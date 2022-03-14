Oil & Energy
Don’t Count On OPEC To Bring Oil Prices Down
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent an already bullish oil market into overdrive, with both WTI and Brent breaking the $100 mark on Thursday morning.
OPEC claims to have spare capacity but is refusing to increase production growth at the moment as they believe the situation is “complicated and volatile.”
This statement supports statements from OPEC members earlier in the week who emphasized that they are focused on the long-term health of oil markets.
The crisis in Ukraine has dominated the media space for weeks now, with a special focus on potential energy supply disruptions should the invasion scenario the U.S. and Western Europe have been talking about since October materialize.
As it became clear early on Thursday morning, the fears that Russia could attack Ukraine were not unfounded.
Vladimir Putin’s order to deploy troops in the two eastern breakaway regions of Lugansk and Donetsk had already pushed Brent and West Texas Intermediate higher. On Thursday morning after reports of Russia’s attack, all benchmarks rose again, with Brent reaching more than $104 per barrel and WTI briefly breaking $100.
Now, more than ever, there are concerns about oil and gas supply from one of the world’s top producers.
Some have compared the situation with the 1973 Yom Kippur war between Israel and a coalition of Arab states. The war led to the Arab oil embargo for the Western world, which led to a sharp and shockingly high rise in prices compared to which this week’s $104 for Brentcouldn’t even compare.
In 1973, oil prices practically quadrupled over a few months. This week, they continued on an already established path— a path that, until today, had little to do with Russia.
A Reuters columnist, George Hay, wrote in a column earlier this week that demand for oil was so strong that prices would have to go further still to start affecting demand in any significant way.
Just how high prices would need to go we have yet to see. But he also wrote that this was unlikely to happen because OPEC+ would step in to help.
But an OPEC+ rescue is now looking less likely.
“The oil market is artificially tight. OPEC+ is pumping around 3 million barrels a day less than it could, and most of that spare capacity is held by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates,” Hay wrote.
“Both would probably respond to any plea by U.S. President Joe Biden to increase supply to ward off destabilising price spikes”, he said.
It was an interesting supposition in light of what OPEC, led by Saudi Arabia and with the UAE its staunch ally, has been doing over the past year. There have been numerous calls from President Biden for OPEC to open the taps.
These calls were followed by demands and threats to open the U.S. strategic petroleum reserve if OPEC refused to play ball. OPEC refused to play ball. Biden opened the SPR. Prices did not fall consistently. Why should it be any different now?
The latest signs from OPEC are not exactly encouraging.
Officials in several OPEC producers said on Thursday that there was no immediate need to produce more—even though Brent has surpassed the $100 mark, calling the situation “complicated and volatile.”
Both the energy minister of Saudi Arabia and his counterpart from the United Arab Emirates spoke recently to the media, signaling they had no intention to change anything about the OPEC+ pact and the schedule of adding 400,000 bpd to the monthly total production.
“Caution, a word that I know some people hate me for, but… I will continue being cautious and (mindful of) the need to retain flexibility in our strategy and adopt a long-term perspective,” Saudi Arabia’s Prince Abdulaziz bin Salmansaid earlier this week.
“I think our plan has been working, and I don’t believe that the market is hugely under-supplied currently. It’s the other factors that are outside our hands which are impacting the market,” his Emirati colleague Suhail al Mazrouei said.
Two other OPEC members also made recent comments on oil supply and the chances of additional production boosts, and these comments were along the same lines.
“The market will have more and more oil,” Iraqi oil minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar Ismail toldBloomberg also this week. “We will not create any growth to the commercial storage. We will secure all the demand by making the required supply.
“We won’t do anything extraordinary at this time because we are expecting a lot of production” from non-OPEC producers, Nigeria’s oil minister, Timipre Silva said. There is “no need at all to bring on more barrels than the current plan.”
Whatever happens in Ukraine, it does not seem to be sitting on the top of OPEC ministers’ minds. To them, the global oil market is not in a deficit, and they are doing fine with output additions. This stance is in contrast with the stance of consuming countries—and the International Energy Agency—which makes for truly interesting times in the oil world.
By: Irina Slav
Slav reports for Oilprice.com
Oil & Energy
FG Blames Waning Investment, Insecurity For Declining Crude
The Federal Government has said absence of long-term investment in the oil and gas sector and insecurity should be blamed for Nigeria’s current low crude oil production.
A statement by the Senior Adviser, Media and Communications, Horatius Egua, quoted the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, as having made the comment while speaking at a ministerial plenary, at the ongoing Ceraweek, in Houston, Texas.
Specifically, Sylva stated that this development was responsible for the inability of Nigeria to meet the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) quota in recent times.
Although Nigeria’s OPEC production quota is pegged at 1.8 million bpd, in the last few years, the country has struggled between 1.3 and 1.4 million bpd.
Sylva insisted that the speed with which International Oil Companies (IOCs) and other investors were withdrawing investments in hydrocarbon exploitation had further contributed significantly to Nigeria’s underperformance.
“The rate at which investments was taken away was too fast. Lack of investment in the oil and gas sector contributed to Nigeria’s inability to meet OPEC quota. We are not able to get the needed investments to develop the sector and that affected us,” he stated.
He also cited security challenges as another major factor that contributed to the lack of significant growth of the sector in the country and added that the drive towards renewable energy by climate enthusiasts had discouraged funding for the sector.
Sylva, however, called for a change of attitude, stressing that in decades to come hydrocarbon will continue to play a central role in meeting the energy needs of the world.
The Minister said although Nigeria was in full support of the energy transition, the country and the African continent should be allowed to develop at its own pace to be able to meet the energy needs of the over 600 million people who have no access to any form of power in Africa.
“There are about 600 million people in Africa without access to power and of that number the majority live in Nigeria. And of the over 900 million people without access to power in the world, the majority live in Africa.
“So how do we provide access to power for these people if you say we should not produce gas? We believe that gas is the way to go.
“We believe that gas is the way forward and the one access to power. For the energy transition programme to be taken seriously we need to have an inclusive energy transition programme,” he argued.
According to him, while Africa believes in the energy transition, it has its peculiar problems.
“We are saying that our energy transition should be focused on gas to bridge the energy gap. This is what we have been saying. We need a just and equitable energy transition programme,” Sylva further stated.
According to him, Nigeria was also not in any way against the energy transition programme, but urged promoters of renewable energy as the only path to energy transition to give the poorer countries of the world the opportunity to achieve energy sufficiency before doing away with fossil fuel.
“As Africans we are saying that we must be allowed to transit through gas. We cannot achieve one energy base load through renewable alone. The rest of the world must listen to us. We are happy that our point of view is being taken,” he stressed.
Oil & Energy
IPMAN Blames Aggrieved Members For Nigeria’s Petrol Woes
The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) says some aggrieved members frustrated foreign investors from establishing refineries in the country.
IPMAN President, Chinedu Okoronkwo, who spoke on the backdrop of the fuel scarcity in Nigeria and increase the price of aviation fuel and diesel, said the crises could have been prevented if the country had working refineries.
He said some investors from Italy had perfected plans to invest $3bn in setting up two refineries in Bayelsa and Kogi states but were frustrated out of the country.
Okoronkwo, who said this recently in The Arise TV Interview monitored by our correspondent, urged the government to provide some interventions to solve the aviation fuel and diesel crises.
Air fares have skyrocketed in the country in recent days as the price of aviation fuel rises steadily and now sells for about N600/litre.
On why it was difficult for IPMAN to work with the government in resolving moribund local refineries and stop oil importation, Okoronkwo said, “When I came on board, that was one of the major issues we had wanted to tackle.
“In any house where you have crisis, that house does not grow. Those (members) who lost started throwing tantrums, doing a lot of things to disturb that process.
“We would have had about two refineries now: one at Itome in Kogi and another one in Bayelsa. A group came from Italy with about $3bn. We took them to the Villa, DSS and they did their documentation. Those groups who felt they were not happy with what was going on started harassing those white investors and they left. The lands and everything are still there”, he said.
The IPMAN boss, however, advised against selling Nigerian refineries “as scraps,” noting that they should be fixed “before talking about selling them.”
He continued that “We have divisions of labour. If this product (petrol) is available, the marketers will work for 24 hours or even 48 hours. I can’t talk for the government. But right now, they have assured us of availability and we must go to bank with their words.
“The dollar is the determinant of these products. I think that is the area government can look at and see how refineries can take off, looking at the chain of bringing in the products. By the time these local refineries are up and running, some of these problems will not be there.
“For now, everything comes from abroad even the aviation fuel. The government can do some intervention so that this crisis (of high cost of diesel and aviation fuel) will not escalate. Russian war is another factor. Intervention will go a long way.
“The government did it with the aviation issue when Abba Kyari was alive. He called the marketers and singled those who are into aviation fuel and NGO (diesel) and the government did some interventions.”
Oil & Energy
Fresh Oil Spills From Agip’s Trunkline Rock Bayelsa Community
Fresh oil spills from the Tebidaba/Brass Agip Trunk Line operated by the Nigerian Agip Oil Company, NAOC, have rocked Lasukugbene Community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, causing serious devastation to the environment.
Lasukugbene, one of the communities settling on the bank of the Southern Ijaw axis of River Nun, is host to the NAOC and Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited; hosting manifolds, pipelines and many oil wells.
The spills, which occurred since February 3, 2022, has been unattended to up till the time of filing this report, even a JIV has not been officially carried out by the relevant authorities.
Speaking on the development, the Paramount Ruler of Lasukugbene, Chief Franel Christain Akenika, said the incident was caused by equipment failure due to obsolete facility, explaining that since the pipeline was laid in 1974, it has not be replaced by Agip.
Akenika said the community was at the verge of extinction due to the severe oil spillage which occurred on the Tebidaba/Brass Agip Trunk Line, adding that apart from the swamps and pipeline, crude oil was spreading on the Nun River.
“Agip should come and remove their pipeline from our environment as we cannot continue to have only the negative impacts from their presence in our environment. The community noticed this present oil oil spill on 3rd February, 2022 and duly informed the facility owner, Agip.
“But, instead of coming to the community formally with a view to locate the spill point in the swampy environment, Agip resorted to self-help by going about trying to locate the spill site with the military and, they couldn’t locate the exact spot. This has been their way, avoiding the community and acting as if they own our environment.
“It was just last Saturday, 5th March, 2022 that they were able to locate the actual spill point through the assistance of community folks. I also went with them to the site. They came with swamp buggie and, in the presence of the regulators and military; excavated the spot.
“And it was discovered that the exposed section of the pipeline was leaking right from under. There was another spill point not far from this excavated spot, but Agip refused to visit that spill point”, he said.
Also speaking, the Envrionemntal Rights Advocate said although NOSDRA and Bayelsa State Ministry of Environment officials were present at the site last Saturday, the exercise cannot be described as a JIV, since no document was presented to anyone for signing.
Project Officer and Head, Niger Delta Resource Centre, ERA, Mr Alagoa Morris, however, said everyone present at the excavated spot saw and agreed that the pipe was leaking from right under the pipe; at 6’O Clock point.
“Also, without repairing the ruptured spot that has been confirmed, Agip suggested that the excavated spot be refilled immediately with the mud from the same spot. This was initially resisted by community representatives, but they later agreed after much pressure from Agip.
“There is need for official pronouncement and documentation as regards the cause of rupture on the Agip Tebidaba/Brass pipeline under reference and the mandatory JIV should be carried out without further delays.
“The National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) and Bayelsa State Ministry of Environment should ensure Agip does the needful and promptly too.
“Lasukugbene and any other impacted community deserves relief materials immediately to alleviate their plight and compensation, especially considering the fact that Agip only mobilized to the site of interest more than a month after the incident and even refused to stop another leaking spot while in the field already within same environment.”
