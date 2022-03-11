Opinion
Still On Imported Bad Petrol
What began as the usual queues for fuel that often disappear after a few days lingered for a longer period this time around, leaving Nigerians with many thoughts of what could have been the cause. When the queues approached the third week in January, many Nigerians thought the marketers were up to their usual trick of trying to make a brisk business from their old stock of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) commonly known as petrol as rumours were rife then that the government was to effectively stop paying subsidy for petrol at the end of the month.
While Nigerians were trying to get their heads around a fresh reason for the scarcity after the government announced the suspension of subsidy removal, news of the real reason emerged. The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), the petroleum sector regulator, disclosed that they had to order the shutting down of some filling stations because they had taken delivery of PMS laced with methanol at quantities above Nigerian recommended standard. The move as explained was to purge the affected chain of the bad fuel from the market.
Upon investigation, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited disclosed that the adulterated petrol was imported into Nigeria undetected by four importers from Antwerp in Belgium, going ahead to also reveal the oil companies that brought it in. However, the four oil companies accused by the NNPC denied the allegation, thereby creating confusion on the crisis. This catastrophe has therefore reinforced earlier appeal by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) for inter-agency collaboration for effective sectoral standards regulation.
During a late-night briefing held on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, in Abuja, the Group Managing Director (GMD) of NNPC, Mele Kyari, maintained the position. An interesting twist to the disaster was the failure of quality inspectors to detect the high level of Methanol in the petrol, first at the point of export from Belgium and the point of arrival in Nigeria. Meanwhile, NNPC’s quality inspectors including GMO, SGS, GeoChem, G&G and other inspection agents appointed by the Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority had certified that the cargoes met Nigerian specifications.
Explaining why the adulterated petrol missed the eagle eyes of the inspectors, the NNPC GMD said the quality checks do not include checks for Methanol percentage adding that cargoes quality certificates issued at load port in Antwerp-Belgium by AmSpec Belgium indicated that the gasoline complied with Nigerian Specification.
Whatever the reason might be, it has indeed created a very difficult period for Nigerians, as the situation has left many people with damaged vehicles and machines whose operations require the use of petrol as fuel. Conceding to this, the NNPC GMD said, “It is a very difficult period for us, and it is very important to update our customers and members of the general public on the ongoing efforts by NNPC and other stakeholders including you, to resolve the issues generated by the unfortunate supply and discharge of methanol blended gasoline (PMS) in some Nigerian depots.”
From observation, some remedial actions like quarantine of all un-evacuated volumes and the holding back of all the affected products in transit (both truck and marine) put in place by NNPC since it received the report of the adulterated petrol on 20th January are on course. Earlier in the year, SON announced plans to standardize the nation’s oil and gas sector in its bid to enhance products and services quality attainment in the sector beginning from 2022. To this effect, the Director-General of SON, Mallam Farouk Salim inaugurated a Steering Committee to coordinate modalities for implementing the provisions of SON Act No 14 of 2015 as it relates to the nation’s oil and gas sector.
Other areas SON would resourcefully offer support towards standardization of the industry include quality management system requirements for the petrochemical, oil and natural gas industry, basic offshore safety induction and emergency training amongst others. From reports, SON DG has tasked the in-house committee to enhance SON’s activities and strategic repositioning in the oil and gas industry to effectively regulate quality and promote international best practices, assuring that the organisation is prepared to overcome challenges that may arise in the course of striving to improve standardisation and quality assurance in the Oil and Gas Sector.
The imported petrol adulteration incident may have heightened the call for SON to be returned to the ports to complement what other agencies there are doing. Although, a record shows that SON is already collaborating with other regulatory agencies as confirmed by the organisation’s Director, Public Relations, Bola Fashina, the time to step this up is now.
The hard struggle by NNPC and Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to mop up the adulterated petrol from circulation is a sad reminder of the point that has been repeatedly made by the previous and current leadership of SON, the National Assembly and other stakeholders, that ‘it is easier to fight the influx of substandard products at the points of entry than chasing them around all over the country in markets and warehouses, among others.’
According to statistics, over 75 per cent of the products imported into the country come through the seaports and waterways. Immediate past Chairman of Nigeria’s Senate Committee on Industry, Sam Egwu, emphasized this point with a call for the return of SON to the nation’s ports during one of the committee’s oversight functions to SON’s offices and laboratories in Lagos.
“Nigeria is import-dependent, with porous borders and for them not to be at the port to inspect these goods first-hand is not good enough. They should be allowed to be at the ports to see these products before they enter the market,” Egwu said.
By: Carl Umegboro
Umegboro is a public affairs analyst.
Opinion
Addressing Almajiri Phenomenon
That great floods have flown from simple sources, or that big fleas grow from small fleas, are old idioms which remind us that disturbing social anormalies usually arise from small beginnings which we ignore, to our own detriment. Almajiri phenomenon which has to do with going cap-in-hand, street-to-street, begging for alms, may be a culture and approved in some religious circle, is a practice that must be brought to an end immediately. “Stop This Begging Attitude” – ref. The Tide of Friday, January 21, 2022 (Page 9), should include the almajiri culture.
Almajiri culture probably originated from the plight of street urchins and homeless destitutes whose conditions brought about an intervention by some religious leaders. Such street children and destitute persons were taken off the streets and kept under the custody of religious bodies that sought to rehabilitate them. In order to support their maintenance such helpless persons undertook some organised process of house-to-house begging for charity. Leaders of various begging groups would render accounts of what they got daily to the religious leaders responsible for their custody and feeding.
Especially on the days of worship, almajiri groups would be seen in some worship centres begging for alms which range from monetary gifts, to food items, clothings and drugs or insecticide and detergents. With time, there grew up some organised rehabilitation centres away from homes of individual religious leaders, and with various charitable organisations taking interest in and giving support for the maintenance of a growing number of destitute persons. This practice was predominant in Muslim communities.
Apart from street children with no one taking care of them, there were also some adults who were homeless or disabled, with pathetic physical conditions. Expectedly, public health became an issue arising from some of the destitute persons having some contagious and communicable diseases which must be checked from spreading. Thus, public health officials from local and external authorities got involved in the affairs of migrant begging groups, under the custody of religious organisations. Some individuals and groups who gave regular support to the almajiri beggers sought for some tax waivers in view of their humanitarian and charitable gestures.
From an informal, humanitarian practice almajiri phenomenon became a culture and way of life, whereby some individuals and groups sought to use it as a means of making some impact in the society. From record keeping of the number of indigent persons under one cluster, to the amount of money derived daily as charity and expenditure on feeding and medical needs, the almajiri affair became a unit under the scrutiny of various religious bodies. From abandoned children to helpless young mothers jilted by some randy men, the almajiri phenomenon became a rehabilitation activity demanding a wider support from humanitarian organisations, but little from government.
Obviously young persons grow into adults, whereby there is also expanded range of responsibilities. While young persons and disabled adults go into the streets begging for alms, able-bodied adults from the almajiri origin would have to engage in some other productive activities. Such productive engagements would range from shining and mending of shoes, to apprenticeship in other trades and menial jobs. Indoctrination and other mind-control programmes also featured as part of almajiri culture.
It would not be an exaggeration or hate speech to say that membership of extremist religious groups such as Boko Haram and ISWAP etc, would have some relationship with the almajiri phenomenon. Available records of academic research studies on the alamjiri phenomenon (1975-2008) show that graduands from rehabilitation centres rarely fit into the society or locate their homes of origin. They may not go into a life of crime, but there is evidence of an indoctrinated mindset which places the root of their plight on the wider society, especially the distribution of social resources and good things of life.
Without pointing accusing fingers at religious teachers, sociological research works on almajiri phenomenon in Nigeria would suggest that “a mindset of aggression towards society” has some roots in “ideas dished out by clerics …” Perhaps there are religious preachers and teachers who would trace economic and moral ills of the society to “Western education and capitalism”. It is possible, in this regard, to say that Boko Haram ideology derives from this stone-throwing theology of Western education being responsible for the ills of humanity. There are preachers who say it openly that “Sharia Law is the solution” to the ills of humanity.
Wole Soyinka would say: “This, no honest men will deny: Man has failed the world or the world has failed mankind.. Then question further: What faiths and realms of values have controlled our earth till now?” The implication here is that the two dominant religions in Nigeria-Islam and Christianity-must bear much of the blames for the values and orientations that have failed to bring succour and right guidance to humanity, so far. Almajiri has its roots in religion, and so also Boko Haram, albeit with the intention to sanitise the society.
Unfortunately, the glaring reality is that existing religious dogmas, enlightenment and practices have not provided ideal succour to address the ills of humanity. The culture of begging, which includes tithes and donations, purportedly for the purpose of “doing God’s Work” has been grossly abused, corrupted and turned into an economic affair. Secular begging, ranging from “anything for the boys”, to contract inflation and budget padding, are various means of corruption. Religious begging would include the demands on adherents to “sow seeds” and make donations for the purpose of carrying out God’s work. These antics have been responsible for much abuses in religion.
Official begging which takes various forms of lobbying and hustles to inflate security votes have not only exposed the nation to avoidable vulnerability, but also opened doors for all forms of abuses and misuse of public funds. Mrs Ezeaku would draw our attention to the need to build a new ethos that would place emphasis on self-respect and dignity of labour. A reference was made to a National Ethics and Integrity Policy, as a part of Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary celebration.
That Nigeria has core values as Human dignity, Patriotism and Personal Responsibility, Voice and Participation in nation-building, Integrity, National Unity and Professionalism, would mean that there are available guidelines for steering the nation in the right direction. To follow such right directions would not include sponsoring banditry, baking a national cake that requires ruthless rat-race to be consumed by a few clever hustlers, or using religion as a political and economic instrument, etc. The almajiri phenomenon is an indicator that the National Ethics and Integrity Policy exists merely. on paper.
By: Bright Amirize
Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Opinion
Still On Imported Bad Petrol
What began as the usual queues for fuel that often disappear after a few days lingered for a longer period this time around, leaving Nigerians with many thoughts of what could have been the cause. When the queues approached the third week in January, many Nigerians thought the marketers were up to their usual trick of trying to make a brisk business from their old stock of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) commonly known as petrol as rumours were rife then that the government was to effectively stop paying subsidy for petrol at the end of the month.
While Nigerians were trying to get their heads around a fresh reason for the scarcity after the government announced the suspension of subsidy removal, news of the real reason emerged. The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), the petroleum sector regulator, disclosed that they had to order the shutting down of some filling stations because they had taken delivery of PMS laced with methanol at quantities above Nigerian recommended standard. The move as explained was to purge the affected chain of the bad fuel from the market.
Upon investigation, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited disclosed that the adulterated petrol was imported into Nigeria undetected by four importers from Antwerp in Belgium, going ahead to also reveal the oil companies that brought it in. However, the four oil companies accused by the NNPC denied the allegation, thereby creating confusion on the crisis. This catastrophe has therefore reinforced earlier appeal by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) for inter-agency collaboration for effective sectoral standards regulation.
During a late-night briefing held on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, in Abuja, the Group Managing Director (GMD) of NNPC, Mele Kyari, maintained the position. An interesting twist to the disaster was the failure of quality inspectors to detect the high level of Methanol in the petrol, first at the point of export from Belgium and the point of arrival in Nigeria. Meanwhile, NNPC’s quality inspectors including GMO, SGS, GeoChem, G&G and other inspection agents appointed by the Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority had certified that the cargoes met Nigerian specifications.
Explaining why the adulterated petrol missed the eagle eyes of the inspectors, the NNPC GMD said the quality checks do not include checks for Methanol percentage adding that cargoes quality certificates issued at load port in Antwerp-Belgium by AmSpec Belgium indicated that the gasoline complied with Nigerian Specification.
Whatever the reason might be, it has indeed created a very difficult period for Nigerians, as the situation has left many people with damaged vehicles and machines whose operations require the use of petrol as fuel. Conceding to this, the NNPC GMD said, “It is a very difficult period for us, and it is very important to update our customers and members of the general public on the ongoing efforts by NNPC and other stakeholders including you, to resolve the issues generated by the unfortunate supply and discharge of methanol blended gasoline (PMS) in some Nigerian depots.”
From observation, some remedial actions like quarantine of all un-evacuated volumes and the holding back of all the affected products in transit (both truck and marine) put in place by NNPC since it received the report of the adulterated petrol on 20th January are on course. Earlier in the year, SON announced plans to standardize the nation’s oil and gas sector in its bid to enhance products and services quality attainment in the sector beginning from 2022. To this effect, the Director-General of SON, Mallam Farouk Salim inaugurated a Steering Committee to coordinate modalities for implementing the provisions of SON Act No 14 of 2015 as it relates to the nation’s oil and gas sector.
Other areas SON would resourcefully offer support towards standardization of the industry include quality management system requirements for the petrochemical, oil and natural gas industry, basic offshore safety induction and emergency training amongst others. From reports, SON DG has tasked the in-house committee to enhance SON’s activities and strategic repositioning in the oil and gas industry to effectively regulate quality and promote international best practices, assuring that the organisation is prepared to overcome challenges that may arise in the course of striving to improve standardisation and quality assurance in the Oil and Gas Sector.
The imported petrol adulteration incident may have heightened the call for SON to be returned to the ports to complement what other agencies there are doing. Although, a record shows that SON is already collaborating with other regulatory agencies as confirmed by the organisation’s Director, Public Relations, Bola Fashina, the time to step this up is now.
The hard struggle by NNPC and Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to mop up the adulterated petrol from circulation is a sad reminder of the point that has been repeatedly made by the previous and current leadership of SON, the National Assembly and other stakeholders, that ‘it is easier to fight the influx of substandard products at the points of entry than chasing them around all over the country in markets and warehouses, among others.’
According to statistics, over 75 per cent of the products imported into the country come through the seaports and waterways. Immediate past Chairman of Nigeria’s Senate Committee on Industry, Sam Egwu, emphasized this point with a call for the return of SON to the nation’s ports during one of the committee’s oversight functions to SON’s offices and laboratories in Lagos.
“Nigeria is import-dependent, with porous borders and for them not to be at the port to inspect these goods first-hand is not good enough. They should be allowed to be at the ports to see these products before they enter the market,” Egwu said.
By: Carl Umegboro
Umegboro is a public affairs analyst.
Opinion
Governance And Peer Review Mechanism
The Nigerian governance structure is predicated on the principle of federalism. The implication is that there are other levels of governance in Nigeria that make up the federation.
Government at the centre exercises exclusive list in certain areas of governance and enjoys concurrency with state Government in others. In principle, there should be a residual list of governance items, but this does not exist in actual practice as the local government administration is yet to enjoy full autonomy.
The various state governments exercise concurrent list or governance items with the federal government in such areas as Education, Road infrastructure. Health. Environment and others. In the area of security, the constitutional provision which states that the business of government is the protection of lives and property of citizens applies to all the levels of government.
However, the convoluted nature of governance structure where the federal government is in control of too many governance items has made the management of security architecture by the states very difficult, but not impossible governors who are described as the chief security officers of their states, cannot not have full control of the armed forces and police.
For example the commissioners of police take instructions from the centre, precisely from the Inspector General of Police. The states and local government areas are the closest government to the people.
This gives the states gargantuan responsibilities and challenges. The states owe their citizens more responsibilities than the federal Government but have limited resources and powers to accomplish them despite their potentials in natural resources and revenue generation.
Unfortunately, the states are held down by the absence of fiscal federalism in the Nigerian federation. These challenges and more have affected and afflicted development in the states in the areas of infrastructural development, poverty alleviation, environmental control, security and human capital development. Some commentators are of the opinion that the impoverishment of the states by the federal government is partly responsible for the spread of insecurity growing agitations and secessionists tendencies in Nigeria.
Peer Review Mechanism can be a major tool which the states can use to alleviate their burden. It is in consonance with the local aphorism that problems shared are problems solved. Peer review mechanism can be referred to as self-assessment for good governance.
For example, peer review mechanism is an instrument of governance among African States tagged the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM). It is a mutually agreed instrument which member states of the African Union acceded to as a “self-monitoring mechanism”. This self-assessment is to encourage conformity with regard to political, economic and corporate governance values among member states, it is important to observe that the African Union Agenda 2063 and Sustainable Development Goals 2030 have been monitored and evaluated by AU members through Peer Review Mechanism instruments.
Simply put, peer review is the evaluation of values by one or more people with similar competencies. Governors of states who are saddled with governance challenges can go into self-assessment of their governance capacity by looking at what other governors have done in their states, evaluate and copy for the development of their own states.
It could also be a source of motivation for good governance. Peer Review Mechanism is not a copy and paste mechanism. it should be a positive way of avoiding the pitfalls of a particular governance style while evaluating and copying what is good. Peer Review Mechanism as an instrument of governance in Nigeria has very fertile pedestal. Different regions in Nigeria have platforms where their governors gather to foster social, political and economic integration. These groupings are envisioned to rub minds on development issues in their various states. In the south-south there is the BRACED. There are others including the South East Governors forum. South West Governors forum and the various Governors fora of political parties as well as the southern Governors forum recently convoked. Governors in these groupings can pick up models of development from their colleagues after thorough evolution of such projects on how they can impact meaningfully and add values to their constituents. For example the South East Governors can copy models of development from Ebonyi State where the Governor has defined Governance through infrastructural development and little bits of what other Governors arc doing.
Governor Nyeson Wike stands tall in the south-south. There are so much the Governors of south-south and indeed Nigerian Governors can learn, from him, especially his prowess in prudent management of resources, revenue generation and infrastructural development, particularly in the area of road infrastructure, tertiary education and health. The sign posts in these areas of development are models that can be copied by sister states.
Also, Lagos state as the centre of excellence and industrial development has a lot of exemplary blue prints and projects execution that other states in the west and even- the country at large can copy. It only requires a proper study and evaluation. So many states in Nigeria picked the traffic control model of Lagos state in their LASMA scheme. This is a good example of peer review in the right direction. Recently the Nigerian Guild of Editors went to Kano for their bienal convention and one of the highlights of their trip was the inspection of projects embarked upon by the Kano State Government in the last six years.
Trending
-
Oil & Energy5 days ago
FG To Ensure IOCs Don’t Abandon Environmental Damages
-
Oil & Energy5 days ago
NLNG Gets New Deputy MD, To Assume Office, April 14
-
Oil & Energy5 days ago
Rehabilitation Of Refineries’ ll Expand Crude Oil Market – NPDC
-
Oil & Energy5 days ago
Nigeria Owes 3 yrs Arrears Contribution To IOPC Funds
-
Politics4 days ago
2023: I’ll Rule For Eight Years, Says Tinubu
-
Oil & Energy5 days ago
Ukraine War May Result In 1m Bpd In Local Oil Demand Shirtage
-
Business5 days ago
IGR, Critical To Grassroots Development – Institute
-
Business5 days ago
IMF Highlights Nigeria’s Failure In Export Diversification