Environment
Group Tasks LGAs On Refuse Evacuation
The chairman Rivers State Sanitation volunteers Marshalls, Prince Sodin Akiagba has called on Local Government Councils in Rivers State to assist the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA) towards the prompt evacuation of refuse in the areas .
Speaking in an interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt, Prince Akiiagba said the situation has become necessary as RIWAMA Refuse contractors cannot be every where.
He also stressed the need for the people to always bagged their refuse at dump them at the approved receptacle inline with RIWAMA’s policies on effective waste management.
Meanwhile Prince Akiagbo has commended Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike for the campaign against illegal oil bunkering popularly known as Kpo fire.
He said Kpofire has destroyed the environment and the entire ecosystem adding that time has come for the everyone in the state to join the Governor to the fight against the menace.
By: John Bibor
Environment
Spend On Needs Not Wants, Nigeria’s Conservator-General Tells Retirees
The Conservator General (CG) National Parks Service (NPS), Mr Ibrahim Goni, has called on retiring officers of the service to spend on needs and not wants as they pull out from service.
Goni said this at the pulling out parade of two of his officers in Abuja.
The two retiring officers are Assistant Conservator Generals (ACG) Yakubu Kolo and Abong Abong.
“To the retiring officers let me admonish you, when you retire, your entire life changes.
“ From cash flow to how to manage the resources available therefore identify and engage in some productive activities that will keep you busy and bring sustainable income to your family.
“However, always spend on needs and not wants because you can want everything but cannot take everything,” Goni advised.
He urged them to make use of the opportunities given to them as life was an opportunity itself adding that “ life is transcient”.
Goni urged the remaining officers to strive to leave good legacies so that their successors can be proud of them when they were no longer in service.
“The diligence and loyalty of these officers in the National Park Service and to the nation in particular are highly commended.
“All your contributions to the service are indelible,” he said.
The CG advised them to be close to their spouses adding that this is the time they both need themselves most.
“ Remember to keep in touch with your friends and colleagues as they have become extended members of your families.
“I encourage you to see retirement as the end of one phase of your life and the beginning of another phase of your life therefore I trust that subsequent phases would be better,” Goni said.
ACG Okeyoyin Agboola, in a goodwill message urged officers of the service to emulate the outgoing retired officers and live exemplary lives as well.
ACG Fingesi Leonard also expressed satisfaction over the pull out of the two retirees saying that they were pleasant officers to work with.
“ It is a good thing to witness your pulling out parade, God will bless you in your endeavours, retire well,” Leonard said.
The Conservator of Parks Caroline Olory described Kolo as an encouragement to the women folks stressing that he has been a great encouragement to women.
Olory urged him to continue in that vein and prayed that they both live better lives after their retirement.
In his response, retiree Kolo expressed happiness and commended all the officers of the service for their support and goodwill messages.
“Today is a day I will never forget, I appreciate the gesture. I have never worked anywhere except in the NPS, I started from the scratch as a ranger.
“I am happy today. I happy with the trainings I have received from NPS, I am grateful that I have retired successfully with no injury or wound in any form,” he said.
Kolo expressed satisfaction over the trainings he received from NPS stressing that he would never stay idle even at retirement.
Abong, the second retiree thanked God who made him witness his retirement day hale and hearty.
He commended the service for the trainings he received while in service and promised to make judicious use of the knowledge even during retirement. (NAN)
Environment
Group Lauds Assembly Over Passage Of Environmental Protection, Management Bill
Centre for Environment Human right And Development (CEARD) has described as a welcome development, the passage into law of the Rivers State Environmental protection and Management Amendment Bill.
The organization said this in a press release signed by the Director of programme Obodioekwe Steven a copy made available to The Tide in Port Harcourt.
The release said that the organization also considered the Bill as an improvement over the Environmental protection and management law no 7 of 2019 which criminalizes the illegal artisanal refining of crude oil also known as Kpofire.
The group also described artisanal refinery as a major source of environmental degradation in the state.
“It is a major contributor of dangerous hydrocarbon particulate matter known as black soot which has greatly polluted the air citizen, breath and coursed respiratory diseases.
“We are pleased to have participated in the legislative public heaving that led to the Bill”, CEHRD said.
The release also noted that the organization has been involved in aggressive campaigns to end black soot in the state.
“The campaigns which were inline with our core mandate of ensuring the protection and promotion of clean and healthy environment were aimed at instigating the authorities to take the actions towards solving the grove environmental problems.
“It is encouraging that the state Government has deemed it necessary to join the fight against kpofire.
“To us, the amended Bill, when signed into law, is an important piece of legislation that will protect citizen’s right to clean environment as contained in various human rights instruments including the Africa, charter on human and peoples rights and the un declaration on Human Rights it said.
The group also stressed that need for Governor Wike to ensure swift assent to the bill, while all necessary mechanisms for the implementation of the bill when signed into law be put in place.
It listed other key contributors to soot as; gas flaring, emission from asphalt production, abattoirs noting that these should be adequate mitigated.
“Social dimension, youth unemployment that makes Kpofire attractive should be adequately addressed.
“Most importantly we urged the Federal Government to ensure the availability of properly refined fuels at all times to make kpofire case attractive adding that it remain resolute in its campaigns for a safe healthy and clean environment which is a fundamental human right.
By: John Bibor
