Group Tasks LGAs On Refuse Evacuation

The Conservator General (CG) National Parks Service (NPS), Mr Ibrahim Goni, has called on retiring officers of the service to spend on needs and not wants as they pull out from service.

Goni said this at the pulling out parade of two of his officers in Abuja.

The two retiring officers are Assistant Conservator Generals (ACG) Yakubu Kolo and Abong Abong.

“To the retiring officers let me admonish you, when you retire, your entire life changes.

“ From cash flow to how to manage the resources available therefore identify and engage in some productive activities that will keep you busy and bring sustainable income to your family.

“However, always spend on needs and not wants because you can want everything but cannot take everything,” Goni advised.

He urged them to make use of the opportunities given to them as life was an opportunity itself adding that “ life is transcient”.

Goni urged the remaining officers to strive to leave good legacies so that their successors can be proud of them when they were no longer in service.

“The diligence and loyalty of these officers in the National Park Service and to the nation in particular are highly commended.

“All your contributions to the service are indelible,” he said.

The CG advised them to be close to their spouses adding that this is the time they both need themselves most.

“ Remember to keep in touch with your friends and colleagues as they have become extended members of your families.

“I encourage you to see retirement as the end of one phase of your life and the beginning of another phase of your life therefore I trust that subsequent phases would be better,” Goni said.

ACG Okeyoyin Agboola, in a goodwill message urged officers of the service to emulate the outgoing retired officers and live exemplary lives as well.

ACG Fingesi Leonard also expressed satisfaction over the pull out of the two retirees saying that they were pleasant officers to work with.

“ It is a good thing to witness your pulling out parade, God will bless you in your endeavours, retire well,” Leonard said.

The Conservator of Parks Caroline Olory described Kolo as an encouragement to the women folks stressing that he has been a great encouragement to women.

Olory urged him to continue in that vein and prayed that they both live better lives after their retirement.

In his response, retiree Kolo expressed happiness and commended all the officers of the service for their support and goodwill messages.

“Today is a day I will never forget, I appreciate the gesture. I have never worked anywhere except in the NPS, I started from the scratch as a ranger.

“I am happy today. I happy with the trainings I have received from NPS, I am grateful that I have retired successfully with no injury or wound in any form,” he said.

Kolo expressed satisfaction over the trainings he received from NPS stressing that he would never stay idle even at retirement.

Abong, the second retiree thanked God who made him witness his retirement day hale and hearty.

He commended the service for the trainings he received while in service and promised to make judicious use of the knowledge even during retirement. (NAN)