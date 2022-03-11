Still On Imported Bad Petrol

That great floods have flown from simple sources, or that big fleas grow from small fleas, are old idioms which remind us that disturbing social anormalies usually arise from small beginnings which we ignore, to our own detriment. Almajiri phenomenon which has to do with going cap-in-hand, street-to-street, begging for alms, may be a culture and approved in some religious circle, is a practice that must be brought to an end immediately. “Stop This Begging Attitude” – ref. The Tide of Friday, January 21, 2022 (Page 9), should include the almajiri culture.

Almajiri culture probably originated from the plight of street urchins and homeless destitutes whose conditions brought about an intervention by some religious leaders. Such street children and destitute persons were taken off the streets and kept under the custody of religious bodies that sought to rehabilitate them. In order to support their maintenance such helpless persons undertook some organised process of house-to-house begging for charity. Leaders of various begging groups would render accounts of what they got daily to the religious leaders responsible for their custody and feeding.

Especially on the days of worship, almajiri groups would be seen in some worship centres begging for alms which range from monetary gifts, to food items, clothings and drugs or insecticide and detergents. With time, there grew up some organised rehabilitation centres away from homes of individual religious leaders, and with various charitable organisations taking interest in and giving support for the maintenance of a growing number of destitute persons. This practice was predominant in Muslim communities.

Apart from street children with no one taking care of them, there were also some adults who were homeless or disabled, with pathetic physical conditions. Expectedly, public health became an issue arising from some of the destitute persons having some contagious and communicable diseases which must be checked from spreading. Thus, public health officials from local and external authorities got involved in the affairs of migrant begging groups, under the custody of religious organisations. Some individuals and groups who gave regular support to the almajiri beggers sought for some tax waivers in view of their humanitarian and charitable gestures.

From an informal, humanitarian practice almajiri phenomenon became a culture and way of life, whereby some individuals and groups sought to use it as a means of making some impact in the society. From record keeping of the number of indigent persons under one cluster, to the amount of money derived daily as charity and expenditure on feeding and medical needs, the almajiri affair became a unit under the scrutiny of various religious bodies. From abandoned children to helpless young mothers jilted by some randy men, the almajiri phenomenon became a rehabilitation activity demanding a wider support from humanitarian organisations, but little from government.

Obviously young persons grow into adults, whereby there is also expanded range of responsibilities. While young persons and disabled adults go into the streets begging for alms, able-bodied adults from the almajiri origin would have to engage in some other productive activities. Such productive engagements would range from shining and mending of shoes, to apprenticeship in other trades and menial jobs. Indoctrination and other mind-control programmes also featured as part of almajiri culture.

It would not be an exaggeration or hate speech to say that membership of extremist religious groups such as Boko Haram and ISWAP etc, would have some relationship with the almajiri phenomenon. Available records of academic research studies on the alamjiri phenomenon (1975-2008) show that graduands from rehabilitation centres rarely fit into the society or locate their homes of origin. They may not go into a life of crime, but there is evidence of an indoctrinated mindset which places the root of their plight on the wider society, especially the distribution of social resources and good things of life.

Without pointing accusing fingers at religious teachers, sociological research works on almajiri phenomenon in Nigeria would suggest that “a mindset of aggression towards society” has some roots in “ideas dished out by clerics …” Perhaps there are religious preachers and teachers who would trace economic and moral ills of the society to “Western education and capitalism”. It is possible, in this regard, to say that Boko Haram ideology derives from this stone-throwing theology of Western education being responsible for the ills of humanity. There are preachers who say it openly that “Sharia Law is the solution” to the ills of humanity.

Wole Soyinka would say: “This, no honest men will deny: Man has failed the world or the world has failed mankind.. Then question further: What faiths and realms of values have controlled our earth till now?” The implication here is that the two dominant religions in Nigeria-Islam and Christianity-must bear much of the blames for the values and orientations that have failed to bring succour and right guidance to humanity, so far. Almajiri has its roots in religion, and so also Boko Haram, albeit with the intention to sanitise the society.

Unfortunately, the glaring reality is that existing religious dogmas, enlightenment and practices have not provided ideal succour to address the ills of humanity. The culture of begging, which includes tithes and donations, purportedly for the purpose of “doing God’s Work” has been grossly abused, corrupted and turned into an economic affair. Secular begging, ranging from “anything for the boys”, to contract inflation and budget padding, are various means of corruption. Religious begging would include the demands on adherents to “sow seeds” and make donations for the purpose of carrying out God’s work. These antics have been responsible for much abuses in religion.

Official begging which takes various forms of lobbying and hustles to inflate security votes have not only exposed the nation to avoidable vulnerability, but also opened doors for all forms of abuses and misuse of public funds. Mrs Ezeaku would draw our attention to the need to build a new ethos that would place emphasis on self-respect and dignity of labour. A reference was made to a National Ethics and Integrity Policy, as a part of Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary celebration.

That Nigeria has core values as Human dignity, Patriotism and Personal Responsibility, Voice and Participation in nation-building, Integrity, National Unity and Professionalism, would mean that there are available guidelines for steering the nation in the right direction. To follow such right directions would not include sponsoring banditry, baking a national cake that requires ruthless rat-race to be consumed by a few clever hustlers, or using religion as a political and economic instrument, etc. The almajiri phenomenon is an indicator that the National Ethics and Integrity Policy exists merely. on paper.

By: Bright Amirize

Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.