your desires and aspirations because, as I said, not only Nigeria, but Africa will benefit from your leadership qualities,’’ he said.
According to Niass, Nigeria is the heart of Africa and whatever Nigeria becomes, Africa becomes.
Niass also expressed the group’s gratitude to President Buhari for his support, while praying for his safety and for Nigeria to overcome all its challenges.
The vice-president later promised to convey the Sheik’s warm greetings and appreciation to President Buhari.
Niass and other members of the Tijjaniya Movement across Africa and the worldwide converged on Gusau to celebrate the 36th international Maulud anniversary in honour of the movement’s departed leader Sheikh Ibrahim Niass.
