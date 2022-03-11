Workshop On Harnessing Indigenous Technologies In Agriculture Ends In Uyo

The new Project Coordinator of Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP), Dr Ferdinand Giadom, has commenced work at the Project Coordination office in Port Harcourt, with a charge to workers of the project to be more dedicated and committed to their duties.He said this would enable the project to achieve the overall goal of the project, as contained in the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Report on the clean-up of Ogoniland.

Giadom, who gave the charge during his maiden meeting with staff of HYPREP at the Stadium Road office of the project in Port Harcourt yesterday, said as a team player, he would work with the entire workforce in such a way that everybody would do his or her job “on time, on course and on target.”

According to him, the major target is the full implementation of the UNEP. Report to the satisfaction of Ogoni people and other Nigerians.

Giadom noted that the ongoing clean-up project is an Ogoni project, adding that as an Ogoni man, all his life, he has been dedicated to the service of the people.

“ I am not here as a leader, King and Emperor but to serve the people wholeheartedly with all my heart. I am no god and I am not here trying to be one. I do not claim to know all things,” he said.

He further reminded the workers that “ We are here for one purpose, to earn our daily bread and put bread on our table. We must all be committed to our duties.”

The Project Coordinator also stressed the need for the workers to read the UNEP Report which he described as the Bible, because, according to him, “We cannot implement what we do not have adequate knowledge of.”

Giadom assured that his administration would give the welfare of workers top priority and also ensure that they are provided all the materials and equipment they need to deliver on time, on course and on target, contending that there was the need for the entire workforce to play by the rules.

He further noted that while the project would adequately reward excellence, it would not hesitate to punish erring staff.

He said for several years, the Ogonis have suffered deprivation and neglect arising from the devastation and degradation of their environment, assuring that everything would be done within his power to change the ugly narrative, and solicited for support, cooperation and understanding from all and sundry.

Also speaking, a member of HYPREP CRAC and a traditional ruler, Suanu Baridan thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of State for Environment, Chief Sharaon Ikeazor for appointing an Ogoni son as the substantive Project Coordinator of HYPREP, assuring that the Ogoni people would gladly work with the new Project Coordinator.

On his part, a renowned activist and paramount ruler, Gbenemene Kadilo Kabari expressed delight that HYPREP now has an indigenous Project Coordinator, saying, “It is an opportunity to get it right.”

“We thank God that the Minister obliged the people by giving us an Ogoni son for the Ogoni project,” he said, and commended the Project Coordinator for starting on a good note by putting the Ogonis at the centre of the project.

In his vote of thanks, the Head of Procurement, HYPREP, Mr Paul Ugbaha thanked the new Project Coordinator for starting on a resounding note by showing leadership.

By: Donatus Ebi