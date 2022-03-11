Niger Delta
New HYPREP Project Coordinator Assumes Office …Tasks Workers On Commitment
The new Project Coordinator of Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP), Dr Ferdinand Giadom, has commenced work at the Project Coordination office in Port Harcourt, with a charge to workers of the project to be more dedicated and committed to their duties.He said this would enable the project to achieve the overall goal of the project, as contained in the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Report on the clean-up of Ogoniland.
Giadom, who gave the charge during his maiden meeting with staff of HYPREP at the Stadium Road office of the project in Port Harcourt yesterday, said as a team player, he would work with the entire workforce in such a way that everybody would do his or her job “on time, on course and on target.”
According to him, the major target is the full implementation of the UNEP. Report to the satisfaction of Ogoni people and other Nigerians.
Giadom noted that the ongoing clean-up project is an Ogoni project, adding that as an Ogoni man, all his life, he has been dedicated to the service of the people.
“ I am not here as a leader, King and Emperor but to serve the people wholeheartedly with all my heart. I am no god and I am not here trying to be one. I do not claim to know all things,” he said.
He further reminded the workers that “ We are here for one purpose, to earn our daily bread and put bread on our table. We must all be committed to our duties.”
The Project Coordinator also stressed the need for the workers to read the UNEP Report which he described as the Bible, because, according to him, “We cannot implement what we do not have adequate knowledge of.”
Giadom assured that his administration would give the welfare of workers top priority and also ensure that they are provided all the materials and equipment they need to deliver on time, on course and on target, contending that there was the need for the entire workforce to play by the rules.
He further noted that while the project would adequately reward excellence, it would not hesitate to punish erring staff.
He said for several years, the Ogonis have suffered deprivation and neglect arising from the devastation and degradation of their environment, assuring that everything would be done within his power to change the ugly narrative, and solicited for support, cooperation and understanding from all and sundry.
Also speaking, a member of HYPREP CRAC and a traditional ruler, Suanu Baridan thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of State for Environment, Chief Sharaon Ikeazor for appointing an Ogoni son as the substantive Project Coordinator of HYPREP, assuring that the Ogoni people would gladly work with the new Project Coordinator.
On his part, a renowned activist and paramount ruler, Gbenemene Kadilo Kabari expressed delight that HYPREP now has an indigenous Project Coordinator, saying, “It is an opportunity to get it right.”
“We thank God that the Minister obliged the people by giving us an Ogoni son for the Ogoni project,” he said, and commended the Project Coordinator for starting on a good note by putting the Ogonis at the centre of the project.
In his vote of thanks, the Head of Procurement, HYPREP, Mr Paul Ugbaha thanked the new Project Coordinator for starting on a resounding note by showing leadership.
Project Coordinator, saying, it is an opportunity to get it right. "We thank God that the Minister Obliged the people by giving us an Ogoni son for the Ogoni project", he said, and commended the Project Coordinator for starting on a good note by putting the Ogonis in the centre of the project.
In his note of thanks, the Head of Procurement, Mr Paul Owoicho Ugbaha thanked the new Project Coordinator for showing leadership.
By: Donatus Ebi
Niger Delta
Workshop On Harnessing Indigenous Technologies In Agriculture Ends In Uyo
The Minister of State For Foreign Affairs, Amb Zubairu Dada, has said that he would not relent in brainstorming and sharing experiences on agricultural innovation and invention with a view to Identifying challenges militating against development and commercialization of agricultural sector within the West African Sub- Region.
Amb zubairu Dada made the remark in his address at the regional workshop on harnessing indigenous technologies, inventors innovations and research and development in the agricultural sector in the Ecowas-region in uyo .
He said this is very much in consonance with the mandate of the directorate, which among other things has the responsibility of facilitating technical cooperation for Africa’s development through advocacy, mobilization, harnessing and utilization of African experts within and those in Diaspora to fast- track sustainable socio – economic development of the continent without leaving any stone unturned in achieving their purpose as a sub region.
The ambassador commended the stakeholders for their massive turnout and assured them of government’s support and commitment towards agricultural research and development for the development of Nigeria and the Ecowas sub region.
The Director -General of the Directorate of Technical Cooperation In Africa, Amb Rabiu Dagari, said the Ecowas sub- region is capable of galvanizing an atmosphere for the sustainable development of the continent by congregating strategic technical partnerships/cooperation among our highly esteemed partners and stakeholders who are experts in their own right through harnessing viable technical inventions, research and development for agriculture sector in the Ecowas Sub-Region.
He said it is our belief that “no single African country can hold its own in a highly competitive global world economy”, hence the imperative of cooperatives for development.
The Governor of Akwa Ibom State who was represented by the commissioner for agriculture, Dr Gloria Edet, said the development to tackle agriculture towards the Dakada Philosophy showcases sincere commitment to agriculture and relishes the importance of the sector in driving an economy and attainment of food security and sufficiency.
By: Christopher Tom, Uyo
Niger Delta
IWD: Jonathan Foundation Canvasses Gender Equality, Inclusive Governance
As the world celebrates this year’s International Women’s Day , the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation( GJF), has said, priority should be given to issues of gender equality and inclusive governance in order to build a democratic, peaceful and sustainable country.
A statement by the Communications Officer of the Foundation , Wealth Dickson Ominabo which was made available to newsmen quoted the Executive Director of the foundation, Ann Iyonu, as saying: “Gender equality is not just about women’s rights ,it is about justice , fairness , inclusive and accountable governance.”
The former President’s foundation therefore called on government and policy makers to work towards addressing all structural biases against women in our society, which the Foundation she said had identified as indices which would create safe spaces for women to contribute effectively to nation building .
The GJF statement reads in parts: “On International Women’s Day 2022, the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF) celebrate the Nigerian women and others across Africa for their contributions to peace, prosperity and sustainable development.
“This year’s theme: “Gender equality today for sustainable tomorrow” is a call to action on all citizens,especially governments and policy makers to #breakthebias against women in our society.
“Gender equality is an important democratic right that is essential in building an inclusive society and addressing many of our challenges. Gender equality is not just about women’s rights ,it is about justice , fairness , inclusive and accountable governance
“We therefore lend our voice to those of other women calling for the prioritization of women’s rights in the ongoing constitutional amendment process in Nigeria.
“Breaking all structural bias against women will create a safe space for women and girls to contribute more effectively towards the advancement of our society. This is the path towards securing a sustainable future for us and the upcoming generation. Happy International Women’s Day.”
By: AriweraIbibo-Howells, Yenagoa
