Editorial
As Nigeria’s Constitution Is Reviewed…
To remedy the chronic flaws in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the National Assembly has again initiated an amendment process. Between May and June of last year, the Senate and House of Representatives Constitution Review Committees held public hearings in Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones.
The committees, statutorily chaired by the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, and the Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase, invited the public, executive and judicial bodies, traditional institutions, political parties, civil society organisations, professional bodies and others to attend and make submissions at the hearings.
During the period, some issues canvassed by Nigerians were the creation of more states, state police, devolution of powers, restructuring of the federation, electoral reforms, abrogation of immunity clause, tenure of office, financial autonomy for the judiciary, state legislature, and local governments including drafting of a brand-new Constitution.
Others are independent candidacies, the age limit for political office contestants, separation of the office of the Attorney General from the office of the Minister of Justice, Land Use Act, women inclusiveness, referendum, increase in derivation, impeachment clause, among others. However, the National Assembly has closed the voting stage for the constitutional amendment. Legislators in both Houses examined 68 constitutional alterations.
This is not the first time that legislators have undertaken the revision of the Constitution, which came into force in 1999 when democracy was restored. Since the Fifth National Assembly, the federal legislators have been making amendments. Although some modifications have been successful in the past, many others have suffered serial failures but have continued to re-appear in new proposals.
Some Nigerians had to take their protests to the National Assembly, trusting that as representatives of the people, their principal reason as lawmakers is to make laws that meet the longings and ambitions of the majority of the people. Their demands focus on electoral reforms, restructuring, state police, control of resources, national security, devolution of powers and financial autonomy of local government and the state legislature.
Sadly, the gender inclusion bills were defeated. This decision to reject the bills has been met with serious criticisms, negative reactions and even protests by members of civil society groups. The rejection once again highlighted the need to systematically call into question the systemic ills and oppression that our patriarchal society imposes on women. It is never too late for reconsideration of this bill.
Contrary to popular opinion, the National Assembly rejected the inclusion of state police in the amendment. Given the high rate of insecurity in the country, it is expedient to listen to the famous opinion of Nigerians on the establishment of state police that forms one of the cardinal ingredients in a federal system of government. However, the legislators are commended for voting for full autonomy to local government councils, the State Assembly and the Judiciary.
In addition, the Senate and the House of Representatives separately declined to adopt a bill to include value added tax (VAT) on the Exclusive Legislative List. The Federal Government, following a favourable ruling obtained by Rivers State, tried to restrict VAT to the Exclusive List. That tax is one of the indicators of true federalism. As a result, its retention in the Concurrent List is appropriate and applaudable. The provisions for immunity and life pension for principal officers of the National Assembly were similarly shot down.
There is a need to review the indigeneity provision to give greater priority to residency. The issue of indigeneity should be excluded from the Constitution and re-qualified so that those who contribute to the socio-economic development of their areas of residence should be considered as indigenous. This clause has made Nigeria virtually impossible to integrate. All Nigerians should look upon themselves as one, regardless of their ethnic origin. Emphasis should be given to citizenship.
Most importantly, the National Assembly must ensure that their work births a workable and acceptable constitution that will serve the interest of the people by allowing for true federalism, where Nigerian states are autonomous entities with the power to run their affairs. The participatory approach of federal lawmakers in amending the Constitution should produce a popular document that will address the socio-economic problems of the country.
But there are reasons for scepticism about true federalism. Almost all previous sessions of the National Assembly had undertaken similar reviews with the inclusion of fiscal federalism, with no tangible results in the exercises. The current effort on this is perhaps not different. There are fundamental deficiencies in the 1999 Constitution. The model federal state is characterised by the existence of several independent and intermediary governments with legislative, executive and judicial authorities. But the grundnorm turns this on its head.
Itse Sagay, Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, rightly says, “What we have now is a unitary Constitution parading itself as a federal Constitution.” Another SAN, Afe Babalola, argues that “the 1999 Constitution is, in large measure, responsible for the problems we have in Nigeria today. The Constitution has discouraged and crippled development in the states.”
There is an obvious real and existential threat to the existence of Nigeria. It is high time we went through the document, which has some glaring shortcomings. Nigeria’s particularities require its Constitution to reflect the country’s cultural and linguistic diversity. This is more than a simple legislative review. The National Assembly, in cooperation with the state legislature, should work with all other stakeholders to redefine the country as a true federal political entity.
Editorial
Electoral Act, Making Votes Count
Since President Muhammadu Buhari assumed office as Nigeria’s President on May 29, 2015, he had gone
back and forth with the National Assembly on amendments to the crucial Electoral Act. The macabre dance finally ended when he approved 10 alterations to Nigeria’s 2010 electoral law, creating legal safeguards for more transparent voting and collation processes.
Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, is gearing up for a high-strung general election next February, with some of its outstanding politicians already thrusting themselves into what could result in a fierce campaign season. And while that may be impressive enough, the African giant has now fastened electoral laws, raising anxieties and demonstrating that it can hold elections that are widely seen as credible for the first time in years.
This is an amazing development in a country categorised low on civil liberties, where elections are often prone to extensive vote manipulation and voter arm-twisting. Remarkably, the new emendations give the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) more decision-making powers and reserves early funding for it to avoid the incommodious technical and logistical lags that led to the rescheduling of the 2019 election which disenfranchised some voters in the end.
Perhaps, most fundamentally, the law also furnishes legal support for the use of electronic card readers for accreditation and the electronic transmission of results for collation in Section 50. This gives INEC the legal authorisation for the electronic transmission of election results, a sticking point for some politicians who believe the decrepit state of the country’s telecommunications system could hinder voting in certain areas. Hopefully, it will extensively abate the machination of Nigerian elections.
Conversely, members of civil society groups reckon that the card reader, first used in the 2015 election, aided transparency and diminished the incidence of string pulling. But the admissibility of electronic data in court had been hotly debated because of a lack of legal support for the device. The new Act goes into effect immediately, indicating that INEC can test-run the rules this year, when Osun and Ekiti States in the South-West will hold gubernatorial elections.
Following approval of the bill, President Buhari said in a televised address to Nigerians on the night it was signed that it “could have a positive impact on Nigeria’s elections”, and added that the technological innovations provided “will safeguard citizens’ constitutional right and vote effectively”. But he campaigned vigorously as a clean politician during his successful presidential bid in 2015, yet, seemed very reluctant to assent to the bill.
The President had vetoed parts of the bill, returning it to parliament five times since 2015 and making it one of the longest-debated laws in Nigeria’s history. The rejections were often accompanied by requests for amendments. In one renunciation, Buhari cited grammatical errors. On another event, he impeded until a few months to the 2019 election before contending that it was too close to D-Day to evaluate the bill.
Last December, he asked the National Assembly to lift restrictions mandating parties to hold direct primary elections, rather than hand-pick favourites of more powerful party leaders. The lawmakers acquiesced but introduced more anti-manipulation measures into the bill. For example, when they took off the mandatory direct primaries provision, they added clauses that staved off political appointees from running for office or voting during primaries without giving up their current positions. This is entrenched in Section 84(12) of the Act.
It states: “No political appointee of any rank shall be a voting representative or be voted for at any party’s convention or for the nomination of a candidate for any election.” For Buhari, this provision constitutes a denial of the right to vote or be voted for at any political party’s convention. Before endorsing the bill, the President advised the legislators to revise the provision. Interestingly,the Senate has rejected to act on the request of President Buhari for an amendment of Section 84(12) of the newly assented Act.
Importantly, Section 50 allows INEC to determine the procedure for voting at an election as well as the transmission of results, either electronically or manually. Section 51(2) empowers the Presiding Officer at a polling unit to cancel the results of the election in the polling unit where the number of vote casts surpasses the number of accredited voters in the polling units. Furthermore, the time frame for campaigns by political parties has moved from 90 days to 150 days before the election. This is according to Section 94(1).
Another provision, Section 29(1), makes it a law for political parties to conduct their primaries and submit the list of candidates at least 180 days before the general elections from the previous 60 days. The list of candidates submitted must emerge from valid primaries conducted by the political party. This provision is particularly laudable as political parties have now been compelled to prepare for an early primary election in line with the guidelines.
Section 64(9) criminalises any act of false collation and declaration of results by a returning or collation officer. If a returning or collation officer intentionally collates and announces a false result, such a person commits an offence which is liable on conviction to a fine of N500,000 or imprisonment for a term of at least 3 years or both. In instances where INEC determines that such act was not done willingly or made contrary to the provisions of the law, regulations, guidelines, and manuals for the election, Section 65 gives the Commission the power to review such results.
INEC must be commended for making incremental improvements to the electoral system since 2015 when it first introduced the Permanent Voter Card and Smart Card Reader for elections. It has also upgraded the system to use the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, a better technology that was deployed during the off-season November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.
Nigeria is crumbling at the seams. It has been significantly weakened by its poor electoral system that allows thieves, mediocres, and incompetent politicians to attain high offices. In many instances, instead of the will of the people prevailing, it is the increasingly tainted courts that determine the fate of Nigerians. Therefore, now that the Electoral Act has been amended, all stakeholders, particularly civil society organisations and the citizens, should rise for democracy, pointing the way forward.
Editorial
Advancing The Cause Of Women (2)
Despite signing relevant international instruments, treaties, and conventions emphasising the neces-
sity for member nations to institute all the essential mechanisms needed to eliminate gender discrimination, ensure equality and human dignity to all, men and women, Nigeria is among the countries that record low participation of women in politics, appointments, and government positions.
Since 1999, the onset of Nigeria’s Fourth Republic, no woman has been elected as civilian governor of a state, which is a zero per cent for gender inclusion in leadership at the sub-national level. The closest was when Mrs Virginia Etiaba served as Acting Governor of Anambra State after her principal, Senator Chris Ngige, was impeached. Thereafter, neither Anambra State nor any other state has voted for a woman into that office.
However, as a government’s premeditated policy to intensify women’s participation in the scheme of things and decision-making process in Rivers State, Governor Nyesom Wike has been embarking on a crusade for affirmative action for the greater inclusion of women in politics, particularly in the state.
Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo’s current position as deputy governor is one of the results of his active engagement of women in politics and their appointments into varied offices. Wike’s ardour for women to assume leadership positions since his assumption of office on May 29, 2015, has been legendary, not a familiar route that his contemporaries would love to take.
The Rivers State Government is very gender-sensitive and friendly. The affairs of women in the state are not taken for granted. That is the reason issues about the female gender are always on the front burner. For the first time in the history of the state, Wike set a record in women’s involvement, not only with the first female deputy governor but the first female Senator, Betty Apiafi (Rivers West).
All vice chairpersons in the 23 local government councils with one as substantive chairman are females. Also included are six female councillors in each council, five commissioners and many permanent secretaries. The governor appointed the first female Chief Judges (Daisy Okocha and Adanma Lamikanra) and President, Customary Court of Appeal. There are several other appointments of women as directors or heads of departments and agencies.
The immediate past Chief Judge of Rivers State, Lamikanra, was appointed despite sentiments expressed against her selection. Wike promptly dismissed the prejudices levelled against her because of her non-indigene status and recommended her for the office. No doubt, the governor’s inclination to the advancement of equity flows from his experience as a lawyer and as a life bencher.
At a civic reception held in his honour by the Ekpeye Ethnic Nation last Saturday, Wike further demonstrated the favourable disposition of his government to women’s inclusion in governance by urging women to use yesterday’s women’s day occasion to protest against the unfriendly gender policy of the Federal Government. Women must heed the governor’s call and demand their legislative rights steadily.
We congratulate the governor for publicly acknowledging the strength of women and foresight on the significance of practising an inclusive government that will serve as a template for years to come. Women should, therefore, be committed and dedicated in their support for the state government to boost and foster their interests.
We urge President Muhammadu Buhari to borrow a leaf from Governor Wike, an attested advocate of gender parity, and better his poor record of gender inclusion at the federal level. Shamefully, Buhari’s appointment of seven women as ministers out of 42 signifies a continued denial to women the right to participate and contribute appropriately to nation-building.
The spurning of the five bills seeking gender equality by the National Assembly should be countermanded. It is excruciating that the federal lawmakers denied women the opportunity of inclusion and representation in governance by voting against the bills. The legislators must realise the need to legislate on the National Gender Policy that was formulated to facilitate 35 per cent affirmative action.
The many obstacles still restricting women in Nigeria must be dealt with. It is reported that 35 per cent of them have experienced gender-based violence. This implies that one in every three Nigerian women has suffered physical and sexual violence. According to the 2018 Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey, 31 per cent of women between ages 15 and 49 have experienced physical violence while 9 per cent have suffered sexual violence or rape.
Additionally, 36 per cent of married Nigerian women have undergone spousal violence. Nigeria also has a pervasiveness of female genital mutilation; at least 20 per cent of the women between ages 15 and 49 were circumcised as of 2018. Forced early marriage is also ubiquitous. Drivers of violence against women in Nigeria such as social norms, economic stress, family relations, patriarchal beliefs, and targeted assertions against female autonomy have to be checked.
Gender-based violence has been a long-standing issue, and millions of Nigerian women have experienced the worst of it. Through the government’s partnership with non-governmental organisations, professional associations like Federation of Female Lawyers (FIDA); National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ); activists, and stakeholders, the existing advocacy framework will be expanded and deepened. Nigeria must take seriously the issue of gender inclusion in governance at all levels.
