Don’t Blame Finidi George On Our Poor Performance – Noble 

Enyimba’s Goalkeeper, John Noble has defended Finidi George following the recent criticism from the media.

Finidi has been under intensive pressure following their inconsistent form in the Nigeria Professional Football League this season.

The Aba Elephants started the campaign on a good note, but deep in form saw them slipped further down the table.

They have lost seven matches out of 18 matches, one defeat short of the 8 they suffered last season.

The eigh time Champions are also struggling to put chances away, while leaking goals at the other end of the pitch.

“It has been a tough season for us,” Noble told the club’s media.

“I know I’ve been here for over two seasons now. Last season wasn’t this way.

“But then, I think the only thing we should do is for us, the players, to commit ourselves more, to put in our best because the coach (Finidi George) has been trying his possible best. And he can’t come to field to play with us. He can’t come to the field to play. He’s only giving us instructions, and we should be able to adhere to the instructions and keep working hard, and playing according to the pattern he wants us to play.

“I strongly believe that we’ll get out of this very soon because this is Enyimba. And this is a club that is always known for big games, and also known in the continent. So, we can’t give it up now. This is just the first round of the NPFL, and there’s every hope that the second round will be a different story”.