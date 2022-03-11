Entertainment
Jide Kosoko Faults Social Vices Promotion Claim On Nollywood
Nigerian thespian, Jide Kosoko in a recent interview session condemned the notion that Nollywood is responsible for promoting social vices in the country.
According to the veteran movie actor, the Nigerian movie industry does not support negative acts in the society or in the country, instead, they only unveil the heinous practices that are taking place for educational purposes.
In recent years, there have been claims that Nollywood movies have in one way or the other influenced Nigerian youths into thinking engaging in kidnappings and ritual killings can be seen as alternative sources of making money.
Responding to these claims, Kosoko in an interview with Channels TV, said;
“It’ a wrong accusation.
“A very wrong accusation.
“People should not forget that we have a responsibility to mirror the society and this not just by …we only try to mellow it with the entertainment.”
Speaking further, Kosoko stated that it was the duty of the Nigerian movie industry to enlighten and educate their viewers about the events of life.
He went to speak about how Nollywood movies also unveil the theft and embezzlement of money by corrupt politicians.
He continued:
“It is our duty to let you know what happens at the other end for it to guide you, for you to be informed so that you can be able to know what and what to do.
“We have heard of politicians embezzling money here and there. Are you saying that they learnt embezzlement in our movies too?
“All those people displaying money here and there, at occasions, at various functions. Are we the ones that taught them that?”
Kosoko maintained that Nollywood does not support evil, neither does it glorify evil or social vices; however they will continue to expose the nefarious activities in the country.
Kosoko continued:
“In every production we would never glorify evil.
Whichever movie that idiot that says he watched a movie that med him to be kidnapping, go and see that movie.
What is the end of that person that kidnapped people?
Why did he not learn from that and desist from going into the business of kidnapping rather than saying it is the movie.
So it is not right. We have our own duty to mirror the society and give it as it is. One of the things we do, we get them from the public.”
In the concluding part of the session, the leading Nollywood thespian mentioned that the Nigerian movie will begin to minimize the rate of infusing ritual killings, kidnapping and other vices into their production going further.
He spoke further:
“We try as much as possible to play down on them before dishing it out.
“I agree that the country is hot now and everybody should play down on whatever that can aggravate violence, not our industry alone.
“Politicians should stop displaying money everywhere that entices this negative youth thinkers.”
Work Conditions In Nollywood Slavelike, Says Gideon Okeke
Nigerian actor, Gideon Okeke, says the work condition in Nollywood is “gruesomely slave-like.”
The film star was reacting to recent comments by Adunni Ade, an actress who charged filmmakers to stop paying “peanuts”.
“Awards season is coming again. You will see all of us looking like peacocks on the red carpet; like a bag of money. Don’t envy anyone. It’s packaging,” Gideon said in an Instagram post.
“Now they give money for Best Dressed, taking the light away from the film we come to appraise.
“The pay is peanuts. The food is whack. The working conditions are gruesomely slave-like. But come the day of the red carpet premiere. We all dress up looking like bags of money.”
Earlier, Ade lamented about how film producers often exploit young actors in the name of giving them a platform.
“People need to let go of greed. A lot of people want an actor or filmmaker to just help them. You can’t keep doing that and getting rich while they remain on the same spot. It happens a lot in Yoruba Nollywood,” she had said.
“It happens on the English side. This is not me calling anyone out. I’m saying it’s time for folks in the film industry to get paid for what they do. Stop asking talents to do you a favor with their work and you pay them peanuts.
“Forget the platforming. Upbringing also has something to do with this. People not from wealthy backgrounds do whatever to break in. I keep telling people what will be will be. You don’t have to rush and become famous.
“You have social media and more avenues now to break into the industry without having to sell your soul.”
Buhari Celebrates Pete Edochie At 75
President Muhammadu Buhari has joined entertainers in the music and movie industry, particularly Nollywood, in celebrating with veteran actor, scriptwriter and movie producer, Pete Edochie, on his 75th birthday.
President Buhari congratulated the renowned actor for the many pioneering and motivating roles in the entertainment industry, hitting the limelight in the 80s as Okonkwo in the screen adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s “Things Fall Apart”, where his superlative performance brought the spotlight to Nigeria and Africa.
Buhari’s spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.
The President noted that Edochie’s background of living and working extensively in various parts of the country and the world, after serving the government as staff of the Nigeria Railway Corporation and Nigeria Broadcasting Corporation, greatly shaped his global outlook and influenced his interpretation of roles as a thespian.
Congratulating Edochie, the usually stereotyped actor as king and father in movies, President Buhari affirmed that his role in the founding and growing of Nollywood as one of the biggest entertainment industries in the world deserves commendation, especially in incubating younger professionals and nurturing talents like his son, Yul Edochie.
The President prayed that the Almighty God will crown the award-winning actor, who has many international recognitions, with good health and strength to keep serving the nation.
I’m Single, Says Stella Damasus
American-based Nigerian actress, Stella Damasus, has revealed her relationship status as being single.
The 43-year-old actress disclosed this in an exclusive chat with The Nation.
When asked how she would describe her marriage, she reluctantly responded by saying “Hmmn, I really don’t talk about that but let’s just say right now I’m single.” Stella recently visited Nigeria to bury her mother who passed on in January 2022. The burial ceremony was held on February 3, 2022, and February 4, 2022, respectively in Asaba, Delta State.
Stella’s marriage to her third husband producer- cum-director, Daniel Ademinokan, hit the rocks in 2020. The union produced no children.
