APC Dares INEC Over National Convention
The crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress, (APC) has assumed a fresh dimension as the party has dared the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) and vowed to proceed with its March 26 National Convention.
The party has dismissed a letter written to it by the electoral umpire on the need to give the commission a fresh 21-day notice for its national convention slated for March 26. It also faulted INEC’s position that the letter by the acting Chairman, Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, CECPC, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, was legally defective.
This was as the APC clarified that Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni remains the National Chairman of the CECPC, saying, the Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello is only operating in an acting capacity.
The clarification came about 24 hours after Governor Bello denied knowledge of any letter from Governor Buni authorising him to act as national chairman.
The spokesman of the party’s CECPC, Mr Ismaila Ahmed, disclosed this at a news conference in Abuja, on Friday.
He said: “It is pretty simple. I don’t know why this is a complicated issue for a lot of people to understand. Since the inception of this CECPC on June 25, 2020, whenever the chairman is not around and Governor Sani Bello is around, he acts on behalf of the chairman.
“He is our acting chairman and that has always been the case. That has never changed. And now we have a Convention on 26th March, the chairman wrote a letter for his leave to go for medical treatment. Those are two emergencies. He has a medical emergency that cannot wait for the Convention and we have a Convention that cannot wait for him to be healthy. So, one has to leave for the other.
“The chairman transmitted a letter and Governor Bello has been acting as appropriate. He is acting with the full authority of the CECPC and with the full authority of the stakeholders and leaders of the party and with the full consent and knowledge of Governor Mai Mala Buni. If anybody has any issues with any of our decisions, you can take it to court. For now, we know we are doing it with the full backing of the law. There is no ambiguity in this.”
According to him, the APC has given appropriate notice to INEC for its March 26 national convention.
He said the party had earlier intimated the commission of its intent to conduct its national convention on February 26 and that what is now required for its new date of March 26 is simply a notice of an adjustment and not a fresh 21-day notice.
“l am not only a Youth Leader or an interim spokesperson of the party, I am also a lawyer and we have served a notice to INEC for the 26th of February earlier and we served that notice on 5th February. That was the required 21 days. If you are going to make any adjustment to that date, all you need is a letter making an adjustment to the date.
“We don’t need another 21 days and that letter was written about two weeks ago. Immediately we realised that we couldn’t hold it on the 26th of February.
“The moment the CECPC agreed on the 26th March, that letter was written to INEC and they have accepted the letter. So, that is long gone. It is not an issue. The issue of the date of the Convention is not an issue, not in INEC, not certainly with us. That is settled. It is sacrosanct. We have complied with all the requirements and we have notified INEC as appropriately expected of us,” he stated.
INEC had in a letter dated March 9, 2022, and signed by its Secretary, Rose Oriaran-Anthony, drew the attention of the APC to the need to comply with extant regulations.
The letter reads: “Please refer to your letter Ref. APC/NHDQ/INEC/019/022/32, dated 8th March 2022.
“The Commission draws your attention to the fact that the notice for the meeting was not signed by the National Chairman and National Secretary of the CECPC (Buni and Akpanudoedehe) contrary to the provision of the Article 1.1.3 of the Commission’s Regulations and Guidelines for Political Party Operations (2018).
“Furthermore, the APC is reminded of the provision in Section 82(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 which requires ‘at least 21 days’ notice of any convention, congress, conference, or meeting convened for the purpose of ‘merger’ and electing members of its executive committees, other governing bodies or nominating candidates for any elective offices.’
“While hoping these issues are noted for compliance, please, accept the assurance of the commission’s warm regards.”
On the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting slated for next Thursday, the party said it was basically for ratification of the March 26 Convention date and to also update the house on the journey so far.
Ismaila Ahmed said the party’s Legal Adviser, Prof. Tahir Mamman, will address the public once some issues regarding the NEC meeting had been clarified, adding that notices had been sent out for the NEC meeting.
Why Buhari’s Bill Was Shot Down – Sekibo
The Senator Representing Rivers East Senatorial Destrict at the National assembly, Senator George Thompson Sekibo, has said that shooting down the amendment of the Electoral Act, last Tuesday, by the Senate was to strengthen the electoral process and ensure good governance.
Sekibo who stated this when the State Executive members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, (NUJ ), Rivers State Council, led by the chairman, Stanley Job Stanley, paid a courtesy visit in Port Harcourt, said good governance must be achieved through electoral processes.
The lawmaker noted that if the nation must have good governance, elections must be transparent, credible, and fair .
According to him, “in order to get these four cardinal points, those who have interest in elective positions in the Executive Council should resign their executive positions before contesting elective positions”.
He explained that as lawmakers, their work was to adjust the law until it conforms with the international best practice.
Sekibo who is also the leader of the Rivers State National Assembly members and chairman of the South-South Caucus said as lawmaker representing the Rivers East Senatorial Destrict, he would continue to give his constitutecy good representation by joining other members in making laws that would favour his Senatorial District and the country at large.
He further explained that as lawmakers, they were not positioned to award contracts but to lobby for projects for their Senatorial District.
He commended Rivers State NUJ executive members for the visit and praised the performance of the leadership in ensuring that journalists in the state work in line with the ethics of the profession.
He assured the union of a harmonious relationship for the good of society.
Earlier, the Chairman of the Rivers State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Stanley Job Stanley had commended Senator Sekibo for making his Senatorial District and Rivers State proud at the National Assembly.
Job praised the lawmaker for his outstanding performance at the Upper Chamber and urged him to continue his good works for the people of the state.
The NUJ Chairman thanked the lawmaker for the various donations he had made to the union and urged him to continue to support the union to achieve its objectives.
“We want our existing relationship to continue. NUJ is ready to work with you and other lawmakers to make Rivers State great”, he said.
By: Ike Wigodo
HURIWA Blasts APC Over Leadership Crisis
The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the current leadership crisis plaguing the party.
In a statement issued by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, HURIWA criticised the party for appointing a governor as the chairman of its Caretaker/Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee in defiance of the constitution.
The statement read: “How on earth will a governor who is elected for four years on the full-time job for a specific state government and governance territory be clothed with the extrajudicial executive office of the national chairman of a national political party for years and the Independent National Electoral Commission looks on as if the commission is not to be concerned about the ethical and constitutional wellbeing of political parties given all the constitutional guidelines made on how parties should be administered transparently?
“How on earth are President Muhammadu Buhari and governors behaving like headmasters of their political party as against their oaths of office which obliges them to be loyal to the constitution and be 100 percent dedicated to the mandates that the voters and those who never voted delegated and clothed them with as the legitimate permission to exercise their authorities as governors or President and not to mix these up with party administration?
“The persistent crises rocking the APC and the blatant violation of guidelines governing the affairs of political parties by the APC is condemnable. The party should learn from best practices in the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom.
“These abuses if not rectified within seven working days will be challenged in court by HURIWA so we get the court to make pronouncements on how political party administration should be for the sake of national security and national health.”
Ekweremandu Declares To Run For Governor
Former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has declared to vie for governorship position in Enugu State in 2023.
He made the declaration at a press conference in Enugu, tagged “Media Consultation,” on Friday.
Ekweremadu is nearing the end of his fifth term in the Senate where he has been representing Enugu West since 2003.
He stated that his aspiration was to be the governor of the whole Enugu State and not just a zonal governor.
Ekweremadu said that he was not a believer of zoning arrangement, adding that he would introduce an all-inclusive governance that would benefit, not only a zone, but every part of the state.
Enugu State is divided into three senatorial zones which are Enugu North, Enugu East, and Enugu West.
However, there is an unwritten political arrangement in the state which the political stakeholders have used over the years to determine the zone that produces a governor.
The current governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, comes from Enugu North and it is believed that it is the turn of the Enugu East to produce the next governor.
Meanwhile, Ekweremadu has dismissed the zoning arrangement while maintaining that he would not have been in the Senate for five terms if such an arrangement was in practice.
He said, “If anybody said there was an agreement on zoning, let that person say it. I was never a product of zoning. If there had been zoning, I’d not have been in the Senate for five times.”
Ekweremadu said if elected, he would set up an independent security outfit that would complement the existing security structures in place to effectively tackle challenges in the state.
He also set a six-month target to solve the perennial water scarcity in the state, especially in Enugu metropolis.
