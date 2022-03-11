Mgbuoshimini-Rumueme: Excitement, Fears Over New Roads Construction

Anybody who plied the Mgbu-Osimini/ Nkpor Road in the past would be surprised to find out that the former dilapidated route is now smooth as a new nail.

From the Big Tree and St John’s axis of Rumuolumeni, it now takes about five minutes drive to get to Mgbudohia from where many residents board boats to Eagle Island and Agip, to avoid the trap and craters along the Mgbu-Osimini/Nkpor route.

Many commuters have to avoid the gridlock and bad road from Npkor to Mile 3, Diobu, which ordinarily would take 15 minutes to drive through. Rather, they prefer the boat crossing which takes five minutes to Agip or Eagle Island, even with the dangers associated with river crossing without life jackets and poorly navigated dug out boats.

The Mgbu-Osimini-Nkpor Road is a three kilometre road that links Rumuolumeni to Chinda and Agip on the South and Ogbogoro to the North and Rumueme to the East.

It harbours over four communities of Mkpikiti , Azumini, Mgbudohia, and Nkpor stretching from the St John’s and Big Tree Bus stops at Rumuolumeni, terminating into the river hosting the Naval base at Iwofe.

Nonetheless, last Wednesday, 2nd March, 2022 marked the end of their agony and will ever remain green in the memory of indigenes and residents of the area as they rolled out drums and the red carpet to welcome Rivers and Bayelsa States Governors who came to unveil the newly reconstructed Mgbu-Osimini -Nkpor Road.

As far as Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike was concerned, the road was a testament of his administration to give a facelift to the area that once hosted some companies.

Governor Wike said the project was to shame those who thought the area was fit for abandon over the years.

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri who inaugurated the road said he was surprised that few years after leaving Port Harcourt; he could not identify any of the routes because of the urban renewal efforts of Chief Wike.

He maintained that roads were landmarks that bring development and expressed hope that the people of Rumuolumeni will be transformed with the road project.

Apart from giving the area a facelift, a traditional ruler in the community, Eze Ikechi Wabara, said the reconstructed road has brought hope to the people.

He recalled that despite promises from previous administrations, the road was abandoned for many years.

The former State House of Assembly member in the Third Republic told The Metro Tide that plans to rebuild the road commenced in 1983.

Unfortunately, the plans were aborted during the Gen. Buhari-led coup that ousted the Shagari regime, and since then, the road had been in disrepair.

In the words of Eze Wabara,” we are quite happy, you can see it in the faces of everybody. I was surprised over the turn out, because it surpassed what I expected.”

He was optimistic that the road will open up and revitalise the economy in Rumuolumeni area, following the exit of many companies and businesses.

According to the traditional ruler, “As I am talking with you now, there are no more empty shops on the road. Those shops they abandoned two to three years ago have been taken up. There are no shops empty now.”

On the other hand, he pleaded that some of the dilapidated internal roads should also be given attention. They include Eliata, Mgbu-Alimini, Royal Highness and Onunwor Roads.

An indigene of Mgbu-Osimini, Collins Obasi, said he was elated because most of the companies that left the area will come back, “we used to host some companies here”, he said, “we had SAIPEM, Eagle Cement and the Aka Base and so many others will come back now that the road has been reconstructed.

Mr Obasi however wants the community to ensure the road was maintained, “they need to work out plans on how the road will be maintained in area of cleaning the drains and securing the infrastructure.”

A seamstress, Usoro Ekaete, said at a time they had to trek as commercial vehicles stopped plying the road. She told The Metro Tide that she had lived in the area for 10 years, as she expressed joy that their suffering has come to an end.

For many residents and business owners, the new road is an elixir. Jake Ogbowu, a shoe seller at Big Tree junction told The Metro Tide that they lost customers when the road was dilapidated.

Said Ogbowu, “before now, it was difficult to access Mgbodohia from here, even the Aka base road was also bad. So we are happy.”

In the view of a hair saloon owner, and barber at St John’s axis, Magnus Francis, more vehicular traffic along the road will improve patronage.

Francis recalled that few years back, it was difficult to get vehicles, except tricylce that charged N100 instead of N50 to Nkpor village.

As far as Fumilayo Mutiu is concerned, the road will reduce her stress of getting vehicles plying Mile 3 route from the area. “ We used to have the challenge of getting bus from here to Mile 3 since the road was bad.”

Mrs Mutiu who owns a grocery shop by the St John’s bus stop area, noted that since the road was reconstructed, most of the buses she boarded carried her with loads down to the front of her shop by the road side.

An indigene from the area, Comrade Miller Azunna, described the road as one of the best in the city, “In Rivers State now, this is the best road…The truth is that we will enjoy this road for at least 30years”.

But while the excitement and joy of the new road still hover, some residents have expressed fears over possible road mishaps that may trail the development.

Comrade Azunna said apart from the new road, some internal roads like the Royal Highness, Mgbodohia and Onunwor Road need attention as well in the area.

Mrs Mutiu observed that the road was too smooth and sought for construction of speed breakers, “a lot of us have children and school children cross the road to school. I will urge the government to build speed breakers to protect children from being hit by vehicles while crossing the road.”

Her fears were expressed by Francis, “if you notice, today many of the vehicles are driving without caution because the road is smooth. Imagine what happens if the road is without bumps. Let the contractor construct speed breakers to reduce road accidents.”

Already, the governor has ordered the contractor to lay the road with more asphalts and street lighting. This, he believed will further add to the beauty and improve safety on the road.

By: Kevin Nengia